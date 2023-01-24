Head Start

I think it’s really important to set goals. It sounds simple, but people just don’t do it. You don’t have to have these goals where you’re the best in the world at something. Or be famous. But if you’re going to do something and you want to do it at a high level or the highest level that you can do it, then you have to know what you want to do and set goals. They could be little goals, little check marks to make sure that you’re in the places that you want to be. But I think it is very important that before you do something you need to know what you want to get out of it.