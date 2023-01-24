Head Start
MIA STELBERG: You recently broke your own world record. Can you take us back to that moment?
It’s hard to explain because it all happens so quickly—it takes a little while to comprehend what has just happened. It’s easier to reflect on later because in the moment, everything is just so crazy and euphoric. There are these few moments in my career that I’ve had thus far—the world record, Olympic gold—where things don’t necessarily feel real. You’re on such an adrenaline high; it’s almost like you’re having this out-of- body experience.
What is your optimal headspace prior to one of these world-record performances?
It’s important to understand the things that you can’t control and just go out there and do whatever you can do under whatever circumstances the day gives you. I know that not every day I’m going to break the world record. I might not even win every day, but I’m going to make sure to leave everything out there on the track.
Is there anything you want to improve on the mental side?
When I was younger, I was a poor loser. That was good in some ways—I was never satisfied, and if I lost that was just unacceptable. I was really motivated, but I think I didn’t handle it like a pro in a healthy way. I can cope with losing a lot better now. I understand more now that there are other things in life that matter. I couldn’t really understand that two years ago; I felt like pole vault is the only thing that matters. Now if I have a bad practice, I’m going to be bummed about it, but I can set myself to the side for a bit. And I’m able to be a decent friend or boyfriend nowadays. There are still things to work on—I can get better because I think I still dwell on things a little too much.
That sounds like resilience, how to bounce back from certain disappointments. And improving your resilience impacts your dynamic with your discipline.
It’s a fine balance because you must have both. You’re not going to find people who are great losers that also have the resilience. But I try to balance it out.
How do you cope with all the expectations that people have toward you? What would be your advice for people that are struggling with that?
It’s still a work in progress, but I trust my own abilities when I’m out on the track. It’s more a problem when I’m at home and have time to think about everything in my head. That’s when I get the most nervous or have the most self- doubt. The best thing I have done in the past few years is I started playing golf. I haven’t had a hobby in a long time because I was so focused on pole vaulting. I needed to find a way to clear my head for a few hours or maybe a whole day
How does your mental strength benefit your life outside of sports?
I think sports teaches you a lot of good lessons. It teaches you how important preparation is. So no matter whether it’s school or a meeting or anything, just prepare for it. There are certain situations where winging it is good when you don’t overthink and let things flow naturally. But there is this balance that you have to find where you need to prepare for things, and you have to train your body and mind to do the things that you want it to do. And when that happens, you let it all flow out.
How would you suggest others go about building their mental strength?
I think it’s really important to set goals. It sounds simple, but people just don’t do it. You don’t have to have these goals where you’re the best in the world at something. Or be famous. But if you’re going to do something and you want to do it at a high level or the highest level that you can do it, then you have to know what you want to do and set goals. They could be little goals, little check marks to make sure that you’re in the places that you want to be. But I think it is very important that before you do something you need to know what you want to get out of it.