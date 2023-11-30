Pascal Siakam is living proof of the elevated state of basketball in Africa. After all, the forward with the Toronto Raptors has been on a decade-long odyssey—from Cameroon to Texas to New Mexico to NBA stardom. Siakam is a shining example of what’s possible.

To get a sense of the not-so-quiet revolution that is happening, consider the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup. For starters, a record-tying five nations from the continent participated in the tournament: Angola, Cape Verde, Egypt, Ivory Coast and South Sudan. Second, typical powerhouse Nigeria didn’t qualify, hinting at a changing of the guard in the region. And third, players like Angola’s Childe Dundão more than held their own against some of the best hoopers on the planet. Pascal Siakam’s native Cameroon failed to qualify, but positive changes have been happening around his country’s squad, too. Budding national talents like 6-foot-11 Ulrich Chomche, 17, are a huge source of optimism. By the time the 2027 World Cup in Qatar tips off, they could be ready for the big stage.

Siakam is one of the main reasons for all the newfound attention in Africa’s direction. In just over a 10-year span, the Douala-born product has gone from utter obscurity to the pantheon of NBA power players. And the basketball world can’t wait to find the next sensation.

“I love being in situations where I’m not in my comfort zone." © CHARLIE LINDSAY/RED BULL CONTENT POOL

“A lot of people are opening their eyes into the continent and seeing the talent,” says Siakam, a two-time NBA All- Star with the Toronto Raptors. “There are a lot of kids that look like me. And if they’re given the opportunity, they could achieve some of the things that I’ve done.”

Siakam probably gave a cursory glance at the FIBA World Cup—Raptors teammate Dennis Schröder was playing for Germany, after all—but the versatile forward has other things on his mind at the moment, namely a new basketball season that begins in late October.

Wild contracts and lavish private jets are the shiny parts of pro basketball life. But there’s another side, one filled with bumps, bruises and banging around with Giannis Antetokounmpo and fellow countryman Joel Embiid under the basket. If you don’t get stronger and smarter every year, you may fall farther down the team’s depth chart. And Siakam likes his lofty spot in the Raptors’ ranks.

Staying on top of his training regime was a part of the reason Siakam ventured to Austria over the summer. He visited Red Bull’s global headquarters and the brand’s athlete performance center while he was there. “Salzburg was beautiful,” says Siakam, who lists traveling and photography as two of his favorite off- court passions. “A lot of scenery. It was a different vibe from what I’m used to. I was out there for like a week. I brought my guys out there and we were training. It was great.”

“I’ll just continue to get better as a basketball player,” says Siakam. © CHARLIE LINDSAY/RED BULL CONTENT POOL

Nothing quite like breathing in crisp Alpine air while getting in some cardio. “I love being in situations where I’m not in my comfort zone,” adds the 6-foot-8, 230-pound power forward. “Now, I always try to incorporate that into my training—seeing a different culture, but also just continuing to get the work, no matter the environment.”

Surroundings were a bit more familiar in Los Angeles a few weeks later, but the work was just as grueling. Videos of Siakam, 29, playing intense pick-up games with NBA cohorts like Jalen Green and Harrison Barnes were all over social media. The pro schedule might technically run from October through June, but when you hit Siakam’s level of excellence, it’s a 12-month grind of long training sessions and lots and lots of shots. What, you thought those soft floaters in the paint just happened by magic?

The silky Siakam averaged a career- high 24.2 points, a career-high 5.8 assists and a near-career-high 7.8 rebounds during the 2022-23 NBA campaign, yet his team still toed the line between pretender and pretty good all season. A .500 finish only illuminates the Raptors’ rut. “Forty-one and 41 is not good,” says Siakam. “We can understand some of the things that we didn’t do well and try to do them better. Just continue to evolve as a young team. The potential is there. We just gotta continue to get better.”

Of the 10 seasons prior to last year, the Raptors made it to the playoffs in eight of them. And they got to at least the Eastern Conference semifinals in five of those. Simply put: Toronto is used to more. The franchise and the city are leaning on Siakam, the team’s best player, to give it to them.

“His ball handling and decision making have improved immensely.” © David Clerihew

That’s a world of pressure for a guy who didn’t even know he wanted to play basketball until he was 16. When Siakam and his three older brothers were growing up, soccer was king in Cameroon. Still is. But back then, it was the only play. Pascal had dreams of becoming the next Samuel Eto’o (a compatriot who starred for clubs including FC Barcelona, Inter Milan and Chelsea back in the day), not Chris Bosh. That was until he stumbled upon a basketball camp and was discovered by NBA player and Cameroon native Luc Mbah a Moute. Pascal had naturally good footwork. He was super agile. Had one of those man-aren’t-you-tired-yet drives. But he was raw. He went to a few more camps and started to think seriously about a future with his fadeaway.

“Just seeing all the NBA players, touching them, talking to them—it felt real,” remembers Siakam. “Because people where I’m from don’t really accomplish these things. We don’t get to these levels [of success]. So it never felt real until I got to basketball. I was like, ‘Oh man, these people look like me.’ They come from countries close to where I’m from.”

Siakam earned a scholarship across the globe to attend a prep school in Lewisville, Texas. Though a big change, Siakam had examples to follow, in and away from the home. Brothers Boris, Christian and James all preceded Pascal in playing their collegiate ball in the States. And there were also guys like Mbah a Moute and Embiid who not only left Africa to attend U.S. schools, but they also went on to have solid-to-sensational NBA careers.

Siakam says his father’s death “changed the trajectory of my career. I had a different purpose.”

Not heavily recruited, Pascal made the decision in 2013 to play his collegiate ball at New Mexico State. The move was an emotional one for obvious reasons. But on top of being in a new place without a familiar face, Pascal’s father, Tchamo, died in a car crash in 2014. Because of issues with his visa, Pascal missed the funeral.

Through the tears, though, he somehow found direction. “A pivotal moment in me that [focused] everything to the game of basketball was when my dad passed away,” says Siakam. “That was a big moment of just me waking up. He was somebody that sacrificed everything for me, put me in position to go to college and play basketball. That just changed the whole trajectory of my career, in terms of my mentality. I had a different purpose. I will work even harder than I ever worked.”

After redshirting his freshman year with the Aggies, Siakam had a dazzling ’14-15 campaign that ended with him earning Western Athletic Conference Freshman of the Year honors. He was the unanimous WAC Player of the Year the following season.

Siakam spent a week this summer training and sightseeing in Austria. © DAVID CLERIHEW His well-rounded play in New Mexico, caught the eye of scouts in Ontario. © DAVID CLERIHEW

Now Siakam, a symbol of rising talent from Africa, is offering advice to the next generation.

“He came in with a mission,” says former New Mexico State head coach Marvin Menzies. “A lot of guys’ goal is to make it to college. Some guys wish they could play beyond and some guys do the things necessary to play beyond college. And that’s what he did. He didn’t just talk about it or want it to happen. He did all of the work and he did it at a high level. He was just wired with a different mentality. And then, when you add in his God-given gifts like his size, the genetics that he had, his quickness and his motor, it was a good recipe.”

His well-rounded play in Las Cruces, New Mexico, caught the eye of scouts some 3,100 miles away in Ontario. The Toronto Raptors would draft Siakam with the 27th selection in the 2016 NBA Draft. And when you think about it, the fit makes some sense. Toronto is a global city, with its population boasting more than 200 ethnic groups and over 140 spoken languages. It’s the perfect place for somebody looking at things with a global gaze like Pascal Siakam.

If only the early days of this new partnership went as planned. Playing the Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners was different from sprinting up and down the court against the Boston Celtics. Like with most rookies, Siakam took some time adjusting to the new pace. A “Did Not Play” here or a four-point outing there was typical on Siakam’s stat sheet his first year. The organization even sent him down to the NBA Developmental League’s Raptors 905. But ever the tireless worker, Siakam won the D-League championship and Finals MVP while he was there.

Siakam's averages 24 points, 6 assists and 8 rebounds per game. © Charlie Lindsay/Red Bull Content Pool

Things really clicked after that. At the start of the ’18-19 season, Siakam’s dribbling seemed more assured. His cuts to the rim were sharper. He looked calm and focused when squaring up with an opponent in a one- on-one situation. Miraculously, the kid from Douala was starting to get it done.

Siakam was a major reason the 2018- 19 Raptors hoisted the NBA Championship trophy. In fact, of the Raptors’ 24 playoff games that year, Siakam scored at least 18 points in 15 of them. His suffocating defense and the aggressiveness of a famished rottweiler on the boards may not have shown up in box scores, but it all played a part in Siakam being named the league’s Most Improved Player that year.

“I think his ball handling and his decision making have improved immensely,” says Menzies, who’s now the head coach at the University of Missouri-Kansas City. “His one-on-one abilities to flip the post and do some things off the bounce [are better]. He’s much more skilled from the perimeter. And there’s a maturity of understanding the game at a higher level compared to when he was new to the country.”

It’s been a mixed bag of results for the Raptors since the confetti fell four years ago. Last season’s ending in the play-in tournament wasn’t expected, especially with Siakam playing at such a high level and young hoopers like O.G. Anunoby and Scottie Barnes balling beyond their years. Toronto head coach Nick Nurse was fired as a result. There were whispers of Siakam leaving.

He calmly shrugs off such gossip. “I never focus on that,” says Siakam, a 2022 All-NBA third-teamer who could score a lucrative contract when he becomes an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2024 season. “It’s not a part of my reality. I’m blessed to be in the NBA. I just want to continue to do my job, work hard. I’m focused this summer. I will just continue to get better as a basketball player. I try to focus on things that are present, that are there. And that’s the only thing I do.”

Siakam has had an amazing journey from Cameroon to NBA stardom. © David Clerihew

Siakam perks up once the conversation turns back to young African athletes. Basketball Without Borders, which introduced Siakam to the game many years ago, has long been a catalyst for change by sponsoring showcases around the continent. NBA Academy Africa started in Senegal in 2017, with the aim of spotlighting the region’s best talent in an official training facility.

And the Basketball Africa League, which concluded its third season in 2023, is already proving to be a springboard for talent, with 17 of its players making it onto FIBA World Cup rosters.

During the aforementioned L.A. workout, Siakam had his own pleasant run-in with a young player from the NBA Academy. It was a sort of full-circle moment for the superstar. Years prior, he sought the tutelage of veteran player Mbah a Moute. Now, he was the one offering advice to the next generation of global ballers.

“I wish that we can do as much as we can so that it can continue to develop,” says Siakam. “Having kids look at me, look at Joel Embiid and look at all those other African players and think, ‘Man, this guy [Embiid] was just the MVP of the league. We can do it.’ Yeah, I just hope we continue down that path.”

No doubt, Siakam is the perfect person to lead the journey.