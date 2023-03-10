Big Easy Living: New Orleans Travel Guide

01 Take a stroll

There’s an abundance of excellent walking tours in New Orleans, but for an independent-minded traveler who’s short on time, you can pay a couple of bucks to download a self-guided audio tour to your phone from Free Tours by Foot. To get those postcard/Instagram-ready views of the city, head to the French Quarter. Start off at the waterfront across from Jackson Square, where you can get an elevated view of the city. The square is a lively epicenter encased by historic buildings, most strikingly the St. Louis Cathedral. It’s here, in front of the oldest cathedral in the U.S., that you’ll witness an ongoing stream of street performers, from brass bands to fiddlers, many of them delightfully talented.

A view of St. Louis Cathedral, the oldest cathedral in the United States. © Getty Images Creole architecture: The LaBranche House in the French Quarter. © Getty Images

For a glimpse of what the city might have looked like in the 18th century, head to the intersection of Chartres and Wilkinson to admire a small group of Creole townhouses with their charming iron balconies. From there, walk south on Chartres and check out the first government- licensed pharmacy in the U.S. Today it’s the New Orleans Pharmacy Museum, dedicated to the medical practices of yesteryear, which will make you very thankful for current advancements. Notice the “showglobes” filled with red liquid in the display window facing the street. During epidemics, it’s believed apothecaries filled these globes with red water to alert people to take precautions; they are filled once again in acknowledgment of COVID-19.

Want to lighten the mood? Make way to Pirates Alley, where local legend claims this narrow strip was once a black market in the early 19th century run by the notorious Lafitte brothers. Now it’s home to Faulkner House Books, a tony but cozy establishment specializing in fine literature and rare editions. If you’re thirsty, well, there’s always Bourbon Street, which is full of revelers walking down the street carrying Hand Grenades—a boozy concoction of way too many liquors served in a plastic contraption that resembles the portable explosive. For a festive, divey and historically significant spot to imbibe, try Lafitte’s Blacksmith Shop, one of the oldest bars in America and named after those swashbuckling Lafitte brothers, who supposedly used this location as a base for their smuggling operations.

02 Gaze at local art

The New Orleans Museum of Art has a permanent collection that’s on par with some of the best in the country. An extensive library of photography, paintings by European and American masters and a stunning outdoor sculpture garden are highlights. Through April 16, there’s also a special exhibit of work by the late artist Katherine Choy, whose radical work with ceramics in 1950s New Orleans quickly made her a national leader in the medium until her untimely death from pneumonia in 1958 at the age of 30. This is the first mounting of her work in New Orleans since her memorial show in 1959.

Studio BE features paintings by celebrated artist Brandan “BMike” Odums. © JEREMY TAURIAC

For a sharper focus on Louisiana artists, visit the Ogden Museum of Southern Art. As part of its 20th anniversary in its current location, the museum launched the 2023 exhibit Knowing Who We Are, which aims to tell the story of the South through a contemporary lens that includes “broader inclusivity and representation.”

The work of celebrated street artist Brandan “BMike” Odums can be found throughout the streets of New Orleans, but to experience the culmination of his community impact, head over to Studio BE in the Bywater neighborhood. The 35,000-square-foot warehouse that he oversees with his collective is a combination of a studio, gallery and educational facility that exemplifies the resilience and creativity of the city.

Wet your whistle

There are plenty of places to get sloshed in New Orleans— just stay on Bourbon Street and take your pick. But for a more elevated approach, consider one of the many bars that specializes in craftier cocktails. New Orleans is famous for inventing several classics, including the Sazerac, which was allegedly created by an apothecary named Antoine Amédée Peychaud sometime in the mid-1800s. (He’s indeed the guy behind Peychaud’s Bitters, too.) Whatever the origin, “the official cocktail of New Orleans” is made with rye whiskey, absinthe (or Herbsaint, a NOLA-invented substitute), rich simple syrup and a dash of Peychaud’s Bitters. Pretty much any upscale bar will have it on the menu, but you can’t go wrong ordering one at the Sazerac Bar, a classy joint tucked away in the Roosevelt Hotel near the French Quarter. Sip—slowly—while admiring the restored murals by Paul Ninas, an influential artist in New Orleans from the 1930s until his death in 1964.

Savor the official cocktail of New Orleans at the Sazerac Bar. © Hilton

For more obscure classic cocktails and inventive originals, the French 75 Bar is known for its James Beard Award–winning bar program. Previously, this space was the gentlemen’s bar of the revered French Creole restaurant Arnaud’s, and its interior still exudes an aura of refinement orom a bygone era. Savor a La Louisiane cocktail (rye, sweet vermouth, Bénédictine, absinthe, Peychaud’s Bitters) or take a break with a refreshing, nonalcoholic spritz. Either way, you’ll feel fancy while being served by a bartender in a white tuxedo.

For a (mini) thrill ride snag a seat at the Carousel Bar inside the Hotel Monteleone in the French Quarter. The rotating bar that resembles a merry-go-round is a rite of passage for locals and visitors alike. Despite the whimsical circus theme, the drink menu is all class. The Vieux Carré (rye, cognac, sweet vermouth, Bénédictine, Peychaud’s Bitters) was invented at this very establishment in the 1930s.

Enjoy some tunes

No visit to New Orleans is complete without experiencing some live music, and thankfully, the city always delivers lots of options. You can barely walk a foot down Bourbon Street without the sounds of one performance overlapping with another, which can quickly become cacophonic when the street’s infamous late-night festivities take over. But around the corner from the hullabaloo on St. Peter Street is a sanctuary of jazz, Preservation Hall. The intimate, no-frills venue is dedicated to programming traditional New Orleans jazz, and it attracts all kinds of aficionados, including Taylor Swift, who recently enjoyed a show when she was in town to celebrate her birthday.

Another cluster of venues where locals (and refined tourists) can be found sits along Frenchmen Street in the Marigny district. Pop into any venue and you’ll likely enjoy some quality live music, but the Spotted Cat and the Snug Harbor are always good bets. If you’d like to take some music home with you, the Louisiana Music Factory, also on Frenchmen Street, is highly regarded for its selection of local music and vinyl.

Whether you want to stick with jazz or enjoy another genre by a local artist Tipitina’s in Uptown has it all. To put you in the Mardi Gras spirit, read about Big Freedia, the Queen of Bounce (and the March issue cover story), who performed there on February 16.