For Nick Goepper , the return to top form couldn’t have come at a better time. At the relatively ripe age of 27, the freeskier is already the oldest elite slopestyle athlete in the U.S. program. And Goepper is the first to admit that he went through several years of downtime and self-doubt. Arguably the most decorated slopestyle skier in U.S. history—with a combined 10 medals at the X Games, Olympics and World Championships—he hadn’t been on the top step of a top-level competition since 2015.

That drought ended in a big way in January 2021, when Goepper roared back into action by dominating the field at the X Games Aspen, taking home gold for the fourth time in his storied slopestyle career. “This win feels incredible, and it’s validating,” he said after hoisting his skis in the air post–medal ceremony in Aspen. “Especially with all the hard work I’ve been putting in. After a few years off the podium, a little self-doubt started to creep in.”

But Goepper isn’t done. He has big plans to compete in international competitions this year—including a highly anticipated trip to China in February. On that front, Goepper is finding his second wind at the best possible moment. And that huge win in Aspen gave him the confidence that he’s truly on the right track. “Honestly, I still have a hard time believing that I won,” he tells The Red Bulletin. “It validated that I can do anything I set my mind to.”

Goepper has also worked to calm his mindset and stay focused © Lorez Richard/Red Bull Content Pool My experience will take me a long way. Nick Goepper

In particular, Goepper has focused on tightening up his training. The expression “spin to win” is common in freeskiing, indicating that the more rotations you can fit into a trick, the better your chances of impressing the judges. Once upon a time, 720s and 900s were the top of the pyramid. But today, athletes are pushing the limits of what’s possible, completing 1620s (four and a half rotations) and beyond. But not Goepper. With his years of experience came the realization that he needed to put on the proverbial blinders and emphasize his strengths, rather than watch what other athletes were doing. “I don’t want to dedicate my time and energy into being a jack-of-all-trades,” Goepper says. “Instead, I’m trying to focus on what I’m good at and what has made me successful for so many years.”

Goepper has been completing 1260s for nearly a decade, but he has no plans to add in more rotations. In fact, he believes that there is a physical limit for what freeskiers can be doing. “It’s not like we’re getting rocket boosters or that our equipment is progressing in crazy technological ways,” he laughs. So instead of focusing on the “big cheese” tricks like the last booter or the first rail, he is working on the nitty-gritty details that amass the bulk (nearly 70 percent) of his performance.

Bottom line: Goepper is going for smooth and consistent rather than glitz and sparkle. To do so, he is leaning into the mantra of working smarter rather than harder. He still spends most mornings on his Rollerblades at Woodward Park City. This indoor/outdoor mountain complex in Park City, Utah, features enclosed freestyle zones and foam pits that Goepper can use to practice his tricks. From there, he heads over to the U.S. Ski & Snowboard USANA Center of Excellence, where he emphasizes additional practice on the center’s ski ramps, as well as strength training and recovery. His afternoons are his “free time” to catch up with family and friends, because as soon it gets dark outside, the lights come to life at Goepper’s backyard training compound. There, Goepper built out a 30-foot flat rail with a large drop-in that he uses for both fun and function. “It’s reminiscent of what I was doing when I was 14, living in my parents’ house in Indiana,” he says. “So not only is it legitimately good practice, but it’s also inspiring. I feel like I’m bringing back memories from early in my career when I was super young and hungry.”

In September, Goepper attended a Red Bull Performance Camp Switzerland. © Dom Daher/Red Bull Content Pool

Goepper has also worked to calm his mindset and stay focused. Unlike many of the skiers he is competing against, who are far younger and new to the international stage, he knows exactly what to expect at the biggest events. He is using that experience to help keep himself sharp and avoid unnecessary distractions.

“It’s funny to sit back and watch some of the younger guys go through the hype and the photoshoots and all that stuff that I went through when I was their age,” he says with a laugh. “But I have to remember that I’ve done this before and my experience will take me a long way. There’s no sense in getting worked up.”