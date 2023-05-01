Driving Force

This story is part of The Red Bulletin's 2023 Miami Grand Prix Daily publication.

For a guy who has spent most of his life piloting a race car along the outermost edge of the laws of physics, Nyck de Vries has had to take his time to reach the highest level of his sport. But now, sitting behind the wheel of a Formula 1 car, the Scuderia AlphaTauri driver is not about to let the opportunity pass him by.

Racing cars is his life’s work. De Vries grew up in a small rural town in the north of the Netherlands. His family owned several Renault dealerships and was into cars, so not surprisingly, the kid developed an early interest in racing. “My dad bought me a go-kart for my 5th birthday,” the 28-year-old racer recalls. “That’s how it all started.”

Before long, that passion morphed into an obsession, and his talent translated into results. As a teenager, de Vries thrived in international karting competition, winning a world championship in 2011. Many of the young racers who back then were his toughest competitors would go on to have successful careers, too. “I would say that 75 percent of the current Formula 1 grid is from my generation,” he says, noting that he and fellow Dutchman Max Verstappen did plenty of hard laps together as children. “I grew up with all of those guys and raced against them at some point during my career.”

De Vries says his physical development was actually on the slower side, so his path to the pinnacle of the sport was more methodical than many of his talented contemporaries. He spent a decade clawing his way up the open-wheel hierarchy, winning a Formula 2 and Formula E championship along the way. “Staying alive on that journey was not always easy,” de Vries admits. “But I never gave up on my dream. And then Monza was the weekend that everything changed.”

De Vries is referring to the 2022 Italian Grand Prix. After a series of unexpected circumstances, he was given a last-minute invitation to substitute for Alex Albon, after the Williams driver fell ill with appendicitis. De Vries had only 90 minutes to prepare for the biggest moment in his professional life. And he took full advantage of the opportunity, finishing the race in ninth place and scoring points in his F1 debut. “The whole weekend was almost like a surrealistic dream,” de Vries says. “I just got thrown into the deep end. At that point it wasn’t about preparation; it was more about applying all the work I’d done from the age of 5.”

Since then, he’s been able to keep his foot on the gas. This year, de Vries earned a spot on the AlphaTauri squad after Pierre Gasly departed for the Alpine team. And he showed poise and resourcefulness in his first two F1 races, finishing 14th in both. “I definitely try to be the best I can be,” he says humbly. “There is no linear path to success. But I feel like I am making steps all the time, and I feel that I’m growing and learning and making progress within my environment.”

De Vries is similarly modest and analytical in conversation but gets more animated when asked to explain how a Formula 1 car differs from all the other vehicles he has piloted in the preceding 20-plus years of racing. “In terms of speeds and performance and G-forces, Formula 1 is on another planet,” he says. “The ability and the downforce those cars have to brake extremely late and carry a lot of speed through corners— honestly, it almost goes beyond your imagination.”

Another unexpected light moment comes when de Vries is asked to itemize his hobbies and he has the candor to admit he doesn’t have any. “My whole life is centralized around racing,” he laughs. “I will admit that my life is quite isolated at the moment and it’s really just racing. It’s been like that for a very long time.”

But de Vries has zero regrets. Why should he? He’s been racing cars since he was 5 and now, after an arduous upward climb, he’s at last lining up in an extra-terrestrial race machine in the most prestigious series on the planet. “I think that my age helps me, because I’ve had a long journey toward my dream and goal,” he says. “I guess I’m a little bit more appreciative because I know how long it took me and how many bumps I had to overcome.”

De Vries pauses as the interview comes to a close. “So of course I am enjoying the moment,” he says. “But I’m not here to participate—I’m here to perform.”