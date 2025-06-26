Trusting the Process: Peter $un

“Rapping like the rent’s due” is a phrase used to describe an MC delivering lyrics with such a sense of urgency, intensity and high stakes that their livelihood—or something equally important— depends on the success of said bars. Examples of this include most verses by Lil Wayne, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar. But for Peter $un, the meaning is much more literal.

“The making of my new album was a very stressful time because I was late on rent,” the L.A.-based artist says. “Because of that, I had to challenge myself to try something new and make something big and personable—which I did.” Aptly titled Rent Was Due, the rapper/producer’s latest project is a melodic smorgasbord steeped in sunshine, pairing incandescent backdrops with hypnotizing, feel-good hooks. A departure from previous projects, such as 2021’s Scumbaby, $un leaned more into his vocal talents this time around. “It’s definitely something new for me,” he explains. “It’s a different tone of voice, it’s a different vibe. I’m not rapping or talking crazy.”

Despite the album’s sunny disposition and effervescent vibes often associated with the West Coast, $un, whose real name is McGhee Peterson, was actually born in Richmond, Virginia. Known for its fertile creativity and unique sense of style, Virginia has birthed some hugely successful, innovative and game-changing talent in the genre. From Pharrell Williams and Timbaland to the Clipse and Missy Elliott, there’s no wonder it’s often said there must be something in the water when it comes to VA. But $un thinks there’s a lot more to it than that.

“There’s a different energy in VA. It’s gritty. We get every season. We get fall, spring, winter, hurricanes. So we experience the good, we experience the bad, we experience the mediocre. A lot of states don’t experience all the seasons like that,” he explains. “It’s not a market for entertainment, it’s a market of doing shit for the love of it. They’ve got hip-hop heads everywhere—just like anime heads. People really give a fuck about music out there. D’Angelo is like God out there. So I think that’s what’s in the water: true love and passion for the music. We fuck with this.”

It’s not just Virginia that loves D’Angelo; he’s also one of $un’s biggest influences. “I was listening to him a lot growing up. He really is like God,” he says, before reeling off a list of other names who have been instrumental in his development as an artist. “Herbie Hancock, Prince, Lauryn Hill, 2Pac, Nas. That was the shit I was really listening to. I was listening to a lot of underground shit, too, but these are the major artists that inspired my sound.”

“I love being free enough to make the shit I want to hear in the moment.” © Aiden Weber

$un’s move to Los Angeles in 2017 stemmed from conversations with rappers Felly and Gyyps, with whom he had toured a few years prior. “They just kept telling me I should move out here and how it would benefit my career,” he recalls. Initially unsure, it wasn’t until a promo trip two years later that he finally decided to move to California. “I came out for some press and just loved the atmosphere. That’s when I thought it was time to move, so I did.”

This move inspired in $un a newfound love and respect for West Coast hip-hop, which would later influence his own musical output. “When I moved out here, I learned a lot more culturally about West Coast hip-hop and West Coast records and just the sound of them,” he explains, mentioning Kendrick Lamar, Tha Dogg Pound and Blu & Exile. “When you listen to it out here, it feels completely different, you know?” he says. “It feels so good. The weather, the scenery, the views—they all play a part in it.”

Nurtured by his Virginia roots and amplified by his Los Angeles immersion, $un’s diverse sensibilities allow for a captivating crossover appeal—a space the self-described “eclectic being” actively enjoys inhabiting. The result is a boundaryless music spanning soul, funk and hip-hop. His ability to rap does not confine him here, and his enjoyment of singing, regardless of perceived skill, opens further avenues. “I like that I can be in multiple lanes,” he admits. “I love being free enough to make the shit I want to hear in the moment.”

Building on this borderless approach, $un’s new album aims to channel his crossover appeal into a source of uplift. Witnessing the impact of January’s wildfires on the L.A. community, he felt a strong desire to create music that countered despair. “People can’t stay sad,” he asserts, emphasizing the need for sonic respite from everyday struggles. The studio became a happy place, “a gym” for emotional release, where he consciously steered away from melancholic themes.

This perspective comes despite his own problems, including his rent-money woes. “I’ve always been like, fuck it, let’s see what happens,” he says with a smirk, confident that the universe will always have his back, as long as he keeps a positive mindset. “If I lose, I lose. So long as I live to see another day, I can try again. That’s always been my energy and my spirit. I always trust the process.” This also requires taking action, which is something $un has struggled with, his procrastination exacerbating his situation at times. “I was just being stubborn,” he admits. “I didn’t know how I was gonna make money. I thought, ‘I’m not getting a job, I gotta finish this project.’ Then once I got the bulk of the songs finished, I just stepped up and got on my shit.”

Stepping up involved getting a job as a line cook at the Getty Museum, home to some of L.A.’s best architecture, fabulous gardens, breathtaking city views and world-class art. “I didn’t expect to like it as much as I do,” $un says of his 9-to-5, adding that it’s opened him up to “experimenting” with his own dinners at home. But music is his main passion, which is why he signed to Red Bull Records in 2021. “They’re as passionate about the music as I am. It definitely feels like a family, and I’m just looking forward to what comes next.”

So what does come next for Peter $un? “I want to do more for the community, like food drives and helping kids,” he says, before launching into a laundry list of life-admin chores and general goals. “I need to go to the doctor’s, get a checkup. I still need to get my California driver’s license. I need to get my ass back in the church. I want to keep learning more about cooking, paint more and do more with fashion. I just want to put more shit in the world.”