St. Vincent: From one innovator to another, the avant-pop star picks her four Bowie favorites.

When Annie Clark, aka St. Vincent, released her sixth album, Daddy’s Home, this May, the work received near-universal acclaim. But then, the 38-year-old art rocker is used to being the critics’ darling, her songs and albums frequently appearing on “all-time greatest” lists. And there’s arguably no contemporary musician with a higher-profile fan club. Artists from Taylor Swift to David Byrne and Paul McCartney have queued up to collaborate with the Texas-born innovator whose experiments with sound create songs that are equal parts catchy and avant-garde. Among her many inspirations is another true innovator, the late David Bowie. Here the two-time Grammy winner chooses her four favorite tunes by the Thin White Duke.

“SONS OF THE SILENT AGE” HEROES (1977)

“Around 2015, I was listening to Bowie every day. During that time, I was morbidly depressed. I remember flying back [to the U.S.] from a press tour in Germany on a now-defunct airline called Air Berlin. It was so bad I quietly cried as the plane took off. But then I put on Bowie’s Heroes album, which made me feel better. I really love the music he made in Berlin [between 1977 and 1979].”

“ALWAYS CRASHING IN THE SAME CAR” LOW (1977)

“This song is about him [ramming his car into] the car of a drug dealer who had ripped him off. I have yet to do that, and I have yet to write a song like this. I love music that takes me someplace else, like the second half of Low; stuff that reminds me of things that matter, instead of pure escapism. It just floors me. This song in particular.”

“IT’S NO GAME (PART 1)” SCARY MONSTERS (AND SUPER CREEPS) (1980)

“I love that aggressive Japanese voice in this one, and the menacing guitar part. I mean, every single element in this song is perfect. It makes the back of your brain tickle in a strange subterranean way that nobody else ever really speaks to. The song unites beauty and paranoia, and it reminds me what a funny writer and a consummate performer [Bowie] was.”

“GIRL LOVES ME” BLACKSTAR (2016)

“This is my favorite song off his final album, which I received as a gift [from then-partner Cara Delevingne] alongside a guitar Bowie had signed for me. I actually met him a few years prior, with my friends from The Polyphonic Spree. I went to see their show in New York and ended up in the same room with him. I said hello, but I hadn’t made anything yet, so it wasn’t that kind of a meeting.”

