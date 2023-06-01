Perfect Flight: Red Bull Cliff Diving

At the last stop on the 2022 tour in Sydney, Australian Rhiannan Iffland (pictured above), 31, clinched her sixth Red Bull Cliff Diving title in a triumphant homecoming. “I wanted to put on a really good show in front of our home crowd,” said Iffland— shown here backflipping into the harbor—after the competition.

In 2009, David Colturi was the national champion in 10 meters. © DEAN TREML/RED BULL CONTENT POOL

In 2009, American David Colturi was the national champion in 10 meters, but for the past decade he’s taken the plunge from far greater heights— like this leap from the 28-meter platform at the first stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Boston last June.

American diver Eleanor Smart in Italy. © DEAN TREML/RED BULL CONTENT POOL

The drama of these death- defying leaps is on full display as American Eleanor Smart dives off a cliffside platform in Polignano a Mare, Italy. At the end of the series, she secured the third step on the overall season podium.

Diver Jessica Macaulay in France. © ROMINA AMATO/RED BULL CONTENT POOL

With the most iconic structure in the Paris skyline looming in the background, Jessica Macaulay leaps into the Seine River. After a solid 2022 season, the Canadian diver will be returning this year.

Swiss diver Matthias Appenzeller in Switzerland. © ROMINA AMATO/RED BULL CONTENT POO

One of four wildcard entrants (who join 10 permanent divers at each event), Swiss diver Matthias Appenzeller prepares to plummet toward the faraway surface of Lake Lucerne in Sisikon, Switzerland.

Nikita Fedotov on the platform at the Copenhagen Opera House in Denmark. © ROMINA AMATO/RED BULL CONTENT POO

Nikita Fedotov steadies himself before jumping off the 28-meter platform at the Copenhagen Opera House in Denmark. The diver—who formerly represented Russia and now competes as an independent—would later celebrate his first top-three finish as a permanent diver.

Spanish diver Carlos Gimeno in Bosnia. © ROMINA AMATO/RED BULL CONTENT POOL

Mostar, in Bosnia and Herzegovina, has a long history of cliff diving, and this location at Stari Most (translation: Old Bridge) is among the most stunning stops in the World Series. Here, Spanish diver Carlos Gimeno somersaults into the water on the final day of the competition.

French diver Gary Hunt. © OMINA AMATO/RED BULL CONTENT POOL

French powerhouse Gary Hunt goes for a training dive at the final stop in Sydney, Australia. Hunt finished a thrilling season by securing his 10th Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series title.

Ukrainian diver Antonina Vyshyvanova. © ROMINA AMATO/RED BULL CONTENT POOL

Ukrainian Antonina Vyshyvanova calmly free- falls from the 21-meter platform in Boston. The Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series returns to the city on June 3.

See for yourself!

Check out Red Bull Cliff Diving in Boston and beyond. Learn more info here .