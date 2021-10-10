© Kendrick Brinson
Red Bull athletes on what self-care means to them.
Before any big day—a performance, a competition—there is a lot of unseen preparation. For athletes, it might mean a rigorous workout, or for dancers, a rehearsal of their routines. Izzi Gomez, a 21-year-old professional surfer, began seeing a sports psychologist to help calm her nerves and feelings of self-doubt when competing in global competitions. Perhaps that mental conditioning is what helped her claim five world titles in stand-up paddleboard surfing.
These days, elite performers are becoming more empowered to set boundaries and find a healthier work-life balance. Just this year, gymnast Simone Biles removed herself from competition at the Tokyo Olympics to focus on her mental health. For tennis player Naomi Osaka, self-care meant not participating in the French Open press conference. Afterwards, she wrote in Time magazine, “It’s O.K. to not be O.K., and it’s O.K. to talk about it.” And without competitions to focus on last year due to the pandemic, surfer Kolohe Andino had the “chance to deep-dive into myself”—and realized that above winning and competing, he just loved surfing.
For this year’s World Mental Health Day, Red Bull’s photography team produced a special project with a handful of Red Bull athletes that celebrates the importance of nurturing self-confidence. For this all-female endeavor—including the photographer, stylist and hair-and-makeup artist—streamer Anne Munition, skater Brighton Zeuner, and dancers Angyil, Dassy, and Logistx, gathered in Los Angeles to share what boosts their self-confidence.
Anne Munition
“Confidence can come in different shapes. There is confidence that can be quieter. Find what that looks like to you. What helps is to find things that you are passionate about and what you enjoy being knowledgeable about. That’s what has helped me.”
Brighton Zeuner
On feeling confident: “Being a teenager and evolving into a woman, you find what flatters your body and what doesn’t, and finding that in between feels like finding yourself.”
Angyil
“I am most confident when I’m constantly re-learning myself and when I make healthy habits that benefit my overall health.”
Dassy
"I feel most confident when I am doing what I love to do. Which is dancing and painting. When I am surrounding myself full of energy with passion, I feel most 1000% myself and I can feel that I shine and have that aura!!!!! :)"
Logistix
“I feel most confident when I’m battling or performing. I use these things as an alter ego. I have to project more of that confidence. One thing I do every day is I try to read or listen to something positive. The mind is tricky, but it’s something we have to work on just like our physical health.”
Photographer: Kendrick Brinson
Stylist: Bukunmi Grace
Hair-and-makeup artist: Caitlin Krenz