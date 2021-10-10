Get the Mag
Dassy is happiest when she's expressing herself creatively.
© Kendrick Brinson

“Confidence can come in different shapes”

Red Bull athletes on what self-care means to them.
By Melissa Saenz Gordon
3 min readPublished on
Before any big day—a performance, a competition—there is a lot of unseen preparation. For athletes, it might mean a rigorous workout, or for dancers, a rehearsal of their routines. Izzi Gomez, a 21-year-old professional surfer, began seeing a sports psychologist to help calm her nerves and feelings of self-doubt when competing in global competitions. Perhaps that mental conditioning is what helped her claim five world titles in stand-up paddleboard surfing.
These days, elite performers are becoming more empowered to set boundaries and find a healthier work-life balance. Just this year, gymnast Simone Biles removed herself from competition at the Tokyo Olympics to focus on her mental health. For tennis player Naomi Osaka, self-care meant not participating in the French Open press conference. Afterwards, she wrote in Time magazine, “It’s O.K. to not be O.K., and it’s O.K. to talk about it.” And without competitions to focus on last year due to the pandemic, surfer Kolohe Andino had the “chance to deep-dive into myself”—and realized that above winning and competing, he just loved surfing.
For this year’s World Mental Health Day, Red Bull’s photography team produced a special project with a handful of Red Bull athletes that celebrates the importance of nurturing self-confidence. For this all-female endeavor—including the photographer, stylist and hair-and-makeup artist—streamer Anne Munition, skater Brighton Zeuner, and dancers Angyil, Dassy, and Logistx, gathered in Los Angeles to share what boosts their self-confidence.

Anne Munition

“Confidence can come in different shapes. There is confidence that can be quieter. Find what that looks like to you. What helps is to find things that you are passionate about and what you enjoy being knowledgeable about. That’s what has helped me.”
Anne Munition advocates for a quiet confidence. "We can't all be Beyoncé."
Anne Munition advocates for a quiet confidence. "We can't all be Beyoncé."
© Kendrick Brinson
Anne Munition is a streamer, not a gamer.
Anne Munition is a streamer, not a gamer.
© Kendrick Brinson
“Confidence can come in different shapes," reflects Anne Munition.
“Confidence can come in different shapes," reflects Anne Munition.
© Kendrick Brinson
"Find things that you enjoy being knowledgeable about."
"Find things that you enjoy being knowledgeable about."
© Kendrick Brinson

Brighton Zeuner

On feeling confident: “Being a teenager and evolving into a woman, you find what flatters your body and what doesn’t, and finding that in between feels like finding yourself.”
"Just do you," recommends Brighton.
"Just do you," recommends Brighton.
© Kendrick Brinson
Brighton Zeuner, photographed in Los Angeles.
Brighton Zeuner, photographed in Los Angeles.
© Kendrick Brinson
Brighton Zeuner is inspired by performer Freddy Mercury.
Brighton Zeuner is inspired by performer Freddy Mercury.
© Kendrick Brinson
Skater Brighton Zeuner
Skater Brighton Zeuner
© Kendrick Brinson
Brighton enjoys going thrift shopping.
© Kendrick Brinson
"Skate is not sport. It's performance art, it's theater," says Brighton.
© Kendrick Brinson

Angyil

“I am most confident when I’m constantly re-learning myself and when I make healthy habits that benefit my overall health.”
“I am most confident when I’m constantly re-learning myself," says Angyil.
“I am most confident when I’m constantly re-learning myself," says Angyil.
© Kendrick Brinson
At 16, Angyil moved to the Bronx to pursue dance. “I was hungry.”
At 16, Angyil moved to the Bronx to pursue dance. “I was hungry.”
© Kendrick Brinson
Dancer Angyil was photographed in Los Angeles.
Dancer Angyil was photographed in Los Angeles.
© Kendrick Brinson
“I am most confident when I make habits that benefit my overall health."
“I am most confident when I make habits that benefit my overall health."
© Kendrick Brinson
Angyil is trained in ballet, but she expresses herself when street dancing.
© Kendrick Brinson
"I was dancing to stay out of trouble," says Angyil on growing up in KC.
© Kendrick Brinson

Dassy

"I feel most confident when I am doing what I love to do. Which is dancing and painting. When I am surrounding myself full of energy with passion, I feel most 1000% myself and I can feel that I shine and have that aura!!!!! :)"
Dassy's aura is shining.
Dassy's aura is shining.
© Kendrick Brinson
When surrounded by energy and passion, "I feel most 1000 percent myself."
When surrounded by energy and passion, "I feel most 1000 percent myself."
© Kendrick Brinson
“I feel most confident when I am doing what I love to do," says Dassy.
“I feel most confident when I am doing what I love to do," says Dassy.
© Kendrick Brinson
Inyoung “Dassy” Lee is part of the popping trio, Femme Fatale.
Inyoung “Dassy” Lee is part of the popping trio, Femme Fatale.
© Kendrick Brinson
Originally from South Korea, Dassy moved to the USA to pursue dance.
© Kendrick Brinson

Logistix

“I feel most confident when I’m battling or performing. I use these things as an alter ego. I have to project more of that confidence. One thing I do every day is I try to read or listen to something positive. The mind is tricky, but it’s something we have to work on just like our physical health.”
"The mind is tricky."
"The mind is tricky."
© Kendrick Brinson
Logistx is a mental health advocate.
Logistx is a mental health advocate.
© Kendrick Brinson
Logistx's daily routine: "I try to read or listen to something positive."
Logistx's daily routine: "I try to read or listen to something positive."
© Kendrick Brinson
Logistx finds confidence in her alter ego.
Logistx finds confidence in her alter ego.
© Kendrick Brinson
In a battle she's "Logistx," but otherwise, you can call her Logan.
© Kendrick Brinson
Photographer: Kendrick Brinson
Stylist: Bukunmi Grace
Hair-and-makeup artist: Caitlin Krenz

Go behind the scenes

Behind the Scenes with Angyil and Dassy.
Behind the Scenes with Angyil and Dassy.
© Kendrick Brinson
Down to the details.
Down to the details.
© Kendrick Brinson
All smiles on set.
All smiles on set.
© Kendrick Brinson
Selfies for later with Angyil and Dassy
Selfies for later with Angyil and Dassy
© Kendrick Brinson