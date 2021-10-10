These days, elite performers are becoming more empowered to set boundaries and find a healthier work-life balance. Just this year, gymnast Simone Biles removed herself from competition at the Tokyo Olympics to focus on her mental health. For tennis player Naomi Osaka, self-care meant not participating in the French Open press conference. Afterwards,

, “It’s O.K. to not be O.K., and it’s O.K. to talk about it.” And without competitions to focus on last year due to the pandemic, surfer Kolohe Andino had the

—and realized that above winning and competing, he just loved surfing.