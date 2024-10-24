Foam Party: Red Bull Foam Wreckers

Competitive surfing is many things, but a dependably low-key way to hang out with friends and express your goofy side is not one of them. “A regular surf competition is a legit pressure cooker,” says Ben Gravy, a passionate waterman and creator based in New Jersey who jokingly calls himself a semi-pro surfer. “No one is talking to each other because there’s too much stress. The whole thing can feel exclusive and oppressive. I think the culture was ready for something totally different.”

This is why Red Bull Foam Wreckers was born. Conceived in 2021 by pro surfer Jamie O’Brien, the event aspires to expose a broader demographic to the distinct pleasures of experiencing community and lighthearted competition. Gravy has been involved from the start, acting as an event host at stops all over the country. “Foam Wreckers is exactly what surfing needs,” he says, noting how the series brings out more women, families, friend groups and people of color than a conventional comp. “It’s a surfing event that’s also a party.”

Open to people of any age or skill level—even legit beginners—Foam Wreckers rewards creative stoke over traditional technical skills. “It’s basically the opposite of a regular contest,” he says. “You get good scores by truly expressing yourself.”

Before their heat, participants spin a big “Wheel of Shred” to determine what kind of soft board they’ll be riding—perhaps a boogie board, a 7-foot “log” or a 4-foot beater. (The boards are provided so participants can show up empty-handed.) “You have no control over what you’ll ride,” laughs Gravy. “And everyone’s friends gather to cheer or heckle them.”

Foam Wreckers is a surfing contest that's also a party.

Not that long ago, foamies were just for newbies, as serious surfers only rode high-performance fiberglass boards. But now, a far wider range of surfers have embraced the joys of foam. “I fell in love with them because they’ve doubled the amount of surf days I get in a year,” Gravy says. “You can have fun on them in nearly any conditions. I feel like now nearly every serious surfer has one in their quiver. But they’re still friendly for beginners.”

Foam Wreckers participants are urged to leave their serious side in the parking lot and let their freak flag fly. “I love how folks show up in costume and play up an act,” Gravy says. “The scene has real Comic-Con vibes—people feeling totally comfortable being themselves. I guarantee you’ll never go to a surf contest where people are having more fun than this.”

