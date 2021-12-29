THE COMPETITION: RED BULL ILLUME

In 2006, photographer and former Red Bull athlete Ulrich Grill made two keen observations while teaching a photo workshop. First, technological advances in equipment had opened up totally new opportunities for action and adventure photographers, and second, there was no competition that celebrated this burgeoning genre. So Grill simply invented one: Red Bull Illume. Today, with tens of thousands of submissions, the contest is the largest of its kind in the world, with winners chosen by a 50-person jury of experts. It’s a complex process with high standards, so the competition deliberately takes place only every two or three years. redbullillume.com

Dirtbag Superhero

Winner: Overall and “Masterpiece by SanDisk” category

Will Saunders photographed climber Jake Talley in Indian Creek, Utah. © Will Saunders

“I’ve shot whippers many a time, but this time I wanted to try something a little different,” says Saunders of this shot in Indian Creek, Utah. Saunders convinced climber Jake Talley to form a more powerful stance instead of a classic falling position. The final result reminded him of a superhero.

Subway Surfer

Winner: “Lifestyle by COOPH” category

Winner: “Lifestyle by COOPH” category. Photo by Carolin Unrath. © Carolin Unrath

In Munich, there’s a man-made wave on the Eisbach River that’s popular among local surfers. To get this shot, Unrath followed surfer Andreas Müllner on the subway as he readied himself for one of his first sessions after the 2020 lockdown.

Black Ice

Winner: “Innovation by EyeEm” category

Thomas Monsorno, Italy. Winner: “Innovation by EyeEm” category. © Thomas Monsorno

In February 2020, Monsorno traveled to Siberia with Swiss alpinist Dani Arnold for a bone- chilling expedition above the deepest lake in the world, Lake Baikal. In this shot, Monsorno used a hovercraft to find the perfect location while Arnold climbed a vertical ice wall above the frozen lake.

Bouncing Off Dust

Winner: “RAW by Leica” category

Winner: “RAW by Leica” category. Photo by Bruno Long. © Bruno Long

“Playing with dust and light has always been one of my favorite ways to shoot mountain biking,” says Long, who captured local rider Dylan Siggers in Fernie, British Columbia. “I had figured out exactly where he would be in the frame and captured the moment as he emerged from the dust perfectly."

The Heartbreak Kid

Winner: “Emerging by Black Diamond“ category

Climber Jack Nugent tackles the Queen of the Heartbreaks route. © Victoria Kohner-Flanagan

“Before tying into the sharp end, Jack was clearly nervous,” says Kohner-Flanagan of climber Jack Nugent, who was tackling the Queen of the Heartbreaks route near Bishop, California. “Questing up the blank face, Jack found a cheeky no-hands rest. Doubt cleared from his face as I snapped the shot.”

Waking the Glacier

Winner: “Playground by WhiteWall” category

Athlete Dominik Hernler in an underground lake. © Markus Berger

An underground lake in Austria served up fantastically frigid conditions for Berger and athlete Dominik Hernler: “I didn’t feel anything below my waist,” Berger says of the challenge. “Right after this shot, my camera shut down and didn’t work for three days.”

Moon Shot

Winner: “Best of Instagram by Lenovo” category

Photographer Yhabril Moro, Winner: “Best of Instagram by Lenovo” category. © Yhabril Moro

Photographer Moro spent a week planning this shot with athletes Jaime Rico and Javi Diaz at Pico Malacara, Spain. “You just have to wait for the moment, pray for a bluebird sky,” Moro says. “What’s amazing is that we took the shot on the second try.”

Master of Illusion

Winner: “Creative by Skylum” category

Skateboarder Fanda Šesták in Prague. Photo: Jan Kasl. © Jan Kasl

“Our imagination recreates interesting pieces of architecture into an action sports playground,” Kasl says of this image of skateboarder Fanda Šesták in Prague. “With a tool like forced perspective, I felt like I could push it a little further, bending reality to bring the athlete into an absolutely surreal environment."

Splash Down

Winner: “Energy by Red Bull” category

“This shot was not supposed to happen,” says photographer Rod Hill. © Rod Hill

“This shot was not supposed to happen,” says Hill, who had already packed up his gear when kayaker River Mutton decided to take one more trip over the Huka Falls in New Zealand. “I didn’t have time to get to my normal spot,” adds Hill. “Then all of a sudden the light popped like I had never seen before.”

