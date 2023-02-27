Top Brass: Red Bull Street Kings

So-called Mardi Gras Indians and culture bearers—locals who help keep New Orleans traditions alive and hopping—came out to support and elevate Street Kings. (BELOW)

Mardi Gras Indians and culture bearers. © Justen Williams

At the center of a raucous second-line parade, the Big 6 Brass Band performed at Red Bull Street Kings, held in the Big Easy last September. (ABOVE)

DJ Kelly Green © Justen Williams Kings of Brass, one of the participants at Red Bull's Street Kings. © Justen Williams

DJ Kelly Green, a local who has residencies at the Ace and Virgin hotels, kept the crowd bouncing between sets.

Kings of Brass didn’t just perform at Street Kings—in the end, the group blew away the judges to win the competition.

Culture bearers aren’t props at second-line events—at Street Kings, they were out on the floor dancing with high energy and heart.

Red Bull's Street Kings mashed up brass bands with hip hop. © Justen Williams

As the competition and the mash-up of hip-hop and modern brass heated up, the energy of the crowd was palpable.

Each brass band performed with a local hip hop artist. © Justen Williams

Each band produced and performed one number with a local hip-hop artist. Here, Treety took the mic as the Young Pinstripe Brass Band did their thing.

Saxophone player with Sporty's, one of the participating bands. © Justen Williams The crowd at Red Bull's Street Kings getting down. © Justen Williams

A sax player with Sporty’s, one of the four brass bands in the competition, shows off his chops

Downtown Lesli Brown, host of the event, told the crowd, “If your thighs aren’t burnin’ by the time you leave, you done did it wrong.”