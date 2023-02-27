Music
Top Brass: Red Bull Street Kings
At Red Bull Street Kings, four of New Orleans’s finest brass bands went head to head—and collaborated with a local hip-hop artist—in a cultural competition where the live audience was the big winner.
© Justen Williams
So-called Mardi Gras Indians and culture bearers—locals who help keep New Orleans traditions alive and hopping—came out to support and elevate Street Kings. (BELOW)
At the center of a raucous second-line parade, the Big 6 Brass Band performed at Red Bull Street Kings, held in the Big Easy last September. (ABOVE)
DJ Kelly Green, a local who has residencies at the Ace and Virgin hotels, kept the crowd bouncing between sets.
Kings of Brass didn’t just perform at Street Kings—in the end, the group blew away the judges to win the competition.
Culture bearers aren’t props at second-line events—at Street Kings, they were out on the floor dancing with high energy and heart.
As the competition and the mash-up of hip-hop and modern brass heated up, the energy of the crowd was palpable.
Each band produced and performed one number with a local hip-hop artist. Here, Treety took the mic as the Young Pinstripe Brass Band did their thing.
A sax player with Sporty’s, one of the four brass bands in the competition, shows off his chops
Downtown Lesli Brown, host of the event, told the crowd, “If your thighs aren’t burnin’ by the time you leave, you done did it wrong.”