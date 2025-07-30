Cruising Attitude: Sail GP

Read this and other beyond the ordinary articles in The Red Bulletin Magazine. See more

Teamwork is everything for the members of the U.S. SailGP Team as they fly above the water at speeds as fast as 60 miles per hour on their super-high-tech 50-foot foiling catamaran. There’s Taylor Canfield, the boat’s driver, charting their course, and strategist Mike Buckley guiding him along the best path. Other team members keep the boat floating above the water on its hydrofoils, adjust the sail to catch the wind or grind a winch to drive power to the wing.

The intense teamwork taking place onboard the F50 sailboat during a SailGP race weekend is almost impossible to absorb from the stands along the shore. Even Buckley—who not only races for the U.S. team but also happens to be its co-owner and CEO—can only describe the experience in lyrical terms: “When you’re sailing well, it’s kind of like a symphony.”

He says this on a sunny March afternoon in between back-to- back home races for the U.S. team, as they finish a circuit workout at the Red Bull Athlete Performance Center Los Angeles. Buckley brought this squad together in late 2023, following his purchase of the team, along with Uber founding engineer Ryan McKillen and a group of celebrity investors that includes actress and producer Issa Rae and NFL star DeAndre Hopkins, in a bid to revitalize American sailing. “There’s no nice way to say this: The consumer smells bullshit from a mile away,” says the two-time world champion sailor, referencing the nationality of almost all of the squad. “If you’ve got an American flag at the top of your wing, you probably should have an American team underneath it.”

Flight controller Hans Henken, an aeronautical and astronautical engineer. © Dylan Andrew

Now in its fifth season, the SailGP competition, founded by sailing legend Sir Russell Coutts and billionaire Larry Ellison, is the most exhilarating advancement to the sport in years. With its global 13-race schedule, co-ed teams of decorated sailors and high-speed racing, SailGP often draws comparisons to Formula 1. Buckley agrees, confident that the moves he’s making now with his team could eventually draw big crowds. His most audacious decision: naming Anna Weis as the league’s first and only female grinder, a powerhouse role typically filled by the brawniest members of the team. “I think the men that were grinders whose job Anna took are pissed,” says Buckley. “She has all the ingredients to be the face of sailing.”

As one of the least experienced crews on the water, the U.S. SailGP Team is still finding its rhythm. In the third race of the season in Sydney, their boat capsized before they even made it to the starting line, an embarrassment that set them back in the championship standings. “It’s just this massive uphill battle of trying to catch the guys that have been doing this for years,” says Canfield, who is quick to add, “I’ve got complete confidence in the people around me.” During a rare week spent training together, Buckley, Canfield and the other members of the team sat down to discuss how they each contribute to the overall performance of the boat.

The U.S. SailGP Team at the Oracle S.F. Sail Grand Prix back in March. © SailGP

Mike Buckley, Strategist for the U.S. SailGP team. © Dylan Andrew

Mike Buckley, Strategist

5’11”, 175 pounds

“I’m probably toward the end of my competitive racing career,” Buckley admits, but he’s not yet ready to give up the thrill of competition. After taking the helm of the U.S. SailGP Team in 2023, the two-time world champion sailor installed himself as the team strategist. “It’s certainly not the normal path,” he says. “But I’ve never really subscribed to normal.”

Positioned toward the back of the boat near the driver, Buckley helps guide the team through the course, monitors wind conditions and makes big-picture tactical decisions. “My job is to communicate the race plan to the rest of the team in real time and keep everybody moving forward,” he says.

Raised on Cape Cod, Buckley discovered a love for sailing at boarding school. He says his path to becoming the co-owner and CEO of the U.S. team began 10 years ago, when he’d come home from races, turn on ESPN and listen to some of the world’s best athletes talk about scaling themselves beyond their sport. “I was missing something in my life,” he says, explaining that he’s focused on impacting sailing off the boat.

But when he’s on the boat, Buckley is not the team’s co-owner or their boss. “I think my teammates see that I’m willing to do anything to make our team successful,” he says.

Taylor Canfield, Driver for the U.S. SailGP team. © Dylan Andrew

Taylor Canfield, Driver

5’11”, 165 pounds

Canfield started sailing as a kid growing up on St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands. “At first it was an adventure,” he says. “My friends and I would sail from island to island as an excuse to be little rebels.” But he quickly realized he wanted to make sailing his career. One of the most decorated members of the U.S. team, Canfield won two collegiate sailing championships at Boston College and is a World Match Racing champion.

After serving as a flight controller on the U.S. SailGP team during the league’s first season, Canfield stepped into the driver role midway through the 2023-24 season. “It’s not the most important role on the boat, truthfully, but I think it ties the whole team together,” says Canfield, with a modesty that belies his competitive edge. “A big portion of my role is making sure that everyone knows the plan so that they can execute and do their jobs well.”

His need for speed doesn’t stop when he gets off the boat. During his down time at home in Newport, Rhode Island, where he lives with his girlfriend and their husky-shepherd-corgi mix, Dexter, he spends a lot of time cycling. Says Canfield, “It’s a way for me to not only stay fit but also get my endorphins going when I’m not competing.”

Training at the Red Bull Athlete Performance Center Los Angeles. © Dylan Andrew Jeremy Wilmot, the team's Wing Trimmer, warms up before a training session. © Dylan Andrew Mike Buckley, the U.S. team's Strategist, warms up with a band. © Dylan Andrew Boats fly above the water at speeds as fast as 60 miles per hour. © SailGP The intense teamwork onboard is almost impossible to absorb from shore. © Dylan Andrew

Hans Henken, Flight Controller © Dylan Andrew

Hans Henken, Flight Controller

6’0”, 178 pounds

From an early age, Henken found himself drawn to the technical aspects of sailing: How does a sailboat work? How do you make a boat go faster? And how can you predict what the wind will do to give you an edge over the competition? Fitting, then, that the Stanford-educated aeronautical and astronautical engineer serves as the flight controller onboard the F50.

Henken’s job is to lift the boat onto its four carbon-fiber foils and maintain its stability above the water to maximize its speed. “Every little movement that my teammates make while crossing the boat or changing settings creates little disturbances, and I have to correct and change the attitude of the boat to keep it flying at the same height,” says Henken, who operates a control panel with more than a dozen buttons that help him manipulate the hydrofoils. He adds that his engineering background makes him particularly well suited to interpret the trove of data available about the F50’s performance.

It’s a far cry from the gut instinct the San Francisco native relies on when competing in the much more rudimentary 49er two- person sailing skiff, for which he won a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics. “I’ve always been really passionate about making it to the Olympics,” says Henken. “It really was a dream come true.”

Anna Weis, Grinder/Jib Trimmer for the U.S. SailGP team. © Dylan Andrew

Anna Weis, Grinder/Jib Trimmer

5’9”, 167 pounds

Weis admits it was “a little scary” when she first got the call to join the U.S. team in the most physical position on the boat, but she acknowledges, “It’s an incredible opportunity. I’m pushing for more as a woman in this male-dominated sport.”

Grinders use sheer force to turn a manual winch that brings power to the wing trimmer as they adjust the large wingsail. Because of the strength required, it’s a role typically held by a man. But Buckley’s strategy was to put Weis in the role so that in lighter wind, when the team has to shrink (and typically loses a grinder), they would have an upper hand over other boats, where women are often hired as strategists. “Anna’s a badass,” Buckley says. “I bet she’s stronger than half the men in the league. She’s going to change the sport.”

Weis is the sole female member of the team—and also its youngest. “It’s like having six older brothers,” laughs the Ft. Lauderdale native. Weis competed on the women’s rowing team at Boston University but took a leave of absence to compete in a catamaran class called Nacra 17 with a teammate. After surgery in 2019, she staged a comeback that led to gold at the Pan American Games and an appearance at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

“I feel like I have always had to work extra hard to earn my spot,” says Weis, owning the mental grit that makes her well suited to her role on the F50. Sitting in the forward-facing position, she has her eyes on the race course and must balance her work: spinning the pedestal to bring power to the sails, while also manipulating the position of the smaller jib sail at the front of the boat. “It’s cognitively quite demanding,” she says. And physically demanding, too. To prepare for races, Weis focuses on high-intensity interval training and weightlifting to build her upper-body strength.

But nothing replaces the feeling of being on the water. “There are some days when having the discipline to go training is quite hard,” she admits, setting up a quality dad joke. “But I really enjoy the grind.”

Mac Agnese, Grinder for the U.S. SailGP team. © Dylan Andrew

Mac Agnese, Grinder

6’0”, 198 pounds

Agnese was just 5 when his dad put him into a local sailing program in Argentina. “I fell in love,” says the soft-spoken grinder. He began competing for the U.S. in SailGP in 2019 and also campaigned for the 2020 and 2024 Olympics in the Melges 24 class, ultimately losing his spot on Team USA to Henken, who is his training partner. “We’ve known each other for a long time,” Agnese says of the rivalry. “I’ve always loved working with Hans, an incredibly smart guy, very talented. He usually beats me when we go head-to-head, but one day I’ll get the better of him.”

As one of the longest-tenured U.S. SailGP Team members, Agnese understands better than most the complicated dynamic of operating the six-man boat. “It’s challenging, especially since we don’t get to train on these boats very much,” he says. “It’s a very hard boat to sail. It really comes down to everybody executing their small roles to the best of their ability.”

Like Kinney, Agnese sits in the G2 position on the boat—they rotate competing in the races because it’s such a physically demanding job. “The movement of grinding is a pretty unique movement,” says Agnese, who practices by training on the grinding machine he keeps at his home on St. Thomas. “There’s no substitute for training grinding. You’ve just got to grind.”

Peter Kinney, Grinder for the U.S. SailGP team. © Dylan Andrew

Peter Kinney, Grinder

5’10”, 210 pounds

“Being a grinder is pretty similar to being an offensive lineman in football,” says Kinney. “No one knows what you’re doing unless you screw up.” Kinney grew up sailing in Newport Beach, California, but by his own admission wasn’t very good, so he took time away from the sport to play football in high school and at the University of Redlands. Then, in 2013, a group of his friends asked him to compete in the Red Bull Youth America’s Cup. (“They needed a big meathead to do the hard stuff on the boat,” he says.)

Kinney attributes his skill as a grinder to his years learning how to work as a team and “doing the hard stuff” play after play. He sits in a position that faces backwards and leads the turning of the grinder pedestal to power the boat. “We can provide a lot of information because when you grind, you can see everything— everyone doing their job—in your field of vision,” says Kinney. “It’s not just a physical job.”

Still, Kinney puts in the hours at the gym to prepare for what he describes as “getting hammered” by the G-force winds at the front of the boat. He lifts weights, spends hours on the grinding machine and runs through high-intensity cardio drills. “You have to have some cojones to get out there and go that fast and be ready to get whipped around,” he says. “It’s kind of gnarly and scary, but it’s great.”

Jeremy Wilmot, Wing Trimmer for the U.S. SailGP team. © Dylan Andrew

Jeremy Wilmot, Wing Trimmer

6’0”, 174 pounds

Though Wilmot comes from a family with serious sailing bona fides—dad James competed in the Flying Dutchman at the 1984 Olympics, uncle Hugh Treharne was tactician on the championship team in the 1983 America’s Cup, and brother Nathan won Olympic gold in 2008—he grew up wishing he could race cars. “That was shut down because it was too dangerous,” says Wilmot, who is keenly aware that his current job is just as risky. “It’s elbows out.”

The Sydney, Australia, native is the lone foreigner on the U.S. SailGP Team, though he’s called Newport, Rhode Island, home for more than a decade. As the wing trimmer, he manipulates the shape of the wingsail—which can race at three different heights— to catch enough wind to power the boat. He works closely with Henken to give the boat enough speed to lift it onto its hydrofoils and keep it aloft as it maneuvers around the racetrack. “It’s a balancing act,” says Wilmot, who likes to snowboard and golf when he’s not sailing.

Before he joined SailGP, Wilmot had primarily served in the role of tactician—including on the team that won the world championship in the Melges 32 program in 2009—but he says his years sailing prepared him to take on the wing trimmer position, which requires tactical know-how and fast reflexes. “Everyone thinks you just push a sheet back and forth on a winch,” he says. “But there’s so much you can do with this wing. I can change every element.”