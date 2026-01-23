Who’s your favorite artist? It could be Shan Rizwan

Read this and other beyond the ordinary articles in The Red Bulletin Magazine. See more

“Excuse me, for $100, who is your favorite artist?” For the past four years, Shan Rizwan, 26, has approached New Yorkers with this prompt, amassing more than 2 million followers on TikTok alone under the (newish) handle @ShanOnTheStreet . In many ways, Rizwan helped popularize a format we’ve all grown familiar with, but now he’s flipping the script and releasing his own tunes.

Last year, Rizwan decided it was time to refocus his creative pursuits and return to the dream that inspired his video content in the first place. He’s released two tracks so far, pulling inspiration from some of today’s leading names, like Daniel Ceaser, Dominic Fike, Ed Sheeran, and Frank Ocean—artists who’ve mastered the balance between mainstream success and experimental flair. And the influence on Rizwan’s songs is evident, an effortless blend of sunny R&B melodies and rhyming about the pangs of young love. It’s the type of music you bounce along to while walking down the street, perhaps.

In some ways, it’s all part of the plan for Rizwan. “I actually started social media in the first place to be a musician,” he admits. “Then I tried a bunch of other stuff until I got onto the interview format, which really changed my life, honestly.”

It doesn’t feel like a new format now, but only a few years ago, TikTok was an emerging platform. Now, it’s home to some of today’s most popular talk shows, including Rizwan’s. And like Shan on the Street, many of these shows make content on the move in New York City. There’s fellow creator Caleb Simpson , who asks strangers to give a tour of their apartment (a city dweller’s dream), Meet Cutes NYC , which asks couples how they met, and Subway Takes , where host Kareen Rahma asks guests to share their hot takes while riding the train. (Perhaps Shan’s new social handle is a nod to Billy on the Street, the 2011 gameshow with host Billy Eichner, who also interviewed, well, people on the street) Some hosts choose to be off-camera, but Rizwan has always been in-frame, adding a personal touch to his clips. “Part of the reason I started was to challenge myself to talk to people and get out of my comfort zone.”

With the proof of concept and a dream, Rizwan packed up and moved to New York City, but once his environment changed, so did his subject matter. “The content was different than my college stuff. Living in New York, it's hard to find things to talk about when the only thing you can talk about is that you're making videos.”

Rizwan went back to the drawing board, returning to the source of inspiration: YouTube. He stumbled upon a 2010 video of someone interviewing people in Times Square (still arguably a nascent era for YouTube, when edits were raw and experimental), and Rizwan noticed that, although the video was over a decade old, the comments were fresh; there was something about this on-the-street format that had a hook. “Let me put my own spin on it,” hey says, “format it in a digestible way for modern audiences, and I think it could be something really big.”

In a city notorious for locals who don’t have the time to stop and chit-chat, “nervous” is how Rizwan describes his first day filming in New York. He and his friend put in a full eight hours, walking from Midtown to Downtown, asking random people about their favorite music. For those who did stop, “they would have a smile on their face,” he says, because “the question inherently is almost like a compliment.”

A perk of the content creator life is bridging his love for vlogging and his love for travel. He did not limit himself to the Big Apple. One of Rizwan’s favorite interviews was in Seattle at the University of Washington. “There were all these college students, and then there's this one guy in the quad who was wearing a wizard outfit.” The student shares that his favorite song is “Wolf Totem” by a Mongolian throat singing band called The Hu (“Not that, The Who. It's a different one,” Rizwan immediately clarifies.) The band may not have a top 40 chart-topper in the U.S. right now, but they’re huge worldwide (the official music video for “Wolf Totem” has 119 million views on YouTube). The episode went viral, getting upwards of ten million impressions. Rizwan says he was in the mindset at the time to do “ crazy stuff,” and while artists would often comment on clips that mentioned them, this was a unique answer that seeded some serious curiosity in Rizwan. He ended up messaging the band directly and coordinating a meet-and-greet for the student, who was go be studying in Mongolia a few months later. Tears were shed; memories were made, and a new digital strategy was born. “I love traveling, so any excuse to travel for content is awesome,” says Rizwan, who admits he was probably in the air longer than he was in Mongolia.

Rizwan shared his new music at a listening party in New York City. © Provided by Red Bull Rizwan recorded music at Red Bull Studios in Santa Monica. © Provided by Red Bull

For an aspiring musician like Rizwan, one beneficial byproduct of his video work has been interviewing other musicians—and in the process, seeing their careers gain momentum. When he interviewed jazzy-pop musician Laufey in Washington Square Park a few years ago, “she was just a random girl in the park,” he remembers. “Now she's on a stadium tour, selling out Madison Square Garden.”

After a few years, viral success, and turning 25 years old, Rizwan felt it was time revisit his own musical dreams. Another perk of being a content creator has been becoming friends with players in the music industry, so he put an open call out on his Instagram channel for support. “Shoutout, Lance!” he says of his friend, singer-songwriter Lance Redeker, who reached out, offering to collaborate. “He came to my apartment, and for one day, we kind of just talked about my life.”

The creative process ensued from there. Lance downloaded the intimate details Rizwan had shared and began drafting lyrics, and the two entered a back-and-forth rhythm—Lance sharing song lyrics, Rizwan offering notes and input, Lance following up with added guitar riffs—that ultimately yielded a handful of tracks. Rizwan flew to Los Angeles to record a couple songs, now with Lance’s producer, Cyrus Rajeski, on board, and even got studio time at Red Bull Studios in Santa Monica (“It'd be so cool to record in such a nice studio like that.”).

By the end of last summer, Rizwan was hosting a listening party to share his work with an intimate gathering of friends and family, and by our conversation in the fall, Rizwan had just wrapped his first music video for the title track, “Waiting,” which is now streaming on his YouTube channel.

“I want people to feel my hand in everything,” he says with genuine excitement. “This is the first time in a while where I've been able to be creative and not read as much about the result or the reaction.”

Rizwan created a new Instagram account solely for his music and is releasing behind-the-scenes content on his various channels. Now, he’s interviewing musicians as a musician. As for releasing new music this year, he seems to be locked into his new workflow: “The song will come out, and I think that's where a lot of the work begins.”

