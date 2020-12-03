On a winter afternoon in 2004, Steve Larosiliere was snowboarding the steep, challenging terrain of Whistler Blackcomb outside of Vancouver. It was the latest in a series of trips to the mountains that year. Each day, Larosiliere recorded what he learned from his sessions in his journal and thought about the many ways that those lessons from the mountain might apply to his life.

At the time, Larosiliere worked as a mentor to inner-city kids in New York City, but he felt frustrated by how little he could accomplish indoors, sitting across the table from the kids he was trying to help. On his last run that day in Whistler, Larosiliere wished the boy he mentored could be there with him.

“I was growing so much,” he recalls. “I couldn’t imagine what would happen to a young person doing something like this.”

The following year Larosiliere founded Stoked , bringing his idea to life. Now in its 15th year, Stoked offers inner-city kids mentoring and the opportunity to learn snowboarding, surfing and skateboarding. The hope is that they’ll learn life lessons at the same time, just as Larosiliere feels he has.

A city kid who grew up in Queens and Brooklyn, Larosiliere dreamed of snowboarding from the time he was 12 years old. One day at the supermarket, he found a mail-in coupon for a Burton catalog. “I mailed it in and when I got it back it was the most amazing thing I ever saw,” he says. Larosiliere dreamed about snowboarding for years, until his friend Ouigi invited him to come along on a trip to Hunter Mountain in upstate New York.

“I knew my friend was Black just like me, so it made it possible, because I saw someone like me doing it,” he says. “When I got there, there were Latino kids and other Black people and a whole community.”

Stoked founder Steve Larosiliere © Zoe Rain

I feel like I have an unfair advantage in business and life because of snowboarding. And that’s why Stoked exists. I want to give Black and brown kids an unfair advantage. Steve Larosiliere

Then 24, Larosiliere owned a marketing agency in the music industry. A chance meeting on a New York subway led him to read No More Prisons , an essay collection by William Upski Wimsatt. “I felt like up until that moment, I’d been the recipient of a lot of stuff,” Larosiliere says. A desire to give back took hold that 9/11 intensified. Larosiliere began working full-time for Mentoring USA. Three years later came the inspiration for Stoked.

Stoked currently offers mentorship programs for kids in grades 5 through 12 in New York City, Chicago and Los Angeles. The COVID-19 pandemic has forced a shift to online programs for now, but in the future Stoked expects to return to a more typical lineup of after-school programs and projects, including building a skateboard, brainstorming solutions to community problems and creating a brand from the ground up.

Still, it’s the weekend trips that allow kids to learn snowboarding, surfing and skateboarding. Through trial and error—and with the help of their mentors—they can acquire new skills, but doing so requires a willingness to fail. After all, very few people can stand on a surfboard the very first time they try. Standing up requires falling down, not just once but over and over. It also requires getting back up each and every time.

Larosiliere believes that action sports teach powerful lessons about resilience and determination. And he wants more kids who look like him to carry those lessons with them not just out to the mountain or the skatepark or the surf lineup but everywhere they go, for the length of their lives.