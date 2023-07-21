© Cole Giordano
Skateboarding
The Hype Man: Steve Rodriguez
Steve Rodriguez skated the iconic Brooklyn Banks in the 1980s, now he’s ushering in a new era of the park and skate culture in New York City.
On a sunny Friday afternoon in lower Manhattan, Steve Rodriguez stands at the base of the newly re-opened segment of the Brooklyn Banks park with a phone in his hand recording the action. For the past hour, locals and pro skateboarders like Aldana Bertran, Alex Sorgente and Zion Wright have been taking turns flying over stairs and rolling down brick embankments as part of the Red Bull Drop In Tour, which Rodriguez helped curate. Another skateboarder takes flight over a nine-step staircase (aptly called the 9-Stair), hoping to stick the landing and roll away. “Yo, get that!” Rodriguez yells in support.
That sort of natural motivational spirit influenced countless skaters over the years. "His support changed my life when it came to skating in New York,” Briana King shares in a quiet moment at the park. She met Rodriguez back in 2018. “It was Go Skate Day and he gave me the craziest support to get out there and join Cash For Trick.” King says she was bullied out of skateboarding while growing up in Los Angeles but picked it back up after relocating to New York City. “It's so important to have the OG say, ‘You got this, let's go,’” she adds. Now, King confidently integrates skating into her modeling gigs for campaigns with brands like Aritzia and Swatch.
Rodriguez knows almost everyone with a board at the Brooklyn Banks—colloquially known as the Banks—naming local pros as they roll by. Twenty-something skater Marcello Campanello walks up to say goodbye and Rodriguez asks if he can demonstrate a tre flip. “He has so much pop—meaning he can jump high with his board, but crisp,” he says. Campanello, who grew up in Queens, executes the trick effortlessly and asks, “You want another one?”
Dubbed the unofficial mayor of NYC skateboarding, Rodriguez, 52, has spent nearly 20 years working to save the Banks. Part of the small section, known as the Arches or “Small Banks,” was reopened as part of a multi-million-dollar renovation project dedicated to revitalizing open spaces near Chinatown (additional support came from Tony Hawk’s non-profit). The “Big Banks,” is set to reopen next year. After the park initially closed in 2004, Rodriguez began attending community board meetings to voice his concern. “Because if no one is there for the skateboarders, nothing’s ever gonna happen for skateboarding,” he says. After that, he was tapped by the city's parks & recreation department to design skate parks across the five boroughs, including the nearby (and now iconic) LES Skatepark in Manhattan’s Lower East Side.
As a teenager in the mid-1980s, Rodriguez skated around NYC while making deliveries for a downtown dry cleaner that his mom managed. He began noticing skateboarders congregating at a nearby shop named Soho Skates. “You gotta remember, there weren’t a lot of skateboarders back then,” he says, and definitely no skate parks. So Rodriguez wedged himself into the scene and followed a crew to the Banks one day. In a way, he never left.
“My strongest memory of this place was the first time showing up and seeing this wave of bricks and skateboarders. It was a wonderland,” he says. Rodriguez skated there as much as possible and began participating in competitions hosted by photographer T Eric Monroe. When Monroe decided to move on, Rodriguez—who co-founded the 5 Boro skate brand in 1996—naturally inherited that role. “It was like this passing of the torch, but not in a formal way,” he says.
Since then, the Banks has become a hub for the greater skate community. It’s been the site of countless competitions—many of them produced by Rodriguez—and in 2000, its legacy was cemented with a feature in Tony’s Hawk’s iconic video game. Skaters travel from around the world to experience the Banks—that is, until it closed in 2010.
What attracts skaters to this spot is the combination of architecture and location. From ledges to embankments and staircases, the Banks is an urban landscape that provides endless entertainment for a skater. “The architecture of this place is insane,” says Rodriguez. “Think about how weird this plaza is: there are stairs that go nowhere,” referring to the 9-stair that leads to an elevated level of the enclosed park. Coincidentally, an elderly couple approaches the park and heads towards the staircase. “Those stairs don’t go to the Brooklyn Bridge,” he warns.
Sitting at the nexus of multiple neighborhoods, including Chinatown and the Financial District, the plaza is surrounded by municipal buildings and a high school whose alums include comedian John Leguizamo and members of A Tribe Called Quest. But the Banks, built in 1972, is tucked under the ramps of the Brooklyn Bridge, making it undesirable for the public and therefore ideal for skateboarders, who adopted it in the 1980s.
In the nearly 40 years he’s been on a board, Rodriguez has seen skating evolve from a subculture to an Olympic sport. When asked about the future of skating, Rodriguez keeps his cool, “I don't envision anything,” he says, “I follow it to see it.” His vision for the Banks, however, is crystal clear. In 2021, Rodriguez cofounded a non-profit that is stewarding the facelift of the Banks, now known officially as Gotham Park. At this year’s recent Go Skate Day, hundreds of skaters packed into the relatively small space, where Rodriguez had a bullhorn, cheering skaters on and awarding cash prizes. The Banks is back—and Rodriguez is rightfully at the center.
