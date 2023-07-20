Enter the Dragon: Stefan Li

In a sea of Twitch creators, where viewers can watch everything from pro gamers to scantily clad women making pancakes, there’s one feed that’s aiming to redefine what it means to livestream. Whether he’s broadcasting from an 8,000-square-foot warehouse in Montana or out in the field, Stefan Li uses the latest in consumer technology to create augmented realities in real time. He effectively acts like a conductor who can trigger effects that alter his facial expressions, his voice and his environment without any need for a film crew or a postproduction team.

“I’m essentially building a video game based on real life,” says the 31-year-old Li, who’s known to his nearly 300,000 followers on Twitch as the Sushi Dragon . On his streams, which can run for hours, there’s the casual audience interaction that’s become a staple on Twitch channels, but what sets Li apart is his use of technology. With a small AR monitor covering his right eye, a computer strapped to his body and a one-handed keyboard controller, Li can produce a multicamera one-man show that uses the same filter technology that’s available on Snapchat or Zoom. When everything works in harmony, Li can layer voice and face effects not only on himself but those around him. “I call that the perfect flow,” Li says.

Li’s journey to that technological flow state has taken years to develop. Growing up in Hawaii, Li wasn’t overly obsessed with gadgets. “I was like every kid growing up in the ’90s, consuming pop culture and video games,” he says. “I wasn’t a productive kid at all.” Li was a restless child who found sitting in classrooms for hours to be absolute torture

“I felt trapped by society’s expectations, and I think that’s because this road isn’t built for people with ADHD,” Li explains. After graduating high school in 2009, he moved to Los Angeles to study biology in college and complete premed coursework, but his heart wasn’t in it and he eventually dropped out. What he did love was filming videos where he could explore his creativity, and when he met another creator who was putting his content on YouTube, something clicked. “Oh, right! This is what I want to do,” Li says.

At his warehouse, Li has 8,000 square feet to produce his one-man show. © Courtesy of the Sushi Dragon

In those early days, Li started creating videos from a closet in an L.A. apartment he shared with roommates. At the time, when YouTube was still young, the platform rewarded creativity, so Li would spend days filming whatever wacky idea came into his head. Some of those ideas went viral, including one where he surprised users on ChatRoulette with a homegrown re-creation of the music video “Gangnam Style.”

Unfortunately, it didn’t last. As YouTube evolved, success on the platform became more formulaic, and Li wasn’t interested in confining his creativity to whatever the algorithm would reward. So, he abandoned content-making for four years and picked up jobs at places like Best Buy to make ends meet.

Then Twitch exploded. As the livestreaming service grew, Li realized he could use the platform to edit his own live show. “Twitch reignited a creative passion because you could see the feedback of your editing in real time,” he says. “The stakes felt higher because it was live. It started triggering every magical sense in my brain, and being able to live edit was hitting all the cues of my ADD.”

I’m essentially building a video game based on real life. Stefan Li

Li also started building his own PCs around this time, and he realized his vision of creating a one-man live show with visual effects was within his grasp. His setup became more and more elaborate, as he moved from his closet into his bedroom—and eventually into a garage in Sacramento, where the rent was more affordable. Each time he moved, he had to rewire his setup, which at this point included multiple PCs, at least 20 webcams, and green screens he found on Craigslist.

As interest in Li’s channel increased, he started getting “raided,” which is when a streamer sends viewers to another channel, but his stitched-together tech couldn’t handle a massive influx of people, so his stream kept crashing. “My setup just kept on breaking, kept on melting, kept on burning,” Li says.

Li, however, was determined to work through his technical difficulties. He told himself, I’m going to keep figuring this out, and learn it through. And then he got really good at it. He moved back to L.A. for a stint, but a few years ago he moved to Montana, which is where he currently keeps his setup in a warehouse. At the warehouse, he’s constantly tinkering and rebuilding his setup. “I was forced to learn how to be efficient, and that rebuilding led to the discovery of portability,” he says.

These days, thanks to years of experience and newer tech, Li can take his setup on the road with just a couple of laptops, and that portability comes in handy when he’s traveling to L.A. for his newest job as host of Red Bull New Game , a game show that’s available on the YouTube channel Red Bull LFG . Using AR technology, the set is projected on green screens, and Li can manipulate not only the set but the faces and voices of the contestants. “The show is more ambitious because it’s multiplying my tech times four, where the guests can also hear and change their voice,” Li says.

It's magical to see everything flow organically. Stefan Li

Li runs the controls, but on Red Bull New Game, he has technical help. If something goes wrong with the audio or video, he has people on hand who can troubleshoot for him. “That’s the thing about having a team,” he says. “It frees up a lot of my technical weight so I can be more creative and bring my world to other people.”

But in the end, Li’s biggest goal is simply to make his own art through the process of live editing, whatever the environment. “When I do a great livestream, it’s not about how many viewers I get,” he says. “It’s about how everything flows so naturally, and it was done by my one brain. It’s magical to see everything flow so organically because you can’t predict what’s going to happen next.”

Keep up with Sushi Dragon

Watch the latest episode of Red Bull New Game with Sushi Dragon!