Comfortable in his Skin: SypherPK

Ali “SypherPK” Hassan was absolutely shredded and completely exhausted. At 6 feet 4 inches and 177 pounds, the star Fortnite streamer was brandishing both a six-pack and an oversized sword, posing for photos to mark what he calls one of his greatest achievements. He finally looked like his virtual self.

This might require some explanation. Six months earlier, Hassan was told he’d receive the rare laurel of his own “icon skin” in Fortnite, essentially turning him into a playable character in the video game that had made him famous. Other figures who have been honored in similar fashion include rapper Travis Scott, Brazilian soccer star Neymar Jr. and actor Jason Momoa. The problem was that Hassan didn’t look like his shirtless, chiseled avatar—he was about 50 pounds heavier. That’s when he began a grueling six-month workout and calorie restriction routine more befitting of a Hollywood leading man than a professional gamer. Hassan ate more than 200 grams of protein per day, lifted weights five or six times per week and cut 10 pounds of water weight in the days before his icon skin release.

It worked. By September 2022, Hassan’s physical self had caught up with his digital one; his virtual skin was manifested in real life. He had documented the whole process for his followers and had the photo shoot to prove the outcome. But, dehydrated and spent, he knew this fitness routine wasn’t sustainable.

Incredibly, the run-up to his icon skin release represented the second drastic body transformation Hassan has experienced since his emergence online. Growing up in Austin, Texas, he had been a competitive basketball player—his high school team had been district champions—and fitness just seemed to happen naturally. Hassan could down a family-size bag of chips or clean up whatever food his brothers left sitting on the dinner table without visible repercussions. In 2018, Hassan’s streaming career took off, in parallel with Fortnite, when he got his first million subscribers on both YouTube and Twitch. But with those 12-to-15-hour streaming schedules, his physical activity suffered.

So Hassan applied his on-camera style, where he frequently offers gaming tips with a grounded and driven personality, to the gym. In late 2020 he started working out, sharing lifting and cardio routines with his followers, while also touting meal plans and the importance of recovery days. His advice was sensible and specific, and he would sometimes livestream his gym sessions on Twitch. Nine months later, he had lost around 75 pounds. He bulked up again, packing on more muscle. And then he received the call about his icon skin, triggering his second swift weight loss.

“I definitely don’t regret the sacrifice. It was the time to throw away the balance a little bit and seize the opportunity of establishing myself as a top Fortnite creator,” Hassan says about his years of grinding at the expense of his health. “But I’m also glad that I was able to correct course and take control again.”

Today, Hassan is 29 years old and one of the world’s most popular gaming streamers. He has more than 10 million subscribers on YouTube and 7 million on Twitch; he also runs the digital content agency Oni Studios with his wife, Daniela Ali.

You can still find him in the gym. But his goals have been less about rapid weight change and more about reaching physical thresholds: bench press 325 pounds for one rep, squat 365 pounds for four reps, run his first marathon. The number on the scale might fluctuate as Hassan bulks and cuts but is typically above 200 pounds. The legacy of his extreme workouts has been internalized—discipline, a structure, balance—and leavened by an ability to be flexible and intuit what his body needs. Nearly three years after Hassan’s physical transformation, The Red Bulletin chatted with him about how getting fitter has changed everything—in real life and online.

Hassan received his own “icon skin” in Fortnite, motivating him to get fit. © Pooneh Ghana SypherPK used 3D renders of his Fortnite skin as fitness inspiration. © Pooneh Ghana

On the motivational impact of having your own Fortnite skin

“I’ll be transparent here: I didn’t want people to say, ‘Hey, your Fortnite skin looks better than you.’ If I was going to have a virtual, superhero-esque, powered-up version of myself, I should strive to be as close to that image of myself as possible. One, to show people that it is possible to transform yourself and achieve your goals. And two, I didn’t want anybody to be able to say, ‘Your Fortnite outfit has a six-pack, but you don’t have one.’

I had a folder on my phone of the skin and the 3D renders and models, and I would be in the gym looking at it in between sets. I’m like, all right, this is what I’m going for. I was really locked in. I would go back and look at it all the time, and it kept me on track.

After the icon-skin photo shoot was over, I felt just a huge amount of relief and pressure removed from my shoulders. I immediately had a classic Round Rock Donut—it’s a famous spot here in Texas. I was very proud of myself and my team for pulling it off.”

On sharing gym sessions with his community

“The fans, for the most part, were extremely supportive, and a lot of people started their own fitness journey. I started doing workout livestreams as another way to stay connected while also holding myself accountable. During the livestreams, I would talk to people about what I was doing; I knew enough basics to help people get started. A lot of people were requesting my exact workout split, and I was answering any questions about form and best practices.

I felt like the cardio was a lot easier when I had a chat to talk to. I wasn’t just bored, listening to music. I was able to talk to people, and the time just passed a lot faster.

My brothers really locked in as well when I started losing weight. We’re very competitive, so they didn’t want me getting too far ahead of them in fitness. After [I dropped] about 20 pounds, my mom was like, ‘That’s enough. You’ve lost enough weight. You need to eat.’ ”

SypherPK can bench press up to 325 pounds. © Pooneh Ghana SypherPK often livestreams his workouts to his millions of followers. © Pooneh Ghana SypherPK hits the gym 4-5 times a week without question. © Pooneh Ghana SypherPK would chat with followers while doing cardio. © Pooneh Ghana

On what he’s learned from his fitness journey

“Now it’s basically like breathing. I go to the gym four or five times a week very naturally. There’s not even a need to be motivated. If anything, if I’m missing days in the gym because I’m traveling or doing extra work, I feel like I’m off track.

One thing that I really enjoy now is that I’m not tracking my calories and my protein as precisely but I’m still getting results. So when I want to lose weight, I’m very good at intuitively eating. I don’t have to meal prep every single meal and measure everything.

I look back at my clips from when I was very overweight and had a lot of huge moments in gaming and I’m like, oh my god, I barely recognize myself. But the very lean face and the very overweight face: Both of those are still me. I’m proud of who I was and what I achieved, but I think how I look right now is where I want to be. Obviously, I still am pushing physically to get stronger, to get more muscle, to look leaner at a higher body weight. But I kind of like how I look with just a little bit more fat in my face. This is where I feel the most comfortable.”

"Now it’s basically like breathing," Sypher says of his fitness regimen. © Pooneh Ghana

On the connection between professional streaming and working out

“Now I have a much more sustainable approach, because there’s not a massive deadline and I don’t have to do cardio twice a day. I’m still doing cardio, and lifting five times a week, but my weight loss is a lot more controlled and at a slower pace, which I’ve been enjoying because I keep my energy for the livestreams. That’s the main thing that holds me back from being aggressive with my fitness: The energy for going live is very important. During that era when I was losing weight very fast, I felt like my energy was sacrificed for the streams. I couldn’t be 100 percent of the content creator I wanted to be.

At the same time, being more clearheaded and—especially during six-, seven-, eight-hour stream sessions—still having the energy to operate at a high level and to be energetic and focused while competing and playing games: I felt like it really boosted once I started working out. There’s definitely a sweet spot.

I’ve also built these good habits of having a routine. I was going to the gym with a very set schedule: For example, Monday we’re doing chest and triceps; back and biceps on Tuesday. I started developing routines around my fitness and I think it started to bleed into my content creation. I started to lock in on scheduling and planning content a little bit better. Just being a more schedule-oriented person really kicked off once the fitness did.”

On the importance of touching grass

“One thing outside of bodybuilding that I’ve wanted to be able to do was to run. I felt like I was never really a runner, even when I played basketball. Now I love running.

About three or four times a week, I’ll run about three to four miles, and I’m not going super hard. For me, it’s more of a mental thing. I like running out in the open, on a trail—just being in nature. I think as a gamer, it’s very important to see some grass, water and trees.”

