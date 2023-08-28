Teflon Sega: Digital Revolutionary

I do. It’s been beautiful. In the process of what you could call a gimmick, I’ve learned that avatars are just a new version of what’s always existed in art. History is full of anonymous creators; there’s a plethora of artists from the past who felt that by putting on a literal mask, they could remove a metaphorical one and express something that was a little risky or a little more real. When I started making music as an avatar, I was able to express sides of myself—my depression, my anxiety, some of my quirks— that even the people around me have never seen. My audience connected deeply with them, and it was freeing. I think that’s the experience of a lot of introverted artists. So avatars are going to become a big wave in the creation of art in the future.