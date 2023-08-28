Teflon Sega: Digital Revolutionary
The Red Bulletin: You just released your debut album, Welcome to the Mourning Show. How was the creative experience?
Teflon Sega: I’ve been releasing singles since 2016, but I hadn’t thought about doing a whole album until the past year. The experience is so different. With singles you can easily tell one story in a few minutes, whereas an album lets you show different sides to a story. This was a chance to explore and show my brighter and more up- tempo sides.
Why did you decide to create music within the metaverse as the digital avatar Teflon Sega?
It’s been a long, weird journey. Years ago, I was signed and then shelved on a major label, and they wouldn’t let me off. First, I tried leaking music onto SoundCloud, but that didn’t work. I became depressed. I was in the worst period of my life because I couldn’t express myself creatively. So I created an avatar and started releasing music secretly behind it.
So it started as a loophole to get around a contract?
Yeah. The success was amazing —one song charted at number four on Spotify’s global viral chart—but I was still under contract. I didn’t know if the label was going to find out and sue me. They ended up dropping me, thankfully. Then they reached out to Teflon Sega, saying they were interested in signing him. Hilarious.
Did you consider dropping the avatar once you’d been released by the label?
I did. In 2018, I told my audience that I was going to do a face review, and I announced a date. But I was flooded with messages saying the exact same thing: “Don’t do it, don’t ruin something special, don’t ruin this escape ...” That changed everything. It made me realize this story was now bigger than me. My job now is to breathe as much life as I can into Teflon and this unique situation. I’ve unearthed an entire new passion, which is world-building and storytelling within music and the metaverse.
How did you learn the skills to create real-time animations?
I have no background in 3D art, or in animation or technology. I learned everything on YouTube and found a few mentors online. I was obsessive, doing it for 15 hours a day, every day. It was a painful learning process, but within a few years I started feeling more confident. I put out a lot of cringey content and learned in front of my audience. I feel like I’m still learning.
Recently you posted a side-by- side comparison of a motion- capture music video and the creative process behind the scenes. Why did you decide to show that now?
It’s something I’d wanted to do for a long time. Animation as an art form is more than 100 years old, but real-time animation and motion capture is so new, and it’s becoming accessible for creators in their homes, without studios or big budgets. People would send messages complimenting my “team” on their work. I wanted to show that I’m just making this stuff in my garage, and that you can do it, too.
Do you feel different as an artist because of your avatar?
I do. It’s been beautiful. In the process of what you could call a gimmick, I’ve learned that avatars are just a new version of what’s always existed in art. History is full of anonymous creators; there’s a plethora of artists from the past who felt that by putting on a literal mask, they could remove a metaphorical one and express something that was a little risky or a little more real. When I started making music as an avatar, I was able to express sides of myself—my depression, my anxiety, some of my quirks— that even the people around me have never seen. My audience connected deeply with them, and it was freeing. I think that’s the experience of a lot of introverted artists. So avatars are going to become a big wave in the creation of art in the future.