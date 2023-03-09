Train like a Pro: Terry Adams

Gowing up in Hammond, Louisiana, Terry Adams roamed his neighborhood on his BMX bike. He raced at a local track, rode ramps and learned freestyle tricks. But he found his true calling with flatland BMX. “I was drawn to flatland because the possibilities are infinite,” he says. “Whenever I learn something new, I feel like I have superpowers.” He began competing at age 16 and turned pro a year later.

Now 39, Adams has become one of the most decorated riders in BMX. Flatland competitions are unique because no two riders do exactly the same tricks. “Everyone does creations they dreamed up,” he says. “It’s like painting a picture with your bike.”

As the years go by and new riders enter the sport, Adams strives to keep up. After the birth of his son Ledge in 2018, he intensified his training. “I wanted to get back to be number one on my bike,” he says. “I knew it would take a lot of work.” The effort paid off, and he won his third NORA Rider of the Year Award in 2020.

He still feels the same joy on his bike he did as a teenager. “Every day when I come in from riding, there’s tears in my eyes,” he says. “It feels that good.”

01 MENTAL FOCUS

Meditating is the first thing I do when I wake up Terry Adams

“I meditate for 25 minutes every morning before I work out. It’s the first thing I do when I wake up—and my mornings start at 3:30 a.m. I started it to help me in competitions, but now it’s a part of my daily regimen. Meditation has made me more present on the bike— and more present in life. Now when I’m riding, I feel more at one with my bike. If my mind wanders, I can always go back to the way I feel on the bike—to the way the wind feels in my hair and how my feet feel on the tricks. I don’t think riding has ever felt this good for me.”

02 STRENGTH

It’s important that I change my routine every month Terry Adams

“Monday, Wednesday and Friday are my strength training and cardio days. I use a pull-up bar and a TRX band. I constantly add pull-up variations and new movements with the band. I also vary my push-ups, like handstand push-ups or clapping push-ups. When I hit my legs, it’s all body weight squats, without any heavy weights. At the end of each month, I change my core and strength exercises. I don’t like change, and it takes me a week or two to fall in love with a new program. It took me a while to understand the importance of that.”

“It takes months to practice and perfect a trick." © ROBBY KLEIN/RED BULL CONTENT POOL "Most flatland riders practice alone. Everything starts with an idea when I’m coming up with a new trick. Sometimes it starts with pen and paper. Then I go out and dabble with it. I want to make sure I’m not going to get hurt. I might try a trick for three months before it happens one time. Then maybe three more months to be able to dial in where I’m able to do it in a competition.” Terry Adams

03 ON THE BIKE

I repeat tricks until they’re ingrained in my muscle memory

“These days I’m riding five hours a day on the bike. Sometimes that’s five hours at one time, sometimes it’s spread throughout the day. I start with the easier tricks and combos that I’m working on and then work my way up. A lot of my regime is repeating tricks until they get ingrained into my muscle memory. Sometimes I keep a log of how many times I can do them in a row. If I’m trying to get 10 in a row and I mess up on number nine, I go back to one. Knowing I might have to start over adds pressure that’s good for me.”

04 CARDIO

I do a lot of cardio so I don’t mess up tricks in contests

“When I go out for a run in a contest, it’s three minutes long, so if I’m not in cardio shape, I’ll be gassed in the middle and start messing up tricks. For cardio, I end my workouts with a half hour in the pool doing a bunch of movements in 30-second intervals—like 30 seconds fast-paced treading water, then 30 seconds rest. I get a nice dopamine hit after that cardio— and the meditation makes those dopamine hits even stronger. Sometimes, I also do some running. In total, I burn around seven hours of energy between cardio and riding.