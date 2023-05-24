Time to Rock: The Aces

Tucked behind a loading dock and beyond a hidden door in Los Angeles, there’s a time warp in progress. Four women, all in their mid-20s, are mugging for a camera phone while a friend records a TikTok video. It’s an occurrence that could not have been technologically possible before 2016, but the result on the screen looks deceptively analog. The women are dressed in the same oversized blazers, a look reminiscent of the 1990s. (Or is it the 1960s, when the Beatles wore matching suits and played on The Ed Sullivan Show?) The location doesn’t line up either. This fabulous foursome is palling around in Koreatown inside a dark bar, illuminated by the glow of old box TVs playing vintage MTV videos and snippets of Max Headroom, the supposed computer-generated TV presenter who became a pop-culture sensation during the 1980s.

But these women are not only travelers across time and space—they are also channeling their younger selves. And yet, despite all these divergent timelines, they are perfectly in sync in a way like never before.

The year is 2023, and these chrononauts are in a band called the Aces. Since they were tweens living in suburban Utah, they’ve been making infectious pop-rock about the trials and tribulations of young romance, a winning formula that got them signed to Red Bull Records in 2016 when they were recently out of high school. Together, sisters Cristal (lead vocals/guitar) and Alisa Ramirez (drums), Katie Henderson (lead guitars/vocals) and McKenna Petty (bass/vocals) have released two full-length albums and amassed more than 260 million streams over the course of their career.

On their new album, the Aces dig deep into their personal history. © Piper Ferguson

That number should be even higher, but the pandemic botched plans to take their second album, Under My Influence, on tour in 2020. But hindsight is 2020—the year that derailed and took many lives, but also produced a period of personal reflection for many people. For the members of the Aces, their inability to perform publicly led them back into the studio, where they started writing music to reflect on the grief, panic and trauma they felt in those moments of uncertainty. Ultimately, the material from those sessions became the basis for their third full-length album, I’ve Loved You for So Long, which drops on June 2nd. It’s their most mature effort yet, with a raw honesty that permeates every track and a sound that evokes the playful experimentation and hard-hitting riffs they composed back when they were kids jamming in a basement in Utah.

“I don’t think that the Aces would be where they are today, and I don’t think this album could exist if it wasn’t for that forced time alone and that forced time not working,” says Alisa. “The pandemic afforded us the time and space to write this record because there was so much processing and reflecting and inner-child work happening.”

Growing up Mormon in Utah, each woman has faced the decision to leave their religion behind at different times, but as a group, they’ve leaned on each other to unpack the reasons why. Three members—Cristal, Alisa and Katie—identify as queer, which is condemned by the Mormon Church, and though McKenna is married and identifies as straight, she struggled with a doctrine that excluded her closest friends. “For the first time in our lives and in our career, we’re all on the same page about religious trauma,” says Cristal.

The songs on I’ve Loved You for So Long can be divided into two parts: the struggles of the past and the struggles of the now, but the two are intertwined. “It’s like you’re time traveling back and forth to the younger self and the present self,” Alisa says.

Cristal Ramirez, lead vocals of the Aces and guitar. © Piper Ferguson Alisa Ramirez, the Aces drummer and vocals. © Piper Ferguson

McKenna Petty, bass and vocals of the Aces. © Piper Ferguson Katie Henderson, guitar and vocals for the Aces. © Piper Ferguson

The year is 2013. Cristal Ramirez is closing in on adulthood, about to turn 18, and she’s sitting in her car as she waits to pick up her younger sister, Alisa, from school. Cristal is starting to sweat, steeling herself to tell her closest confidante two words: “I’m gay.”

Cristal’s had crushes on girls since kindergarten, but for years she’s kept those feelings secret because her religion told her those feelings were unacceptable. She tried bargaining with God, asking him to lessen her attraction to girls. She tried dating guys in high school, but she can’t live in denial any longer. As she starts to accept her queerness, she knows she must tell someone.

And so, Cristal picks up Alisa from school, they go on a drive and then park the car. “I need to tell you something,” Cristal says with tears in her eyes. “I haven’t told anyone this, but I’m gay.”

“Oh, same,” Alisa replies. “I thought that we knew that.”

A sense of relief washes over Cristal, but also a slight annoyance: “Give me my moment, here, Alisa. This took me so much to tell you.”

Alisa casually replies, “Dude, anyway, what are we having for dinner?”

IT’S LIKE YOU’RE TIME TRAVELING BACK AND FORTH TO THE YOUNGER SELF AND THE PRESENT SELF Alisa Ramirez

Back in the present day, Cristal and Alisa effortlessly seesaw in conversation. By their own description, they are yin and yang. Cristal is more emotive, Alisa more pragmatic. They balance each other.

“I loved her surety in our sisterhood,” Cristal says now of that pivotal moment. “She’s a lot more assured and I’m the more anxious one who overthinks. I needed that reaction to help fuel me through the rest of my coming-out process: That’s just who we are; that’s who we’ve always been.”

But the years leading up to that confession were torturous for Cristal. “I was deeply depressed about being queer as a teenager,” she says. In her head, she thought maybe she’d grow out of this phase.

Those struggles are laid bare in “Suburban Blues,” one of the songs on I’ve Loved You for So Long that dissects the past. Backed by hard-hitting guitars, the chorus wails: Nobody knows that I’m dying inside/Nobody knows that I’m hating my life.

But it’s the second verse that exposes the truth of the torment Cristal was feeling when she was a closeted teenager:

Everything I love

I’m told I shouldn’t touch

Cause good girls love Jesus

Not that girl from Phoenix

If I told you all this, would you listen?

I’m stuck in my own mental prison

When Cristal accepted that being gay wasn’t just a phase, she turned to the internet. “The biggest turning point for me in my queerness, was discovering Tegan and Sara.”

Here were two sisters, identical twins, who were both openly queer and successful musicians. Cristal began to see a path where she could be queer and have a life outside of the confines of her current reality.

“They’re so smart, so eloquent, so talented,” says Cristal of the Canadian indie-pop duo. “There wasn’t queer representation like that in Utah. They became a shining light for me and that’s when I started getting comfortable.”

THIS FELT LIKE THE FIRST VERSION OF A CHOSEN FAMILY. WHENEVER WE CAME TOGETHER WE WERE OUR TRUEST SELVES. Alisa Ramirez

Before Cristal and Alisa came out to each other, they both had a sixth sense that they were different. “We’re like freaky twins that way,” says Alisa. “I just knew that she was gay. And I knew I was gay. But I was having less anxiety about it. I was more dissociating away from it.”

In preschool, Alisa remembers having a crush on her friend. When she told some of her older peers that she had a crush on a girl, they recoiled in disgust. “I didn’t know what being gay was—I was 5,” she says. “I felt so shamed by them. That was the first time I realized, Oh, I don’t think this is allowed. I think I’m doing something wrong.”

Alisa kept her queerness to herself for years. It would be dealt with someday, just not right now. She put on a disguise and declared her love for Justin Bieber.

Once the sisters were out, their safe space was the band. “This felt like the first version of a chosen family,” Alisa says. “Whenever we came together, we were our truest selves.”

The members of the Aces have found a chosen and enduring sisterhood. © Piper Ferguson

Plenty of prominent bands in rock history formed when the members were teenagers—the Beatles, U2, Radiohead and Green Day come to mind—but tweens? When Cristal and Alisa began playing together, they were 10 and 8, respectively. Within a couple of years, they recruited McKenna and Katie, and the Aces began playing together in middle school.

By their early teens, they were headlining venues in Provo, Utah, and after winning a local competition, they had the money to record their first single in a studio. They continued to scrape money together, doing everything they could to propel the band forward. As high school graduation loomed, they decided as a group to pursue the band full-time. “We wrote down our goals,” Cristal says. “We’d, like, hold hands and manifest.”

Eventually, they gathered enough funds to release an EP, and at the release party, the studio owner suggested they reach out to a lawyer he knew in New York, who was well connected in the music industry. That lawyer ultimately connected them to their first manager, who began introducing the band to record labels. In 2016, they signed with Red Bull Records, and two years later they released their first full-length album, When My Heart Felt Volcanic.

On that album, there’s a curious lack of pronouns in the lyrics. Although Cristal and Alisa were out to their friends and family, it wasn’t something they discussed with reporters, nor was religion on the table. At the time, Katie and McKenna were still affiliated with the Mormon Church, and only the band knew Katie was gay, too.

“I was really scared of the religion we grew up in, and that was all I knew,” Katie says. Her family was religious, and she wasn’t ready to uproot her life and go down a different path—not yet anyway. “Everybody just needs time.”

The Aces began playing together in middle school. © Piper Ferguson

It’s March 2020. The Aces have just released the first single off their forthcoming album, Under My Influence. It’s a sunshine-filled bop called “Daydream.” After spending time in the desert recording a music video for the song, the band takes a meeting with their manager in Los Angeles. Then phones start lighting up. Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz has tested positive for COVID and they’ve evacuated the arena. The World Health Organization declares a global pandemic. Later that night, President Trump announces a ban on travel from Europe to the United States. The next day, Katie and McKenna fly home to Utah, while Cristal and Alisa stay in L.A. Their tour isn’t scheduled until July, so the band figures they’ll ride out this lockdown for two months and then get back on the road.

Of course, that’s not what happened. The band didn’t get to tour the album, and each member dealt with various stages of grief—denial, anger, depression—from that loss.

“We’d put so much work into this album,” Alisa says. “There was a lot of pressure for it to do well, and it felt like everything was ripped straight out of our hands. We sat there with nothing to do, feeling so beat down.”

“For me, it was pure apathy,” Cristal says. “I didn’t want to do anything. In my deepest scared place in my head, I thought: What if I don’t like doing this anymore? What if I don’t want to be here? I was deeply depressed.”

Nearly every night, the two sisters spent hours awake. Around 3 a.m., Cristal, in the middle of a panic attack, would knock on Alisa’s door. Alisa would try to calm her down, make her oatmeal, and sleep in her bed if necessary.

After a few months, Cristal and Alisa reached a stage of acceptance: The tour wouldn’t happen. All they could do was make more music, so they called up their rep and asked if the two of them could get back into the studio.

“It gave me a reason to put clothes on,” Cristal says. “There was no real expectation.”

Eventually, Cristal and Alisa reached out to Keith Varon, who produced “Daydream,” their biggest hit to date, and asked him to join a session. Varon got them out of their funk. “Keith has this really positive, motivated mentality,” Alisa says. “He put wind in my sails again as an artist.”

By their early teens, the Aces were headlining venues in Provo, Utah. © Piper Ferguson

Back in Utah, Katie and McKenna were wrestling with their own situation. As the band did their best to promote their second album, through Zoom interviews and virtual concerts, Katie had to face the reality of being gay. On Under the Influence, the lyrics include pronouns—she, her—and Cristal and Alisa were now openly talking to reporters about being queer.

“I hated this weird deceit I was living,” Katie says. “We’re going to have interviews where we get asked, ‘Why did you decide to use pronouns?’ I remember thinking: Am I not going to talk about myself being gay? How could I sit in an interview with question about being queer and act like I’m not?”

By June 2020, Katie was out publicly and separated from the church. “It was time for me to come into my own,” she says.

For McKenna, who always supported her band members, it was a personal reckoning. A year before the pandemic, she got married in the LDS temple, and she was still in the process of finishing up her degree at Brigham Young University, which is sponsored by the Mormon Church. If she didn’t follow certain rules, she was at risk of not getting her diploma.

“I was living the blueprint because I fit into it, being straight,” McKenna says. “But I was struggling. I was using touring and traveling in a way to escape all these feelings by not having to deal with [the question of] what I believed.”

THIS BEAUTIFUL SYNCHRONICITY HAPPENED BETWEEN US WHERE WE WERE ALL ON THE SAME PAGE. Cristal Ramirez

The pandemic forced McKenna to start asking that question. She began going to therapy, and she started realizing that all her trauma was connected to her religion. “I was never having the spiritual experiences that I was supposed to have in the church as a Mormon,” she says. “But I always felt it with the band.”

McKenna says the past few years have had a lot of dark periods with her family. After getting her degree in 2021, she left the church, and it transformed her relationship with her parents. “It was really hard,” she says, though now that she’s on the other side of it, things are getting better.

By 2021, when travel felt safer, Katie and McKenna started coming to L.A. to write music with Cristal and Alisa. Up to that point, their songs had been fueled by real-life experience—love, sex, heartbreak—but with their lives on hold, they all faced the question: What do they want to talk about as artists?

“It felt cheap to talk about the pandemic,” Cristal says. But every band member was going through something in that moment, so they encouraged Cristal to start writing about her panic attacks, even though she resisted at first. “As an artist, I pride myself on being very vulnerable, but when they were like, ‘We should talk about your anxiety,’ I was like, ‘No, that’s going to be corny. What authority do I have to speak on that?’” And I realized there’s all this shame around it for me.”

Cristal continues, “If you’re an artist, you have to talk about the shame. That’s your job, to talk about the things that people don’t want to talk about. So I was like, ‘If I can’t fucking talk about my panic attacks, then I don’t deserve the fucking mic.’ ”

The Aces are excited to get back on the road and see their fans. © Piper Ferguson

On the upcoming album, songs like “Always Get This Way” and “Stop Feeling” probe at Cristal’s panic attacks and depression, but they’re delivered in a package so catchy it makes listeners want to dance. “That’s very on-brand for us,” Alisa says. “We love to write songs that make you feel good, but they’re about something really hard. It’s like this good catharsis, where it’s like, ‘I feel like I’m going to get through it.’"

“We started writing in different ways than we had ever before,” McKenna says. The band just started playing together, making music like they did when they were kids. And once they kicked open the door to talk about anxiety, they started asking themselves, what is the root of that anxiety?

The answer was their religion. Now that every band member had left the church, they could finally talk openly about their experience for the very first time.

Cristal explains, “This beautiful synchronicity happened between us where, for the first time in our lives and our career, we were all on the same page about religious trauma, about our past. Katie was out; Kenna had just left the faith. We were all out living our truth, and we were in this space where we were making music from the same place.”

This June, the band will get to share that truth with the world, when their latest LP drops. They’ll finally get to go on tour again, see their fans and reach more people than ever before. “We’re in the business of making real music that our fans can feel,” Cristal says.

But in the end, this album is for these four women who’ve had each other’s backs since they were young girls jamming together in a Utah basement. The album’s title track, “I’ve Loved You for So Long,” is ultimately a love letter to the band. Through this life-altering journey, Cristal, Alisa, Katie and McKenna have always had their chosen family to help them find their way home. It’s now 2023, and the Aces are exactly where they’re supposed to be.

