One Sunday morning in early March, Megan Danaher meanders through the Fortress, an indoor auditorium on the campus of Full Sail University, a two- year college near Orlando, Florida, that prepares students for careers in the entertainment industry. The Fortress, which at 11,200 square feet is the largest collegiate arena for competitive video gaming, or esports, in the United States, reflects this academic mission. A giant screen hangs over a brightly lit stage where a banner reads “Hall of Fame Week.” The heavy beats of R&B music blare through enormous wall-mounted speakers. Camera operators and photographers surge through a crowd of young people, some of whom wear black- and-orange jerseys that signify their membership in Armada, Full Sail’s varsity esports team. Danaher strides confidently toward a group of guys standing in a circle and takes off her sweatshirt, ruffling her bangs and revealing her own Armada jersey. Her gamer handle is stitched in block letters across her upper back: Peptoabysmal.

Megan Danaher is captain of the Armada’s Overwatch Varsity Squad. © Full Sail University

Danaher is the captain of Armada’s Overwatch Varsity Squad, and the team’s only woman. A first-person, team-based shooter game, Overwatch is defined by its fast pace and complex graphics. Several of Danaher’s teammates wear black face paint under their eyes, and now they crowd in close, jerseys shimmering in the strobes. There are Lleaf and Anarchy, Yakisoba, 2A1Z and Beaverbiskit. “I just washed my hands,” says Danaher. With the threat of COVID-19 just beginning to emerge, the organizers have provided Purell and disinfectant wipes, along with stickers to indicate whether someone prefers an elbow bump to a handshake, but people are still mingling. The group fidgets nervously, eager to take the stage for the upcoming tournament.

The Fortress is quickly filling to capacity in anticipation. The hall this day provides a smorgasbord of delights for a gamer—fierce competitions, deep expert commentary, practice sessions on state- of-the-art sponsored MSI Stealth computers, free swag and a chance to meet their favorite players. A dozen students from two League of Legends teams are already duking it out. The action is broadcast onto the giant screen. Two commentators twirl pens between their fingers and call the action. In another corner a student is deep into an NBA 2K match with Toxsic, a professional gamer. From atop the stage, a host shouts, “Don’t go anywhere, ’cuz you don’t wanna miss the next match!” Armada’s Overwatch coach, an impish and enthusiastic semi-pro, convenes a quick huddle with his players. “What do we have to do?” he screams. “WIN!” comes the thunderous retort. Danaher, who, like everyone else at the conference in the early days of the pandemic, is sans mask, turns aside from the group and grimaces at her hands. “Ugh, I gotta wash ’em again now.”

Danaher, aka Peptoabysmal, is the only woman on her team. © Full Sail University

Hand sanitizer at an event in early March 2020. © Full Sail University

The tournament at first is lopsided. The fighters battle, shouting into their headsets as fingers scamper over keyboards and mice. Pandemonium consumes the crowd. Armada esports teams are good. Really good. The challengers, Full Sail varsity hopefuls, can’t quite keep up. The looming rout doesn’t seem to dampen enthusiasm, though. A particularly vocal fan in the front row screams and hoots with utter abandon, jumping out of his seat, oblivious to stares, while behind him a young woman stares with quiet, rapt fascination at the onscreen drama. The whole event is being livestreamed on Twitch, the platform of choice for gamers the world over.

Esports has been growing as an industry for years. More recently, colleges have been getting in on the action. And for those that aren’t, perhaps they should be. Esports is set to surpass $1.5 billion in revenues by 2023, according to the Esports Ecosystem Report, published by Business Insider Intelligence. Meanwhile, the number of venture capital investments in esports doubled between 2017 and 2018, according to the accounting firm Deloitte, representing a more than 800 percent increase in actual dollars, to more than $4.5 billion. Nationwide, hundreds of schools have opened esports programs in recent years and more are on the way. Robert Morris University in Chicago, which merged with Roosevelt University this year, was the first school to embrace esports in 2014. Since then more than 130 collegiate programs have popped up all over the country, in dozens of states. They range from the small, like Roosevelt, to the big, like the University of California, Irvine, which was the first public university to create an esports program in 2015. In 2018, when Boise State University, in Idaho, opened its esports program, 20 students enrolled. Last year there were 200 applicants. “The interest in our university based on esports is a big part of the conversation,” says Chris Haskell, who runs Boise’s program. “We advise colleges that are thinking about opening esports programs that whatever space they’re planning for in year one they need to have a plan for how to double that in year two,” says Michael Brooks of the National Association of Collegiate Esports, a governing body for college esports.

Before lockdown, stadiums were full of esports fans. © Full Sail University

But there’s something else going on. Gaming is the largest area of interest for males and females between the ages of 10 and 20, according to statistics compiled by NACE. Those figures place gaming right at the cutting edge of a substantial shift in the corporate landscape of the future. An entire ecosystem is emerging that caters to virtually every aspect of creative and business life that could possibly spin out from the ubiquity of video games in modern life. Before the world went into a COVID lockdown, stadiums were routinely filled with tens of thousands of people for professional Overwatch League tournaments. The games’ viewership figures dwarfed those for more traditional sports leagues like the NFL or NBA. And increasingly, colleges are feeling the economic windfalls. NACE-registered schools gave out some $15 million in gaming scholarships during 2019.

In schools and corporate boardrooms across the country, a convergence of sorts is underway. On one side of the equation are employers looking for independent thinkers with a wide range of skills. That could mean the ability to manage an online community, or it could mean knowing how to build or jerry-rig a PC to work faster or better or with more graphics. On the other side is a massive gaming community that, by virtue of its problem-solving skills, is uniquely suited to meet that demand.

Full Sail’s esports arena, The Fortress, is the largest in the country. © Full Sail University

“If you want to be the best player at your chosen game, you had to have figured out a lot on your own,” says Brooks. “Employers are looking for people with these skills, and now they’re discovering through esports that there’s this whole subset of students who have these skills.” In other words, a timely and potentially very lucrative meeting of two demographics is unfolding, driving change in the college experience as well as the hiring process. “If you’re thinking of being a rapidly moving company, you want people with a technical ability on the software or hardware side, but you also need people who are good at problem solving, and the whole esports space is full of problem solvers,” says Brooks. “They had to do that to get to where they are.”

With large-scale sporting events on hold—baseball and basketball seasons are underway again, but the roaring of the crowds has been replicated—live video-gaming tournaments are also on pause, at least for now. But if there’s any industry that stands a chance to transition to a completely virtual new reality, it’s likely to be gaming. Already, colleges are adapting. At Full Sail, where fully half of the students were remote learners to begin with, the entire student body had gone remote within a week of the first closures. Students there have continued their learning via Zoom and engaged more fully with each other through online club gatherings.

Enrollment in esports and gaming programs is soaring. © Full Sail University

Events at Full Sail are currently on hold, but there's hope on the horizon. © Full Sail University

Back in March, as Danaher and her teammates bask in their Overwatch victory, on the other side of the Fortress, Gus Hernandez rallies a crowd to the NBA 2K match. Hernandez is a man happily defined by his hair—a glorious bouquet of light- red curls fashioned into an impressive Afro. (“I decided to own it,” he says.) Hernandez is enrolled in Full Sail’s sportscasting degree program, and as he paces behind Toxsic, the pro gamer, he puts his skills to the test. “And ... Booker moves, passes and ... scores!” he says, seemingly delighted as much by the spotlight as by the game on the screen.

As a kid, Hernandez always wanted to be famous. Raised in a Brazilian family in north Boston, he grew up watching his stepfather play rounds of FIFA and Pro Evolution Soccer on a PlayStation 2 in the family’s modest two-bedroom apartment. Hernandez spent hours listening to legendary Boston sportscaster Jack Edwards broadcast local soccer games on an old radio and soon began to imagine himself behind the microphone. He also started to appreciate the more “energetic, emotional commentary” of New England Revolution games he discovered on local Portuguese stations. “That drew me in,” he says.

Sportscasting major Gus Hernandez commentates esports games. © Full Sail University

Hernandez was in his early teens when he first discovered Twitch, and he started commentating games on his own feed. A company called Sinai Village found him and asked him to commentate several Pro Clubs soccer games. When he was 17, a league in the United Kingdom offered to fly him over to do one of their games. The trip ended up being canceled, but a spark had been lit. As his Twitch feed grew, Hernandez branched out to other games, like Counter-Strike. Recently he opened up the Twitch stream for Counter- Strike: Global Offensive and found that his own feed topped the list. “I would like to think those streams would be attracting organization owners,” he says. At age 19 he already has an enviable brand and a position in the marketplace that is likely to attract attention. “People tell me that I have a really exciting style of commentary,” he says.

These days, he commentates every major Super Smash Bros. event in Florida, while also keeping up with non- soccer games, too. “I would love to go full-time esports,” he says. “To live a comfortable life off of video games, something that was a safe haven for me growing up, would be the dream.” Until that happens, he would like to find a more traditional sportscasting job at a local network, or an ESPN. His dream of being famous has morphed only slightly. “I always wanted to be some sort of talent, but I never thought it would be in sports,” he says. “With esports, it’s a realistic goal for me.”

The demand for people like Hernandez is exploding, even as an infrastructure to support their dreams continues to grow. Career choices abound: Shoutcasters to call games to millions of fans; managers to organize the growing number of live events, which are on par with or even surpass NFL or NHL audiences. Coders, designers, animators, copywriters, product managers, game designers and technicians—all are in high demand in the global entertainment marketplace. This, then, is the boom that has everyone excited, not least the students themselves. “This is a whole different dynamic these days,” says Sari Kitelyn, who heads up Full Sail’s esports programs. “Gaming can really bring you career opportunities.”

Sports, of course, have always offered avenues to employment. Traditional athletes have leveraged their skills in conjunction with sports management programs to find work off the field. But now, the skills and tools being developed within esports are presenting a different degree of opportunity. “Think about consumer brands and how they’re engaging with the public,” says NACE’s Brooks. “Almost all that is shifting to an online interaction, to managing communities, streaming, to livestreaming in particular, with personalities and events, and that’s where we see a ton of advertising, marketing and journalism interest, and esports is right there teaching people how to do that.”

Full Sail University’s varsity esports team & their Overwatch challengers. © Full Sail University

By early afternoon, the Fortress has begun to empty. Danaher, Hernandez and another Full Sail student, Erik Alpizar, take a break in a lounge area. Danaher munches on a cinnamon pretzel and talks about her two cats, Cookie and Gazlowe, who she named after a goblin in World of Warcraft. The conversation turns to games. Alpizar, who did a stint in the Navy, is a devoted player of Dragonball, a one-on-one fighting game. By his own reckoning, Alpizar is one of the top five players in Florida. (He placed 96th out of some 1,200 players in a Las Vegas tournament last year.) “When I was really in the thick of it, there was a month where literally on a Friday night I was driving to Tampa, and then on Saturday I was in Jacksonville, and then the following week I was in Miami. And then the week after that, I would be in Orlando at a venue they have over at a Buffalo Wild Wings.”

Alpizar tells Hernandez and Danaher about Arslan Ash, the Red Bull-sponsored Tekken player from Pakistan who seemingly came from out of nowhere to beat a South Korean master named Knee at the 2019 EVO event and took the mantle of world champion. Tekken had opened doors in unexpected ways for Pakistan and its people, he explains; a country often in the headlines for stories about terrorism or geopolitics was now making news about video games. “It was just an excellent thing in esports,” he says. “There’s no negative connotation for people from Pakistan ’cause the common person doesn’t care. People that play games don’t care. With esports being global now and picking up steam, it’s so easy for any community to just step out and be like, ‘Oh, hey, we’re opening to make it more public. Hey, we’re from Pakistan. Hey, we’re from Jordan. Hey, we’re from all these places, all who can play.’ There’s a 7-year-old girl who won a Pokémon grand final from Indonesia. It’s like this is our path to world peace.”

Erik Alpizar's a devoted player of the one-on-one fighting game Dragonball. © Full Sail University

Full Sail’s Hall of Fame week has been an annual celebration for more than a decade. A select coterie of graduates who have done well in their chosen field and given back to the school in some way are invited back each year to be inducted and speak to current students. In that sense the school feels like the pipeline it advertises itself to be—a place where people who know, more or less, what they want to learn are connected with a workplace that wants their skills. “Everybody wants everybody to move,” Kitelyn says. “Everybody’s almost all in together to keep building and providing some infrastructure to the industry. Because obviously the economic impact has been huge so far.”

One graduate being honored in March is Erin Eberhardt, who graduated a decade ago and now works at Blizzard, the L.A.-based gaming giant. Raised on a 7-acre plot in rural Ohio, Eberhardt was a free-range child, but in the evenings the family gathered to watch her father, an air traffic controller, game with friends. “We had chairs sitting behind Dad, and we’d be all like peering over and would pop out, just screaming like maniacs, like little kids.” Eberhardt went to a traditional university but found it uninspiring. She got a Full Sail degree in 2010. When she entered the job market, YouTube and other streaming services were just ramping up. Twitch didn’t yet exist. She got a job at Disney working in development and then moved over to PlayStation for five years.

Full Sail alum Erin Eberhardt now works at Blizzard Entertainment. © Full Sail University

Esports experienced a surge in 2016 when the Overwatch League was announced. Eberhardt applied to the game’s maker, Blizzard Entertainment, and got hired. Since then she’s seen a steady influx of professionals from other sectors into the gaming world. “We’re seeing a lot of people from traditional TV and film coming in, a lot from the NFL, the NBA,” she says. “We just have this amazing nexus of these awesome minds all working together on this product.” She predicts that the next generation of hires is going to come straight from the world of collegiate esports. “This is exactly what is growing the next future generation of who is working in esports,” she says. “It’s in the collegiate level. Pretty much every single major [at Full Sail] could find themselves working in esports at one point because it’s kind of ‘all hands on deck’ right now.” Full Sail is feting Eberhardt in part for her role in staging a massive live event last year around a game called Hearthstone. Danaher, one of Eberhardt’s mentees, views the Hearthstone event as a key moment in her own development. “It was perfect,” she says.

The arc of Danaher and Eberhardt’s respective trajectories in some sense mirrors the growth of the industry. A decade ago, when Eberhardt was entering the job market, gaming was still an incipient industry. Full Sail didn’t have an esports team. Now Danaher’s options stretch out attractively in multiple directions. Like Eberhardt, Danaher grew up gaming. “I was the nerdy girl that liked video games,” she says. She did theater and sports, too, and thrived on the team sports environment and the human connection. Now she studies creative writing. Danaher’s ideal job would be to stage the kinds of massive live events that draw hundreds of thousands of people to arenas around the world for gaming events. Her parents have come around to her point of view. “Back then they were probably like, ‘Get off those stupid games and do your homework’ sort of thing,” she says. “But now they kind of see, like, yeah, there actually are jobs here. She’s not just goofing off.”

The Full Sail University campus in Winter Park, Florida. © Full Sail University

After graduating this coming October, Danaher will begin a master’s degree program in sports management at Full Sail. She envisions a career devoted entirely to esports involving project management, team management and team building. She has her eye set on an outfit in Texas that runs an esports stadium. “I would help build the team, manage the team, make sure that they’re getting their practices, they’re sleeping right. Making sure that their mental health is still doing OK,” she says. “I just want to do things that help build a team up, like things that I’m doing right now, but in a larger capacity that I get paid for.”

Full Sail University began in a truck, literally, a 26-foot GMC motor home. It was first conceived as a mobile recording studio where artists could learn the basics of music production in short, goal-oriented sessions. Today the campus consists of several single-story buildings tucked away in an otherwise mostly empty grid of office spaces and small businesses in Winter Park, Florida, in suburban northeast Orlando. Its graduates have gone on to work in the biggest studios in Hollywood, including Netflix, Amazon and Disney. Every single Marvel film that has appeared in theaters to date has at least one, and often more than one, Full Sail graduate. The School of Sportscasting is named after famed SportsCenter alum and radio host Dan Patrick, who is a frequent visitor. Dave Arneson, the creator of Dungeons & Dragons, taught game design at the school until 2008. With courses costing $450 an hour, it isn’t cheap. But applications continue to stream in.

At Full Sail tournaments, it’s a totally student-run production. © Full Sail University

It’s not just kids playing video games that has executives from Hollywood to Orlando drooling. It’s all the other stuff. “Twitch has about a thousand job openings right now but they don’t have candidates for those skill sets,” says NACE’s Brooks. Computer engineers, database managers and sound engineers, especially those who have a solid background in gaming, are in demand. “We hear the same thing for Microsoft. They’re naturally seeing that their current employees are also gamers. That’s where they’re getting employees from. That’s the population they want to get in front of.”

This is driving meaningful connectivity between the corporate landscape and the collegiate one. It actually starts even earlier than that. “You’re going to have some of these semi-trained, semi-pro kids that are coming out of high school being recruited into collegiate programs,” says Eberhardt. “They’re being recruited for the skills that they have in their gaming.” She points to the Overwatch tournament inside the Fortress, and the entire Hall of Fame experience at Full Sail. “Those were all students,” she says. “The sound guys, all the runners, the PAs, the lighting, the rigging—all a student-run production. That kind of experience is exactly what we’re looking for at studios.”

Employers everywhere are looking for applicants with a gaming background. © Full Sail University

It’s the end of the day at Full Sail and a crowd starts to gather in front of a large outdoor stage where a screen has been set up behind a pair of chairs and a game console. As the audience begins to fill in, Hernandez and Alpizar take the stage. Full Sail’s Armada Smash Bros. team will be taking on challengers from the audience. A few brave souls take the stage. Elijah. Then Kenneth. They both lose. The crowd starts warming up. The next contestant, Logan, puts up more of a fight. More people sit down, settling in for a long evening of video gaming. On stage Hernandez and Alpizar are finding their rhythm. The warm Florida air is soothing. A steady thump of dance music wafts in from somewhere else on campus. You get the sense, on this pleasant evening, that everyone who is here is exactly where they want to be.