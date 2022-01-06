Freeskier Birk Irving completes a halfpipe run in 30 seconds. In that time, he might throw six different tricks, flowing seamlessly through the transitions to land one high-risk aerial after another. Each trick sends him flying above the halfpipe’s lip.

The journey started early. “My parents were both skiers, so they slapped me on skis in the driveway at age 2,” says Irving, who grew up near Winter Park, Colorado. Drawn by the creativity and freedom it offered, Irving turned to freeskiing. “There’s no rules, no regulations—you can do it how you want to do it,” says Irving, who landed his first 360 at age 5.

Until his early teens, he competed in both slopestyle and halfpipe. An injury led Irving, now 22, to focus on the halfpipe. It suited him. In 2017 Irving scored his first big result, a fourth place at X Games in SuperPipe. A steady climb up the rankings followed. In 2021, Irving won a bronze medal in SuperPipe at X Games and a bronze in halfpipe at the FIS Freeskiing World Championships.

“It’s not like anything else,” he says. “Every course is the same exact thing, but you can go as big as you want to go.”

01 SNOW SESSIONS

“I like a big foam-roll sesh in the morning to get all the blood flowing. Usually my go-to warm- up is some lunges, some squats, some hip stuff. Warmed up, I go out to the halfpipe, usually with one thing in my mind that I’m going to work on. I try not to tire myself out; I just do three or four runs. Then I work on that one trick for a bit. After I feel like it’s all dialed, I head home and just chill and get ready for the next day. I’m out there anywhere from two to four hours.”

02 NEW TRICKS

“If it’s something new that I think I can do, I don’t put too much thought into it. I just go out to the pipe and warm up a couple runs. Most bigger tricks are some sort of double, so I’ll do the first and second flip as separate tricks and try to get the feeling for each. I’ll have my coach film both parts of it. Then I’ll go back and watch the video. I’ll see where my power is and how it’s all looking. Sometimes I’ll cut them together to make it look like the full trick. When I have the feeling, I just go do it.”

Having the right friend group really helped me. Birk Irving

“When I was younger, I didn’t think all this was going to amount to anything. When you’re younger, it feels super far-fetched. For me, surrounding myself with a good friend group, and having people to ski with every day—that was probably the biggest thing. Once you have a whole friend group like that, they push you just as much as you push them. It’s just sick to have people like that around me.”

03 MENTAL GAME

“For me, it’s all a big mental game. For 90 percent of the tricks, it’s a lot scarier than it is difficult. Obviously, everyone who is doing this stuff has the talent to do it. Your body knows what to do, but it’s just so scary and hard to wrap your head around. I don’t like to do too much visualization, because eventually I end up too much in my head about things. I don’t have any sort of rituals I do before a contest. I do all the tricks in my training and try to be dialed and ready. Then I just turn my music up really loud and go.”

04 STRENGTH TRAINING

“Sometimes, the halfpipe wall is more vert in some spots. I really have to have that explosiveness and power to be able to push off and get off the wall. And quickness, too—being able to land a trick and then be ready for my next hit. When I’m home, I try to go to the gym every day. I work on explosive power and overall strength. I work legs mostly, and core circuits, just to keep my back good. I do a lot of box jumps. During the summer, I ride my mountain bike. It’s mostly just for fun, but it gets my cardio up, too.”