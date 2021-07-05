Carissa Moore is sitting on the beach, headphones on, staring at the ocean, waiting for her heat to begin. Once she paddles out into the lineup, she’ll have 30 minutes to show judges her most creative surfing. “I try to take a couple of deep breaths—and just let stuff go,” she says.

It seems to be working. One of the most dominant surfers in the sport, Moore, 28, has won four world titles. Growing up in Hawaii, she learned to surf at Queen’s, the storied break in Waikiki. She fell in love with the sport, and success came quickly—she began competing at surfing’s highest level while in high school.

Known for her clean technique and powerful style, Moore has continually pushed the sport’s boundaries. Earlier this year at a contest in Australia, she landed one of the best airs yet seen in women’s contest surfing. “There are always new challenges, so I’m constantly learning and adapting,” she says. This summer, if all goes well, she’s a favorite to stand on a podium in Tokyo.

“I work with a life coach," shares Moore. © Lucas Gilman

WATER

“I warm up every morning”

“It’s important to find the best waves to train in. My schedule always flows from trying to find good surf. If the waves aren’t good, I’ll probably go for an hour, but if it’s good, I’ll surf more like three to four hours. I usually spend 40 minutes every morning warming up, especially when I’m on the road, doing moves that activate me and make me feel good. I use a band to activate my glutes, and I do dead bugs for my core. I also do a couple sun salutations to get the blood flowing.”

LAND

“I work out on land almost every day”

“I work out with my trainer three times each week, and we do a lot of circuit training. I don’t actually use too many weights; it’s mostly body weight. I train to make sure I can get in the water and do what I love every day. I love burpees, skaters and mountain climbers. I do intervals, like 45 seconds on, 15 seconds off. My regimen is always changing, because I get bored if it’s the same workout. Each week I go to Pilates once and I usually go for a run twice.

AIR

“I need to practice in the ocean”

“I think the best way to learn airs is to practice in the ocean. I’ve done some trampoline work, which has helped me become more aware of where my body is when I’m in the air. But really, it’s all about seeing those sections in the ocean and reacting. I get feedback from my dad and watch video footage. I also watch other people to see their body positioning. Then I go back out and keep trying. There are a lot of failures—like a lot of falling and stuff. That’s why I focus on technique.”

FUEL

“I genuinely like healthy food”

“I like the way that healthy food makes me feel. But I do like a nice muffin or some chocolate. It’s about moderation. My nutritionist has helped me find things that are light and also taste good. Growing up in Hawaii, food is such a beautiful social thing. It’s a big part of our culture to enjoy what you’re eating. It’s also a big part of traveling and experiencing a new place. On comp days, bananas, trail mix and GoMacro MacroBars—the banana and almond butter flavor is my favorite—are my go-to meals.”