It takes 90 seconds for Evy Leibfarth , 17, to paddle a slalom course. During that time, she’ll thread her way through slalom gates, drawing on her skills and fitness to navigate whatever the whitewater sends her way. “I love the adrenaline I get from racing,” she says.

As a young girl, Leibfarth sat on her parents’ laps while they paddled easy waters. Soon she had her own boat. “I love the feeling on the water, using the water to carry you places, and surfing across the waves,” she says. “While we do paddle difficult whitewater sections, so much of it is technique.”

Her approach has paid off. In 2019 Leibfarth began competing on the canoe World Cup circuit. When she won bronze in the women’s canoe category in Ljubljana, Slovenia, at age 15, she became the youngest woman to medal at a World Cup event. Later that year at the ICF Canoe Slalom World Championships in Spain, Leibfarth finished fourth in the single-canoe event. “That’s when I realized my Olympic dream could be a reality,” she says. And this past April, she swept the slalom kayak and canoe classes at the U.S. Olympic Trials to qualify for Tokyo.

“I love the Adrenaline," says Leibfarth. © Brian Hall/Red Bull Content Pool

TECHNIQUE

“I paddle on whitewater six days a week”

“I often do two sessions on the water each day. I normally get one-hour time slots on the water and get in the water about 30 minutes before a session. To warm up, I usually do four 10-second sprints and a lot of turns—just circling around and pivots. On days I’m doing a lactic workout, I’ll do 60-second sprints, which gets lactic acid flowing before my actual interval workout. The most fun workouts I do are technique and gate workouts on the river. We split the course into sections with five or six gates and work on specific techniques.”

DRY LAND

“I do a lot of upper-body and core exercises”

“I usually do three weight workouts each week. I do a lot of weighted pull-ups, leg lifts, that kind of thing. I have two TRX suspension straps and take those with me everywhere I go. The most common exercise that I do is “T’s Y’s and I’s,” where I lean back into them and create those letters with my hands. When I’m at home, I do shoulder exercises with bands, too. I also do two weekly aerobic workouts. I ride for 45 minutes or run for 20 to 50 minutes, depending on whether I’m working on aerobic training or recovery.”

CARDIO

“I simulate being really tired at the bottom of the course”

“A lot of times in competitions, there will be difficult moves at the bottom of the course that I have to paddle when I’m already really tired. I do half-length and full-length efforts on the practice course for race simulation. I also do loops, just paddling down and around the course for about an hour at an aerobic heart rate, which for me is 155 to 165 beats per minute. In addition to my whitewater workouts, I also do lots of intervals on flat water, for instance, sets of short, 10-to-20- second sprints. And then I do aerobic paddling on flat water.”

RECOVERY

“I use a foam roller whenever I can”

“I foam roll my back and my IT [iliotibial] band, which gets really tight from canoeing. I also do yoga a lot for mobility. I’m not super great at it, but I’ll pull up and try to follow a class on YouTube. I stretch every day. I love the seal stretch, where you just arch your back to stretch it out. My favorite stretch is laying on my back and bringing my knees over my head to stretch my back. I do a lot of low-intensity running for recovery. Usually, I’ll do an easy run after a race-simulation workout.”