Train Like a Pro: Demi Bagby

Demi Bagby may refer to herself as a fitness creator, but that title is a disservice to the 25-year-old’s superhuman capabilities. It's sort of like calling Wonder Woman a part-time strength coach or Storm of the X-Men a weather hobbyist. With more than 18 million followers today across social media, Bagby gained popularity as a teenager performing acrobatic stunts on Instagram and TikTok, but she’s also a multidiscipline athlete who’s just as comfortable doing parkour as she is riding a surfboard. And these days, you might find her flying a fighter jet, learning to become a professional race car driver or helping Red Bull design the world’s wildest obstacle course.

“I truly love sports and challenging myself to adapt to different types of scenarios,” Bagby says. “If Red Bull calls and says they need me to do an obstacle course next week, I’m ready.” And by ready, she means she’s prepared to do anything at any time, whether that’s hopping on a motorcycle with stunt rider Aaron Colton or taking on cliff diver Ellie Smart in an extreme variation of tic-tac-toe. “That’s why I train, and fitness is my means of being able to get there.”

Demi Bagby © Laura Barisonzi Demi recently completed her personal gym: “It’s just for me, myself and I." © Laura Barisonzi

Growing up in San Diego, Bagby played soccer and later took up cheerleading as a young teen, but when she broke her back during a practice session, she spent almost a year in recovery. That’s when she turned to competitive CrossFit to push herself, and within a couple of years, she was one of the top athletes in the world in her age group. Since then, her dedication to fitness has enabled her to take on increasingly outrageous feats of athleticism. Right now, she’s dreaming up a highly elevated obstacle course that requires wearing a parachute—in case she falls. “We don’t have a perfect name yet, but I’m calling it Sky Ninja,” she teases.

Recently, Bagby built a dream gym in the suburbs of Phoenix, Arizona, where she now has a home. For six months, her team knocked out the walls of an old dance studio and combined it with a warehouse next door. The result is a sprawling training hub that has every machine and recovery contraption imaginable, but there’s a twist: This gym has no members; it’s used solely to make content for her channels and the professional athletes and creators she invites to her space. “It’s just for me, myself and I,” she says with a grin.

This past June, The Red Bulletin joined Bagby in Arizona for an intense workout session with her trainer, Joe Valdez, who tailors her routines so she’s prepared for anything that’s thrown her way. “I’m not scared to do anything,” Bagby says with conviction. “There’s nothing I wouldn’t do.”

Bagby demonstrates her impressive core strength. © Laura Barisonzi “A regular workout is my warm-up to do the really crazy stuff,” says Bagby. © Laura Barisonzi Bagby became famous for her acrobatic stunts. © Laura Barisonzi “I love sports and challenging myself to adapt." © Laura Barisonzi Standing just under 5', Bagby packs a ton of muscle onto her small frame. © Laura Barisonzi Demi Bagby does a rope climb with a medicine ball. © Laura Barisonzi Demi's workout includes is 5-6 warm-up exercises and 2 working exercises. © Laura Barisonzi

01 ALWAYS ALL IN

Even with her level of dedication and a state-of-the-art gym at her fingertips, Bagby sometimes needs encouragement to show up, too. That’s where her trainer, Joe Valdez, steps in and holds her accountable. “Joe is super creative and knowledgeable when it comes to exercise,” Bagby says. “Some days, he can just look at me and know what I need and what my body is craving. He helps me stay ‘always all in.’ ”

02 SERIOUS WARM-UPS

Bagby became famous for her acrobatic stunts, which require an incredible amount of explosive power. But before she executes multiple sets of superman push-ups or repeatedly crawls 50 feet awhile her trainer, Valdez, stands on a sled, she needs to warm up her body. “A regular workout is my warm-up to do the really crazy stuff,” Bagby says. On the day The Red Bulletin shadowed Bagby, Valdez instructed her to do multiple exercises that warmed up every part of her upper body, including assisted push-ups, front raises, side lateral raises and rear deltoid movements using a ball grip that also builds her hand strength for climbing. “A workout is usually five or six warm-up exercises and two working exercises,” Valdez explains. “He kicks my butt!” Bagby adds.

I’ve never stuck with one specific discipline because there are so many incredible challenges to try. Demi Bagby

Train Like a Pro with fitness creator Demi Bagby. © Laura Barisonzi

03 READY TO FAIL

“Whether I’m trying to fly a plane or do a skate trick, I really love the aspect of failure,” Bagby says. “The challenge for me is when you get really good at something, you’re just maintaining. I don’t like that. I like to fail. I like to struggle. Today, I’m going to eat crap, but the next time I go, it’s going to be better. That zero to 80 percent interests me more than the 80 to 100 percent that makes someone the amazing pro that they are. I love that you have to fail many times to get better at something.”

04 FUELING THE FURNACE

Standing just under 5 feet, Bagby packs a ton of muscle onto her petite frame, and she needs a lot of calories to compensate for the amount she burns. “I’m like a furnace,” she says. I try to eat at least 3,000 to 4,000 calories a day.” Not surprisingly, it’s a lot of protein balanced with complex carbs and fruits and vegetables. Eggs with hot sauce for breakfast, turkey with rice for lunch, and steak and potatoes for dinner. “Food is the hardest thing,” she admits. It’s not the diet, she stresses, but consuming as many calories as possible. Ordering meal prep has made it easier to fit the calories she needs into her active lifestyle.

