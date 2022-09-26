Train Like a Pro: Surfer Eli Hanneman

At 19, Eli Hanneman is already a standout at Pipeline, one of surfing’s toughest waves. In a clip from last winter, he paddles into a massive swell there, free-falls down the face, slices his heel-side rail into the water’s surface and flies through the barrel. After he exits, almost casually, Hanneman throws himself into the air, spins and lands smoothly. It’s the kind of ride that wins contest heats—and pro titles.

But that’s for the future. “I still feel like I have a long way to go,” he says. “But that’s just part of the game, to keep improving.” Born in Maui, Hanneman started skateboarding at age 4 and initially liked it better than surfing. But his dad, a dedicated surfer and board shaper, drew him toward surfing. “As I started surfing more, I developed the passion.” This year, he’s competing on the Challenger Series, a gateway to the Championship Tour.

Hanneman believes his Hawaiian upbringing gives him an edge in powerful surf. His poise in the barrel and his consistent airs suggest he’s right. But he isn’t satisfied. His credo is scrawled in his garage: “Don’t focus on what you’re doing wrong, focus on what you can do better.”

01 WATER TIME

“I spend a ton of time on the North Shore”

“During the summer, the waves here on Maui are a lot smaller than the rest of the year, but I still try to surf for two hours a day, even if the waves are terrible. Maui is a great place to grow up, but to grow as a surfer, I have to get out of that bubble. I’ve made a point to spend a ton of time on Oahu’s North Shore. When I’m there, I’ll surf four to six hours. And if I’m on a surf trip, it’s six hours easy. I guess it would be best if I could do the same amount each day, but the reality in surfing is that every day is different.”

02 TAKEOFFS/LANDINGS

“I’ve been working on my stance”

“Doing airs is hard on your knees and ankles. My style is to surf with my back knee turned in; I can’t really change that. When I land, my knees used to go in. A big change has been to turn my knees out and use my leg muscles rather than my knee joints, which aren’t meant to hold my weight. It’s helped me to lift the arches in my feet. That spins my knees outward and gives me a sturdier stance. I don’t want to go out and look like I’m doing a squat every time I land an air. I can’t lose my style.”

"You can't loose your style," says Hanneman. © TREVOR MORAN/RED BULL CONTENT POOL

“I lacerated my pancreas in January, and my body is still really sensitive to certain foods. I lost 20 pounds in the hospital, which clearly wasn’t ideal. I had to cut a lot of foods out of my diet, which is hard when I’m trying to put on weight. I cut out dairy, red meat and spicy foods. My proteins are chicken and beans. I eat rice for carbs and lots of fruits and vegetables. I’m not going to be a vegan for the rest of my life, but I’m more aware of what I’m putting in my body.”

03 DRY LAND

“I’m starting to do more weights”

“I train at a gym called Deep Relief Peak Performance, with Samantha Campbell, who also trains Ian Walsh and Izzi Gomez. I’ve worked with Samantha since I was 13. At first, it was a lot of stretching and body awareness—learning how to use my body correctly in workouts. I mainly did body-weight exercises. Now, I’m getting older and I’m starting to do more weights. I also try to stretch as much as I can for injury prevention and to make everything easier on my body. There are people out there who are naturally limber. That’s not me.”

04 RECOVERY

“It’s critical to eat after a workout”

“I’m trying to get better at recovery. It’s critical to eat after a workout, especially since I’m trying to get bigger, not lose weight. It’s pointless to do the workout if I don’t eat after it. I’m trying to get in the habit of having protein shakes after workouts. And I try to ride the spin bike after a hard workout to flush the lactic acid out of my body. Sometimes, I just want to sit there and rest, but I’m getting better about it. Even a year ago, I would probably have said, ‘Oh, I just sit down and do nothing.’”

