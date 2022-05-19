Train like Freeride Mountain Biker Harriet Burbidge-Smith

Harriet “Haz” Burbidge-Smith, 25, can’t remember a time when she did not ride a bike. She started racing BMX around the age of 4 in her hometown of Canberra, Australia, and hasn’t stopped since. “I was so pumped to be there every time,” she recalls. “I’ve always known that the bike is my happy place.” That kind of passion for riding helped propel Burbidge-Smith to eight Australian national championship titles in BMX and fueled Olympic dreams.

But then her priorities shifted. “The last few years doing BMX racing, I felt like something was missing,” she says. When a friend invited her to Crankworx Whistler in 2018, Burbidge-Smith fell in love with the mix of racing and creativity freeride mountain biking offered. Taking a leap, she left BMX.

An invitation to Red Bull Formation in 2021 changed everything. Burbidge- Smith backed a breakout performance at Formation with a win in Slalom and a podium finish in Speed and Style at Crankworx Innsbruck. Then she won Speed and Style at Crankworx Rotorua.

Burbidge-Smith has made a habit of saying yes to every opportunity, and she’s not afraid to step out of her comfort zone and do the work. “Be humble and ride your bike every day,” she says.

01 ON THE BIKE

“I’m working to build endurance”

“I’m never in one place for long. Right now, I’m in Queensland, New Zealand, which may be the best place in the world to train for mountain biking. Usually, I do mornings at the bike park. In the afternoon, maybe I hit some dirt jumps. It’s heavily skill-based. I’m working on endurance. A BMX race is only about 30 seconds, while some of the Crankworx events like the Air Downhill and Downhill are three or four minutes and sometimes longer. So I try to incorporate longer rides, which is easier when you have friends to go ride with.”

02 MENTAL TRAINING

“I go back over the tricks in my mind”

“One trick I’ve been focusing on lately is the backflip to dirt. Every night before bed, I do a structured meditation around that goal. And every time that I practice flips into the airbag, I go home and go back over everything in my mind. Meditation helps cement the trick in my mind. I try to re-create the feeling that I want to have when I do it—that excitement. I have prompts in my mind, words or some movement that will trigger that feeling. With the backflip, my whole thing was ‘pull and hold on.’ You don’t want to let go of the bike.”

“It helps to have friends around making healthy choices." © GRAEME MURRAY/RED BULL CONTENT POOL It’s hard to follow a set nutrition plan on the road, so I just try to make sure I’m not slipping into bad habits. Small choices matter, like reducing sugar, or how you have your coffees. (I use oat milk when I can.) Having friends around who are making healthy choices helps me stay on top of it. Harriet Burbidge-Smith

03 STRENGTH

“A strong core is important”

“It’s important to work on stability and just be really strong. I’m always in a forward position on the bike, so I need a strong chest, back and arms. And legs are a massive part of riding. A strong core means I can brace myself for impacts. Kettlebell swings are great for my core and back—I put them into a Tabata workout, with 40 seconds on and 40 seconds off for eight rounds. I also do rowing intervals. I try to incorporate other muscles with exercises like squats and deadlifts. If you do those properly, you’re also engaging your core.”

04 RECOVERY

“Stretching and foam rolling are great”

“A good recovery habit in New Zealand is to go for a swim, because the water is nice and cold. I try to stretch and foam roll with a partner; that helps ensure we’re both doing it long enough. Like a lot of mountain bikers, I often stretch my hip flexors. They get really tight because I’m pedaling in a crouched position. Getting into a lunge position opens up your midsection. Then I use the foam roller on my lower back. I also do hangs from a bar, which open up my back. I get lots of tightness in my shoulders and neck from airbag sessions.”