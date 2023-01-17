Growing up in Santa Cruz, California, Natalia Grossman used to walk with her family past a tall building and wonder what was inside. One day, she found out it was a climbing gym. “Right away, I was like, ‘I want to do that!’” she recalls. When she turned 6, Grossman joined the gym. “Seeing the quick progress kept me engaged,” she says. “Every time I could send a climb that was a little harder, that just drew me in.”

Now 21, Grossman is one of the world’s best competitive climbers. In 2021, she won a world championship in bouldering and a silver medal in lead. In each round of competition, Grossman must solve a route she’s never seen as the clock ticks down. “I’m proud that I’m not scared of the unknown,” she says. “I have these goals and I’m not scared to work for them.” In 2022, she won the World Cup overall in bouldering after winning five of six events.

Grossman says that she always finds something new in climbing that will challenge her creativity and her physical strength. “I love putting everything into a session,” she says. “It’s satisfying to put in all the work and have it pay off.”

01 ON THE WALL

“When I’m home, I train five times a week”

“My training varies with the season. During competition season, from April until September, I travel. When I’m home I train five times a week. For power training, I normally spray wall, which is climbing hard boulders on steep terrain. I also work on skills using competition-style boulders. For power-endurance training, I do circuits of 30 to 40 hard moves, where movement with my left or right-hand counts as a move. For pure endurance, I’ll do 50 easier moves or go rope climbing on the wall for a longer period of time.”

02 STRENGTH

“During preseason, I lift twice a week”

“For climbing, physical strength is a necessity, especially finger and upper-body strength. So once or twice a week, I’ll do hangboarding, where I hang by my fingers off a wooden board. I can add weight in, too. And I’m always working on my leg strength and power; for that I do squats, hamstring curls, deadlifts and pistol [single-leg] squats. For upper-body strength, I do lots of rows and curls. But when the competition season starts, I focus more on maintaining leg strength, because my upper body is just naturally stronger.”

"I climb outside to have fun." © ERICH SPIESS/RED BULL CONTENT POOL During competition season, I rarely climb outside, but last year during the off-season, I tried to go every weekend. When I climb outside, I’m going just to enjoy the day, hang out with friends and climb hard. It’s easier to get out of my head and have fun. Sometimes with a competition, it’s easy to feel like I had a bad day if I placed poorly. When I’m climbing outside, even if I didn’t send my project, it’s still a good day Natalia Grossman

03 FLEXIBILITY

“I’m serious about warming up”

“I think being flexible is helpful for getting my feet high and keeping my hips close to the wall. I used to do gymnastics, which I think made me very flexible. Now I maintain it by doing 10 or 15 minutes of stretching every morning. I start with frog position and splits. Then I do upper-body stretches to open up my shoulders and chest. When I get to the gym, I’ll do band work to finish my upper-body warm- up—movements like bringing the band across my chest or a curling motion. And then I do a bit with my fingers, too.”

04 FOCUS

“I approach climbs with an open mind”

“In bouldering competitions, when I turn around, I have four to five minutes to figure out a climb that I’ve never seen before. Before I start, I like to lower my heart rate and get into a calm state. I have to come up with a game plan quickly and I try to stick to it. When I’m waiting behind the wall, I put on loud music so I can’t hear the crowd. Then I’ll just close my eyes and take some deep breaths. When I’m in a final where I’ve seen the climbs before, I’ll close my eyes and visualize myself climbing the boulder.”

