Train like F3 driver Jak Craford

A love for speed came early to Jak Crawford, 17, who has set his sights on racing Formula 1. Crawford started kart racing at age 6, when his father, Tim, gave him a kart. “I got into racing sort of by chance,” Crawford says. During his nine years racing on the kart circuit, Crawford earned the nickname “Jetpak Jak” for his speed and skill. “I just love going fast,” he says. “I’ve always loved racing and I always will.”

The prospect of racing against the best drivers in the world motivates Crawford to fight his way up the ranks to Formula 1. “I just want to get to F1 and race against the best and beat the best,” he says. “And they’re the fastest cars.” A breakthrough came in 2019: While racing Formula 4, Crawford won six races, which earned him a spot for 2020 on the Red Bull Junior Team.

This year, Crawford has joined Prema Racing and will compete in both Formula 3 and the Formula Regional Asian Championship. “My next step is Formula 2, and then Formula 1,” he says. “I think it’s a few years away.”

Only the best drivers move up, and Crawford is determined to be one of them. “I try to enjoy every moment because one day, I won’t be driving a car,” he says. “Hopefully, that’s a long ways away, but I try to make sure I’m having fun first. If you love it, it makes it easier to do.”

01 ENDURANCE

“I do a lot of running”

When I’m at home, I do two workouts each day. The morning workout is intensity. I do a lot of running, and most of my high-intensity training is threshold intervals. I’ll do 15 minutes flat out, I get a five-minute break, and then 15 minutes again. My heart rate can get to around 200 bpm. I recently hit my max of 203 while on a treadmill and I thought I was going to pass out. In the evening, I do a low-intensity effort on the bike. I just pedal for two hours and watch TV. I used to ride outside with my dad, but he has a nice bike and my bike isn’t very good. I don’t want to go out there and get beaten.

02 STRENGTH

“I have an Iron Neck harness”

In Formula 3 and Formula 2, we don’t have any power steering, so we’re doing it all with our arms. And we’re pulling all the g-forces through the corners. Sometimes it feels like my neck is falling off. I go to the gym when I’m home, and I try to get workout sessions in when I’m on the road on my days off. I don’t have specific days, but I usually do two threshold interval workouts per week and two days of circuit training in the gym. For neck strength, I have an Iron Neck harness. I find that quite helpful, because there are not a lot of ways to train your neck. For upper-body work I mainly use dumbbells. I like to do bench press a lot.

I just do some stretching and take a cold shower. After a race weekend, I’ll get a massage from my physio, because the muscles in my shoulders and back can get tense. Sometimes I’ll have a smoothie after my workouts. I love bananas. Sometimes when I’m at the athlete performance center they’ll put some protein in my shake. It’s not really my thing. I usually just put in a bunch of frozen fruit like blueberries and strawberries. And then a couple of bananas. Add some milk and send it.

03 ON TRACK

“Everything is important”

I don’t spend a lot of time in the car each year. During a race weekend, we have a 45-minute practice and a 30-minute qualifying event. Then we drive two 45-minute races. We have nine race weekends this year. We also have six test days per year, and we’ll usually do five hours per day. We test setup items on the car. There are engineering changes on the car that I test to see if they’re faster. There’s a lot to do mechanically with the car. Everything is important. I have to turn, brake and throttle at all the right points. When I think about it, it’s quite a lot. But it just sort of comes naturally.

04 SIMULATION

“Simulator work is a big deal”

Before every race weekend, I usually have two or three simulator days. The simulator work is a big deal. It is the same setup as a real car; it has all the same pedals, the same steering wheel. There is quite a lot of engineering in all the software to make it as real as possible. I get to know the track, especially all my lines and all my braking points. The main thing is braking points. You start the corner by braking, so it’s the most important part. The track models on the simulator are laser scanned, so you can use those same references from the simulator and then I [take that knowledge to] the track. When I arrive at the track, I already know everything.