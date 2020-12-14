When Hannah Bergemann started riding mountain bikes in high school, she tried racing. It wasn’t for her. “It quickly turned into me wanting to hit jumps and find bigger stuff to jump off of,” she says. Bergemann grew up freeskiing at Mount Hood in Oregon, where she discovered an affinity for chasing big airs and pushing her limits. “I learned what it’s like to see something you want to do, then work up to it.” Now 24, Bergemann lives in Bellingham, Washington, a magnet for freeride, thanks to its intense terrain and talented community of riders. She divides her time between training and working for her sponsor, Transition Bikes. At last year’s Formation women’s session in the Utah desert, Bergemann rode one of the biggest lines with flawless style. “I love the whole process of progression and the creativity that comes with the sport,” she says. And she’s not afraid to take the inevitable slams.

FITNESS

"I don't really plan workouts"

“I like to be on my bike at least once a day. The rides around here are inherently challenging and I usually have to do a couple thousand feet of climbing to get to the trails I want to ride. I don’t really plan workouts, I just gauge how I’m feeling and adjust my effort to fit. In the gym, I like to focus on upper- body strength. When you take a big hit, you compress into your bike, so you need to be able to use your arms as suspension. I like exercises like squats with overhead presses, so I get a little bit of everything.”

MENTAL FOCUS

"I try to visualize the whole process."

“I take deep breaths before I drop into something and make sure my heart rate is low. After 10 years of practice, I don’t really think about it anymore. What has helped me is learning to do dialed visualizations. If I can see myself doing the thing that I want to do, I usually know I can do it. If I’m having a hard time visualizing something, I know to walk away from it. I just work on it in my head until it makes sense. And maybe I have to go back to the drawing board and work on certain skills until it clicks.”

Hannah Bergemann © Katie Lozancich

SKILLS

"I'm always looking for ways to improve."

“I’m always switching up where I ride and looking for what will be beneficial for progression. If there’s a rock feature that I haven’t ridden in a while, I’ll make a point to go ride it. Sometimes I’ll focus on one aspect of my jumping. Maybe I’ll work on my preload or getting amplitude on the jump. The pump track bike helps with bike- handling skills, like learning how to manual. A dirt jumper is great for dialing in jumping technique, like how to preload, because you have a lot less forgiveness without suspension."

RECOVERY

"I force myself to take rest days."

“I definitely have taken a lot of slams, so I have learned to dial in my process of recovery. The hardest part for me is taking time off the bike, because I never want to stop riding. So I have to force myself to take a rest day after a long week of riding, a crash or if I feel sore. In those cases, I do yoga sometimes, but mostly, I just do stretches that feel good or that will work the muscles that need stretching. I do cold-therapy stuff as well, like cold showers and ice baths. I also go see my massage therapist.”

FUEL

"I want fuel that is smart—and delicious."