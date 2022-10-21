Pit Stop with Yuki Tsunoda
If you had to get a tattoo, what would you get and why?
It would have to be something creative, maybe related to Japan, or maybe something written by me.
What’s the worst thing you have to do in training?
What do you call it? The rowing machine.
Do you collect anything?
Maybe clothes.
Property aside, what’s the most expensive thing you’ve bought?
An accessory that I bought at Louis Vuitton. I didn’t expect it to be so expensive, but it turned out to be... super expensive!
Is there a characteristic or behavioral trait in yourself that you dislike and that you try to control?
Maybe my behavior over the radio to my engineer, especially last year. I was kind of rude sometimes, but we have a good relationship and good trust, so he’s OK.
You can have any other job in the world, but you can’t be a sportsperson. What is it?
Chef. No question.
You’re taking a road trip. What car are you driving, where are you going and who’s beside you?
A classic car. I saw a Mercedes recently that I liked. The destination would be somewhere in Japan, maybe Hokkaido, and I’d be with friends.
You’re in the Formula 1 drivers’ briefing—are you a complainer, a peacemaker or a fence-sitter?
What can I say? Is there a category for a guy who just doesn’t care too much? I really don’t, so I’ll just be quiet.
Pick an F1 era to race in: the 1960s, ’70s, ’80s or ’90s?
I really don’t know anything about the history of F1! I’ll say 1980s. Was Ayrton Senna racing then? It would be good to race with him.
What’s the best way to spend a day off?
To be outside and to see something new.
You’re stranded on a desert island. What’s the one luxury item you’d take with you?
Can I take a car? If yes, then a dune buggy.
Name one thing you’ve never done that you would really like to do.
Ride BMX bikes.
What’s the best Christmas or birthday present you ever got?
When I was a kid, I got a video game from my parents. They were really strict on games.
Tell us one thing you’re afraid of and why.
Bugs. They’re pretty disgusting; a lot of them bite or sting. Also, you can’t predict their movements.
Tell us a fact about yourself that would surprise people.
I’m pretty good at drawing.