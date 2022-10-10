Skateboarding
Motivational Spirit
These athletes are ready to de-stigmatize mental health in sports and share their strategies for staying positive.
It’s time to talk about mental health. For professional skateboarder, Zion Wright, 23, the mounting pressure of his budding career prompted him to take the first step in his mental health journey. In 2019, Wright qualified to represent Team USA in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after turning pro just three years earlier. “The pressure to perform over the years is a lot,” Wright shares. “It weighed on me.” So Wright took action and added mental health into his training regimen, alongside fitness and nutrition.
While mental health is relevant to everyone, regardless of gender, the National Institute of Mental Health states that “the prevalence of mental illnesses in men is often lower than in women.” On the other hand, “men are also less likely to have received mental health treatment than women in the past year.” While the discussion of mental health is still considered taboo in many pockets of culture, Wright believes the action sports world is now in the “birth stage” of finding ways to start a dialogue.
In August, Wright hosted Zion’s House, a workshop co-hosted with Red Bull and invited other male athletes into the conversation around mental health. The two day program included yoga, breathwork and a roundtable with Selema Masekela. “As professional athletes, there’s a lot that we go through that gets pushed aside,” he says. “This is the time for us to get together and speak about it.” Wright hopes that sparking this conversation will create a safe space, he adds, “so people aren’t shy and aren’t in the shadows about what they’re going through.”
Here, Wright and nine more Red Bull athletes share their strategies on how they stay positive and overcome adversity.
Tyler Bereman
Motocross Freestyle
“Every day is different; there are up days and down days. The biggest thing for me is to let it be and let it go. As of lately, I’m really into the mental side of things. I’ve been through so many injuries—it’s like a receipt from the grocery store. Knowing that you can push through that and respond to that adversity, is what makes a person THAT person. Enjoy the processes and be there. It’s part of life. Having overcome all of these injuries I feel like I can overcome anything." —Tyler Beremen
Jake Canter
Snowboarder
“More people need to talk to each other and be more open. Most of us [here] are in individual sports and focus on ourselves and how WE need to do it. The stigma around mental health is crazy, it’s crazy that it’s even a thing. I didn’t make the Olympics this winter and went into a depressive hole, and the biggest thing that helped me was talking to people and feeling their energy. I was overthinking about everything [and I found that] I just needed to stop thinking and just do.” —Jake Canter
Will Claye
Track and Field
"I’ve gotten into a mode of communication with my friends. To give each other that space. As men, sometimes you don’t have people to go to like that—and my friends and I have made a safe space to let it all out, if we need to laugh or cry we can do that together.
I hype myself up by telling myself that I’m him. You have prepared yourself to be the best and you are the best. . . you are made for this. If I'm having an off day, I go to the drawing board and study. I don't take it as a bad day but as another day. Every day can’t be perfect. Take it as an experience and try to make the next day the best day of your life.” —Will Claye
Jagger Eaton
Skateboarder
"I incorporate everything else into my mental health. I wake up in the morning and meditate, read, go to the beach and do something that makes me live in the now. One big thing for me lately is focusing on living in the now. Not dwelling on the past and living too far in the future—not having any competition goals, but having more mental health goals." —Jagger Eaton
Benny Milam
Snowboarder
“If I wake up and I’m on the wrong side of the bed, I’ll go to the gym and that clears my mind right away. You can ride that dopamine rush all day. Being outside helps my mental health. Just getting outside and doing something, not staying inside and watching TV or looking at screens.” —Benny Milam
Zeb Powell
Snowboarder
“We’re in a new era where things that we didn’t talk about much before are coming to the forefront. Society is like, forget that, why are we not talking about this stuff that is so present to everyone?” —Zeb Powell
Jaxson Riddle
Mountainbike Freeride
“There’s a big misconception about mental health. And being a professional athlete there’s this stigma that we’re just superheroes performing and doing the best stuff. At the end of the day, we’re human and we all have our struggles so it should be more accepting to talk about them.” —Jaxson Riddle
Alessandro "Alex" Sorgente
Skateboarder
“Mental health has been popping up a lot lately. In skateboarding, we’ve lost a couple of friends to [suicide] in the last few years. It’s important to speak up and not hold your emotions in. Talk to your friends and family and express how you’re feeling. I think people want to stay hard and keep [their emotions] in, especially if you’re a man but we should be more free about things and express how you’re feeling with your loved ones.” —Alex Sorgente
Luke Winklemann
Snowboarder
“I mean you’re a human being and everyday is not going to be your day, but hopefully the next one will be. We’re athletes and humans, so can’t always be perfect. Even the GOAT of their sport is not perfect, so we’ve got a lot left to learn.” —Luke Winklemann
Zion Wright
Skateboarder
“As far as men and people in general, we like to bottle stuff up until it’s stuffed to the top and explodes. As world-class athletes, we go through a lot and we compete at the highest level, but people don’t see what goes into that and what weighs us down. We all struggle with a lot of the same things, but we don’t know because we don’t speak about it.”
Part of this story