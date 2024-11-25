Thierry Neuville’s decade-long quest ends: World Rally Champion at last!

The new champion Thierry Neuville crowned his 10-year career with his maiden FIA WRC title after a battling sixth place at the season-ending Rally Japan . Let's have a look at what makes the Belgian rally star a brilliant world champion...

01 Neuville fights all the way to the finish

Thierry Neuville and Martijn Wydaeghe are Belgium's first WRC champions © Jaanus Ree/Red Bull Content Pool

The 36-year-old had to do things the hard way: he arrived in Japan at the final round of the season needing just six points to clinch the title, but a problem with the turbo on his Hyundai i20 N Rally1 HYBRID meant he finished the first day down in 15th place.

Neuville and co-driver Martijn Wydaeghe hit back on the Saturday with a brilliant run that brought them back up to seventh overall. It meant the crew went into the final day of the season in need of just two points to take the WRC title. "We can be satisfied with today's performance, climbing back to P7 after starting P15 this morning," he said back at the Service Park. "The pace was good and we've scored four important points heading into Super Sunday."

Title showdown: Ott Tanak and Thierry Neuville © Jaanus Ree/Red Bull Content Pool

02 Tänak's World Championship charge

Neuville's championship rival and Hyundai team-mate Ott Tänak piled on the pressure. Knowing he needed maximum points if he was to add another title to his 2019 world title, the Estonian was the pick of the field and established a 38-second lead over Toyota's Elfyn Evans going into the final day.

The valiant charge came to an end on Stage 17 (Nukata) however, when Tänak slid off the road, crashing heavily and having to retire from rally. "It's a proper disaster, there are no other words, it's difficult to describe," said a disappointed Tänak as his championship hopes came crashing down.

It was even tougher when he could only watch as second place in the championship also slipped away, as Evans passed him on the way to his first win of the season. But the Estonian ace was generous in defeat saying of his team-mate Neuville: "It's a great season for him for sure, very consistent and very well managed."

Thierry Neuville on his way to the WRC title in Japan © Jaanus Ree/Red Bull Content Pool

03 A dramatic ride to the title

After a rollercoaster start to his rally, Neuville could use the final four stages to reflect on a historic win that's a first not only for him and his co-driver Martijn Wydaeghe, but also for Belgium and the Hyundai Motorsport team after a decade in WRC.

"I'm feeling great to be honest, we worked so long for this,” said Neuville, who led the championship since his opening round victory at Rallye Monte-Carlo . "I want to thank everybody who was part of it, who fought for us and all of the team as well. Many times we were very close; we always give it our all, but this year we have been rewarded for it."

Thierry Neuville on a flyer in Chile © Jaanus Ree/Red Bull Content Pool

04 How Thierry Neuville won the World Rally Championship

Neuville is one of the most experienced drivers in the WRC and a hardened campaigner who's finished second in the championship five times. He combines his driving skills and pace with a calm head, even when the pressure is on. "Honestly, it has come as a surprise, but I think we deserve it," said an overwhelmed Neuville when he realized he was the world champion. "It's been a very challenging year, very tough. Obviously, we had much more pressure than we needed, especially for this last event."

Neuville started off 2024 with a Monte Carlo Rally victory © Jaanus Ree/Red Bull Content Pool

05 A brilliant start to the championship

Neuville got his 2024 WRC campaign off to the best possible start with victory at Rally Monte Carlo, his second win at the world's most famous rally after a 2020 win. It was hailed by the head of Hyundai Motorsport Cyril Abiteboul as Neuville's best performance of his career. The massive 30-point haul also gave Neuville the lead in the title race, which he defended with his characteristic determination and professionalism.

Thierry Neuville celebrates his 2024 WRC title © Jaanus Ree/Red Bull Content Pool

06 Neuville remains calm to take the title

The Korean marque's WRC program manager Christian Loriaux praised Neuville's professionalism in the face of a frustrating issue with the normally reliable Hyundai i20 N Rally1 HYBRID: “Despite the problem, he still reacted in a very professional way, kept his calm and he brought the car back without losing his temper which is admirable."

It's a characteristic of the experienced driver, who's finished runner-up in 2013, 16, 17, 18 and 2019. "I've trained myself over the years and my experience has helped me to manage my WRC campaigns mentally and physically. I've learned to deal with pressure, tiredness and set-backs, and push through by setting a very hard rhythm. I stay focussed on the target and recover when I can."

07 Neuville refused to give up

Neuville's consistency was crucial in a campaign where he was pushed not only by Tänak but also by Evans and the evergreen eight-time world champion Sébastien Ogier .

"I never give up, because it's not over until it's over," says Neuville. It's a lesson he’s used throughout his career: "At Rally Mexico in 2014 I had to fill the radiator with beer. We finished third overall. Then, in Rally Croatia 2022 when we had to push the car over 800m to the check-in." The result was another third place.

Neuville on stage in the Central European Rally © Jaanus Ree/Red Bull Content Pool

08 Fast in all conditions

Ever since Neuville's first victory a decade ago at the Rallye Deutschland, he's gained the reputation for being fastest on asphalt: "That’s because I learned to drive on Belgian Tarmac roads, large or narrow, dry or dirty, so I've learned to be comfortable on this surface."

So, his victory in Monte Carlo was on asphalt and he scored crucial points with podiums in Croatia, Portugal and Central Europe. But Neuville is also a versatile rally driver who has also won on gravel and snow – he's one of the few non-Nordic drivers to win Rally Sweden.

His skills on gravel helped him score vital points in 2024 with second place at the mighty Rally Finland, followed by victory at the Acropolis Rally. That win in Greece came under intense scrutiny and pressure from his title rivals, but the result meant Neuville had the momentum heading into the final rounds.

2024 WRC champions Thierry Neuville and Martijn Wydaeghe © Jaanus Ree/Red Bull Content Pool

09 Charting the WRC title race

Round Event Winner Thierry Neuville Elfyn Evans Ott Tänak Sébastien Ogier R1 Rallye Monte Carlo Thierry Neuville 30pts 21pts 15pts 24pts R2 Rally Sweden Esapekka Lappi 18pts 24pts 6pts N/A R3 Safari Rally Kalle Rovanperä 19pts 16pts 12pts N/A R4 Croatia Rally Sébastien Ogier 19pts 19pts 20pts 21pts R5 Rally de Portugal Sébastien Ogier 24pts 6pts 26pts 25pts R6 Rally Italia Sardegna Ott Tänak 12pts 18pts 25pts 22pts R7 Rally Poland Kalle Rovanperä 14pts 17pts 11pts 0pts R8 Rally Latvia Kalle Rovanperä 9pts 11pts 22pts 25pts R9 Rally Finland Sébastien Ogier 23pts 0pts 0pts 24pts R10 Acropolis Rally Greece Thierry Neuville 24pts 8pts 20pts 13pts R11 Rally Chile Kalle Rovanperä 15pts 21pts 20pts 22pts R12 Central European Rally Ott Tänak 18pts 24pts 22pts 0pts R13 Rally Japan Eflyn Evans 17pts 25pts 0pts 25pts

10 Neuville's key relationship with Hyundai

Neuville celebrates his first WRC win back in 2014 © Jaanus Ree/Red Bull Content Pool

Thierry Neuville has won 21 world rallies, all with Hyundai. The Cologne-based team has backed their man from the start and he's repaid them by helping them to take the Manufacturers' title in 2019 and 2020, and now their first Drivers' World Championship.

"I'm really grateful for our team. We've been growing together, we've been winning and losing together. We've had hard times and we've had incredible times. Hyundai Motorsport is my family and we've created a very special relationship."

11 WRC 2024 Drivers' Championship Standings

Pos Driver Nat Chassis Team Points 1. Thierry Neuville BEL Hyundai i20 N Hyundai Shell Mobis WRT 242 2. Elfyn Evans GBR Toyota GR Yaris Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT 210 3. Ott Tänak EST Hyundai i20 N Hyundai Shell Mobis WRT 200 4. Sébastien Ogier FRA Toyota GR Yaris Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT 191 5. Adrien Formaux FRA Ford Puma M-Sport Ford WRT 162 6. Takamoto Katsuta JAP Toyota GR Yaris Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT 116 7. Kalle Rovanperä FIN Toyota GR Yaris Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT 114 8. Grégoire Munster LUX Ford Puma M-Sport Ford WRT 46

12 Manufacturers' Championship Standings

Toyota GAZOO Racing WRT 561 points Hyundai Shell Mobis WRT 558 M-Sport Ford WRT 295

With the title in the bag, next stop for Neuville will be Kigali in Rwanda for his official crowning at the FIA's prize giving. Then, all eyes turn to Monaco and his championship defense in 2025. The FIA World Rally Championship is poised to deliver more excitement in 2025, with an expanded calendar that includes new events in Saudi Arabia, Paraguay and Spain. The action restarts at Rallye Monte-Carlo on January 23.