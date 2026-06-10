10 things to do after beating Forza Horizon 6

Forza Horizon 6 takes the Horizon festival to the beautiful land of Japan. With sprawling green fields, densely built-up cities and winding roads down mountainsides, it’s the perfect place to host a festival all about speed and driving prowess. While the initial progression focuses on climbing the ranks to maximize wristband levels, earning the gold wristband is by no means the end of the Horizon festival. Here’s what to do once the main racing action is in the rear-view mirror.

01 Explore every road

The Forza Horizon 6 map is full of beautiful open roads © Xbox Game Studios

There are almost 700 roads that stretch across the map in Forza Horizon 6 and the game keeps a precise tally of how many you’ve driven down. Driving down 90 percent of a road won’t cut it, though. Players need to make sure they’ve driven down the whole thing for it to count.

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While there’s no proper reward for driving down every road, it does become a rather compelling completionist milestone to tick off. Achieving 100 percent map exploration also unlocks ‘The Horizon Cartographer’ achievement rewarded for revealing the entire map.

02 Hunt down all the collectibles

There are 200 bonus boards and 200 mascots to smash through in Forza Horizon 6, scattered across the entire map.

While mascots generally occupy straightforward roadside positions or open fields, the bonus boards require creative problem-solving. Many boards sit tucked away on rooftops or hidden behind structures, requiring drivers to launch vehicles through the air using environmental hazards that act as convenient makeshift ramps.

Completing the hunt rewards players with both the ‘A Few Splinters is Nothing!’ and ‘Gotta Smash ‘Em All’ achievements.

Ultimate collectors can even go around taking photos of the various cars in the game to improve their Explorer ranks, too.

03 Beat high scores and top the global leaderboards

PR stunts offer an exhilarating twist on the traditional racing of Forza Horizon 6. Whether it’s launching vehicles off massive danger sign ramps, clocking maximum speeds through camera traps, or stringing together massive drifts down winding mountain passes, these side activities are a great way to burn time in the game.

Earning a three-star rating doesn’t mean the job is done. Every stunt also has its own online leaderboard, allowing players to go up against their friends and other racers around the world.

Nothing quite gives the ‘one more go’ vibe than seeing a friend marginally beating you on the leaderboard.

04 Customise cars with intricate designs and perfect tuning set-ups

There’s an extensive number of tuning and customisation options © Xbox Game Studios

There’s a huge Forza Horizon community that spends countless hours creating incredible liveries and designs for their favorite cars. Whether it’s a Nissan Skyline with the same silver and blue design as Brian O’Conner’s in 2 Fast 2 Furious, or a Dodge Viper that looks just like Lightning McQueen, it can (probably) be found in the online livery library.

For the artistically inclined, the deep livery editor allows the creation of unique, custom paint and decal designs from scratch.

Beyond aesthetics, tuning customization is similarly in-depth. Adjusting tyre pressures, shortening gear ratios, or fine-tuning suspension stiffness can completely change the feel of a car.

05 Unlock every achievement

There are 57 achievements to unlock in Forza Horizon 6 , and while half are earned from naturally playing through the game, others require more time and attention. Whether it’s visiting another player’s estate, parking the 2025 GR GT Prototype at a Car Meet, or earning 100 levels in Horizon Play, there’s plenty to keep working towards after crossing the final finish line in the main single-player ‘story’.

Achievement hunting isn’t for everyone, but it can act as the perfect checklist of everything that Forza Horizon 6 has to offer. Just be prepared to spend a while playing online.

06 Perfect a home’s garage design

The houses in Forza Horizon 6 don’t offer a huge amount of functionality, but for players who have dreamed of having a stylish garage to show off their favorite cars, then the garage system will be a petrolhead’s paradise.

Each purchasable house lets players customize its garage however they want, with various furniture and items to spruce up the place. Make it a mess of parts and boxes, or keep it squeaky clean.

07 Beat each season’s ‘live’ content

Take on seasonal challenges in the snowy winter weather © Xbox Game Studios

Each week, a new season comes to Forza Horizon 6. This doesn’t just mean new challenges to beat. The weather actually changes with the season, too. This can make it a bit more difficult to complete certain PR stunts and challenges.

The challenges each season brings are a great reason to check in every week. There are races, PR stunts with specific criteria, treasure hunts, and much more. Completing these rewards points can unlock special, limited-time rewards, giving players ample reason to keep coming back each week.

08 Create custom events

When the standard races get a bit long in the tooth, Forza Horizon 6’s EventLab system offers total creative freedom. It allows players to build custom tracks, design their own routes, place checkpoints anywhere on the map, and set custom weather and vehicle restrictions to suit their taste.

Fancy an epic race of endurance in the slowest vehicles in the game, or an off-road, snowy escapade in vehicles that are definitely not suited to the harsh terrain? Make it happen!

09 Collect every vehicle

There are over 600 cars to find and drive in the Horizon festival © Xbox Game Studios

Forza Horizon 6 is a true celebration of car culture, as much as it is a typical racing game. With over 600 cars at launch (and more to be added in the future), completionists have plenty to buy from the Autoshow, find in hidden barns , or tucked away in corners of the map.

For those looking to go full completionist on Forza Horizon 6, the car collection will be one of the final frontiers. It’s unlikely they’ll all be driven, but a full garage is the ultimate bragging right.

10 Cruise and race with online convoys

Once the single-player content is complete, the online open roads await. Custom and preset races can be played against others online, there’s an eliminator mode for a car-based take on battle royale, and there’s even a hide-and-seek mode.

Sometimes, just driving around with friends and other players can turn into a ton of fun as you make your own challenges.

About the author Who is Chris Jecks? Chris has been covering games for over 10 years for various brands, including PCGamesN, GameRant, Destructoid and Twinfinite. He's written thousands of guides and reviews during that time, and is an expert on action RPGs, shooters and racing games. He's also quite partial to a good indie game, having covered them extensively throughout his career.