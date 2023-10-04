Essential Southwest Utah travel guide for Red Bull Rampage

But the action of this show-stopping event isn’t the only must-do when visiting Southwest Utah. Uncover all the best mountain bike trails, eat and drink with the locals and experience the once-in-a-lifetime adventures that only Utah has to offer.

01 Ride world-class mountain biking trails while in Utah

Southwest Utah is home to some of the best mountain biking in the world. With its Mars-like terrain, the endless horizon of desert landscapes is sure to ignite your riding spirit. Numerous spots like Zion Cycles, Zion Outfitters or Over the Edge Sports offer local mountain bike rentals if you aren’t bringing yours. Lace up, grab your helmet and be ready to be wow’d at these local trails.

1. Jem - Intermediate Terrain (6.9-mile loop)

Views from JEM Trail © Photo by Todd McTallguy

Jem is a technical ride with one tricky switchback that can be walked. As riders descend, views of the river and Zion National Park emerge, making the trail breathtaking in more ways than one. The near seven-mile trail provides a shuttle from the bottom to the parking lot at the top after riders have made their way down.

2. Barrel Roll - Intermediate Terrain (5.8-mile loop)

One of the most popular trails in the Santa Clara River Reserve is conveniently located near St. George. With views of Snow Canyon, the beautiful red Navajo cliffs and Pine Valley mountains, it’s not hard to see why mountain bikers are drawn to it. The 5.8-mile loop has mostly singletrack, easy climbs and a short, technical section with fast, roller coaster descenters.

3. Little Creek Mountain - Intermediate Terrain (8.9-mile loop)

Just a few miles south of its more famous twin, Gooseberry Mesa, Little Creek has a mix of single track, areas of open rock, and some technical challenges. The main ride is almost nine miles, but the entire trail provides 20 miles of biking. Riders should know that Little Creek is considered an environmentally sensitive area by the BLM and is only open April-November.

4. Gooseberry Mesa - Difficult Terrain (13.1 mile loop)

Gooseberry Mesa © Photo by Leslie Kehmeier

A treasured favorite among locals and visitors alike, Gooseberry Mesa is one of the best technical trails in the world with rolling slickrock, twisty singletrack, and vistas that are “indescribably great.” Gooseberry is part of the original trail system in Greater Zion and resembles a giant urban bike park nestled between Zion National Park and Hurricane in Southern Utah. Note: We recommend access via Hwy 52, not Smithonian Butte Rd.

5. The Whole Guacamole - Difficult Terrain (5-mile loop)

This mesa trail offers a little bit of everything, from gorgeous views of the Pine Valley Mountains as riders pass through sagebrush, to juniper and desert wildflowers, among other beautiful sights. This five-mile loop can be ridden in either direction with singletrack that gives way to rock claims that mark the trail. Advanced riders can push themselves with ledges and stunts located just a few feet from the trail or indulge in the two side-dish trails for a challenge.

6. Flying Monkey to King Kong - Expert Terrain

These trails are the closest you can get to riding the same type of big-mountain freeriding terrain as the Red Bull Rampage athletes themselves. Not for the faint of heart, riders should grab their big bikes and full face helmets before dropping in. With massive exposure on the ridge lines, steep, near vertical mandatory drops, and many loose rocks and unavoidable obstacles, there’s no room for error here.

Helpful tip: There is no running water in this area. You will need to pack your kit accordingly.

02 Where to eat & drink in Southern Utah

Sol Foods - Looking for a quick bite for the shuttle ride into Zion National Park? Stop at Sol Foods for fresh grab-and-go items to stock your packs at Springdale’s only speciality full-service grocery, bakery, deli and coffee shop.

Sol Foods © Yelp

Switchback Grille - If you’re in the mood to wine and dine yourself, make a reservation at Switchback Grille. It’s Zion Canyon’s original prime steak and seafood house, offering only the most premium cuts of beef, fresh fish and of course, an extensive wine list.

Bit & Spur Restaurant and Saloon - Want to dine with the town locals? Bit & Spur is one of the oldest restaurants in the town of Springdale where you will find yourself chatting with the staff or playing dice with the locals all while enjoying a variety of Mexican plates and the largest selection of microbrews and fresh fruit margaritas.

Bit & Spur Restaurant & Saloon © Bit & Spur Restaurant & Saloon

Cafe Soleil - Looking to enjoy an iced coffee with a view of the gorgeous sandstone walls of Zion National Park? Cafe Soleil is your go-to local cafe serving delicious quick bites conveniently located minutes from the Zion National Park entrance.

King’s Landing Bistro - King’s Landing Bistro is an intimate restaurant with breathtaking views of Zion Canyon that is sure to offer that mom & pop feel. Serving up refined and delicious American cuisine, it’s a must-visit for a dinner out on the town.

King’s Landing Bistro © Kings Landing Facebook

Balcony One - Located minutes from the Rampage venue entrance, Balcony One is a Virgin, UT must-try offering a delicious American cuisine with a Mediterranean twist. Dine- in or take it to-go, either way will not disappoint!

Maverik - Utah’s best full-service gas station is the perfect stop on your way in or out town to stock up on snacks, gas and of course, Red Bull. You will even get to enjoy some Red Bull Rampage event footage while you pump gas!

Maverik © Maverik Instagram

03 See & experience Utah

While Southern Utah is most famous for its national parks, the parks have also seen heavy-traffic since the spike in adventure-related travel in recent years. To help mitigate the risks of too much tourism, travelers should also add these under-the-radar gems & activities in the Greater Zion area to their must-do lists and limit their time inside the park to one full-day per national park!

Golf at Sand Hollow Resort - Ever played golf in the middle of a canyon? This uniquely designed course is top-rated (top ten in the nation!) and will have even non-golf fans swooning over the scenic views across the green.

Zion Helicopter Tours - Experience Zion National Park & Bryce Canyon from an aerial point of view showcasing some of the most beautiful rock formations in the world. Book one of their curated tours or customize your own experience for your group!

Zion Helicopters © Zion Helicopters Instagram

UTV Rentals at Sand Hollow State Park, Quail Creek State Park or even Zion National Park - Take your driving abilities to new heights by testing out unique trails through technical terrain and obstacles like high hills, rocks and sand dunes. UTVs can be booked with a tour guide or can be rented self-guided for the adventurer.

Mad Moose Rentals © Mad Moose Rentals

Stargazing Under the Dark Sky - Book a tour at Stargazing Zion where you will be presented a 120-minute program by expert astronomy guides. State of the art telescopes will guide you around the constellations and objects of the night sky for an unforgettable experience.

Stargazing Zion © Stargazing Zion

Zion National Park - You’d be crazy to visit Southern Utah and not spend at least one full day exploring hundreds of hike/bike trails throughout the park. Some of the most notable being Angels Landing, The Narrows Riverside Walk, Canyon Overlook Trail, and more! Of note, Angels Landing is on a permitting system as of this year and will require a time reservation to access the complete trail.

Observation Point © NPS Photo / Christopher Gezon

Bryce Canyon National Park - Experience the otherworldly magic of Bryce Canyon for at least one full day visiting breathtaking vantage points like Bryce Amphitheater, Inspiration Point, Sunset Point and so many more!

Inspiration Point © NPS Photo

04 Best places to stay in Southern Utah

The Greater Zion area offers unique lodging opportunities if you’re staying in the area. Whether you want to try glamping, or prefer a more traditional hotel stay, a few options include, but are not limited to:

AutoCamp Zion invites guests to stay in luxury custom-designed Airstreams and cabins approximately 5 minutes from the Red Bull Rampage venue and 20 minutes from Zion National Park. AutoCamp is where boutique hotel meets nature retreat, complete with unique amenities, a modern Clubhouse, swimming pool, and on-site kitchen and bar.

AutoCamp Zion © Photo Credit: AutoCamp Zion

Wildflower Zion offers guests a one-of-a-king glamping experience near the venue and park as well. Accommodations include covered tents, wagons and bungalows for a truly off-the-path experience while in town.

For beautiful views with amenities galore, check out Sand Hollow Resort , approximately 30 minutes from the venue. Sand Hollow has outdoor activities on property, including golfing and UTVing, along with larger vacation rentals for a group or extended stay.

If staying in St. George, UT, be sure to check out The Advenire . Located downtown, The Advenire is a boutique hotel with stylish accommodations and on-site bar and restaurant, serving as a great home-base for Greater Zion adventures.

The Advenire © The Advenire

Consistently voted one of the top hotels in the country, Red Mountain Resort & Spa is located a quarter-mile away from Snow Canyon State Park and allows for efficient planning to Zion and Bryce Canyon National Park.

Best Western Plus Zion Canyon Inn & Suites is conveniently located in a prime location for exploring all that Springdale and Zion National Park have to offer. There is even a shuttle stop directly outside the hotel that offers free rides to the park and around the town.

Located upon 196-acres of remote desert terrain, Under Canvas is a glamping destination just 20 miles from the entrance to Zion National Park and Springdale. Operating under wide-open desert skies, Under Canvas’ safari-inspired glamping destination is a haven of solitude, surrounded by views of soaring sandstone cliffs and majestic red rock.

Under Canvas Zion © Under Canvas Zion