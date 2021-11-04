Tim Gent turned his "Clarksville Nights" into bright days in Nashville

Two years after releasing his seminal mixtape, the aspiring MC moved an hour away from home to Music City in 2017. Gent embedded himself into the music community upon arrival, working from Madison to Antioch and all points in between. He discovered several talented creatives who became collaborators and close friends along the way. Alongside his original hometown crew, the Chief collective, he developed a new Nashville family known as Per$ona - consisting of singer Bryant Taylor, producer A.B. Eastwood, singers Lauren McClinton and Jamiah - who helped him settle into his new musical surroundings.

Gent's a dual-threat, capable of carrying notes and melodies as a singer while also wielding a sharp tongue as a lyricist. His soothing, confident vocal approach and penchant for illustrating life from an informed perspective carried 2018's well-received Life Away From Home and 2020’s In Every Fall EP. Critical acclaim soon followed, and he's been on the rise ever since.

Now, Gent's preparing to rep Music City on bigger stages. Recently, he opened for Nas and the Nashville Symphony and announced a string of tour dates where he'll be performing alongside Freddie Gibbs. With a new album in the works as well ("We already got some top tier producers that's gonna bring some great sound, and some good feels"), we spoke with Gent on his musical background, the Nashville music scene, his growing relationship with Red Bull and more. Read below as Tim drops jewels on why he sees himself as part of the South's new vanguard of rap artists.

Tim Gent © Robby Klein

On how the church fostered his love for music:

Church definitely is the reason why I have any sort of musical inclination at all. My friends were musicians at the church I was going to. They were playing the drums. So in church, you couldn’t sit in the musicians’ corner if you wasn't a musician. But, the pastor and the mother of the church were kind of like my grandparents because my mom was working. When she couldn't do the daycare, they would watch me and my little brother.

So they just had a little kind of soft spot for me and would allow me to sit over there with the musicians. It just made me love music. Just watching the keys and bass and the guitar and the drummer and just all that.

And then I was in the choir and they got to give me the lead songs. It just grew from being able to sit off in that corner and just observe those musicians and stuff like that.

Tim Gent © John Gotty

On what separates Nashville’s sound from other areas:

You know, you could go to New York and hear somebody rap and be like, ‘Okay, he's from New York.’ Or like ‘Well, okay. He's from Cali.’ Or even Atlanta. They got a certain type of slang. You can just recognize Memphis. But with Nashville, it's not quite like that. Even for the artists who are from here, you can't just say ‘Chuck Indigo sounds like Brian Brown.’ You know what I mean? It's a vibe, but you can’t say they sound the same. So I think that's what makes Nashville stand out. It's more of a melting pot kind of vibration as opposed to the region or the area being pigeonholed to a specific sound.

I feel like if anything that's super similar is the songwriting. Like the artists here, the rappers, the R&B singers, you know, the songwriting can hook you. It's real. It's raw. It's like blue collar, if you will. Everybody's grinding and hustling. You can just feel and taste that in the atmosphere. So I feel like if anything, that's where we all related. Just having very potent lyricism, you know what I mean?

On artists who inspire him in his career:

I'm inspired by guys like Griselda, Freddie Gibbs and even on the R&B side by Lucky Daye, and Saint Jhn. These guys are like 34, 35 and got some time in. I'm thankful that I’m still in my twenties and got time to grow and flourish and just keep learning.

Tim Gent © John Gotty

On what’s ahead musically:

The project is on the way. I don't have a name for it yet. I'm just building around it right now. I got some really dope producers involved right now. Ron Gilmore’s on there. You know, Nashville native. We've been building for the past two years. He's definitely going to be a part of the album. We already got some talented producers that's gonna bring some great sounds, and some good feels, man. I'm excited about it.

On his vision for himself as a part of Nashville’s growing rap footprint:

I really see myself being a pioneer down south, man, especially in the middle Tennessee area. I'm from Clarksville, born and raised, but I'm a Nashville-based artist. I came to Nashville to boost my career. I feel like I'm gonna be a pioneer for rap being recognized on a major scale coming out of Nashville, you know, just something other than pop and country music. I feel like I'm to be a part of the all-star team or the hall of fame team of curators here that really helps push the culture forward and helps bring awareness and shine a light on the great talent here in Nashville.

Tim Gent © John Gotty

On what Red Bull’s support means for him:

It means a lot because Red Bull is going to be a part of my story. They did The Underflow show and recruited me and some of my comrades and it ended up being a great experience. They reached out to me and had me open up for DJ Premier. They've been putting me on events and things like that. So for them to reach out to me for this, to be able to represent Nashville and middle Tennessee, I'm forever indebted and thankful because I'm just doing my thing, man. And they recognize it and want to work. So I'm just always appreciative.