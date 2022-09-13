Surfing
10 tips and tricks to catch more waves
These 10 tips and tricks will help you be in the right place at the right time, so you can seize the opportunity and catch a great wave.
Ask almost any surfer out there and they’ll tell you they day dream about catching the perfect wave. It’s both for fun and because a perfect wave is a perfect way to test your own skills.
While the ocean is always in control, there are subtle, and not so subtle tricks to help you connect with the water and get to your feet. It’s about timing, knowledge, research, fitness and good old fashioned patience.
01
Learn How to Read Waves
Reading waves is the foundation of surfing. You can work on this without setting foot in the water. Just practice predicting whether a wave will break fast or slow and in which direction. If a wave breaks slow and crumbles, it’s easier to catch. If the wave breaks fast and looks more hollow, it’s harder to catch.
02
Pick a Wave at your Level
One of the most common mistakes that can lower your wave count is picking a wave beyond your ability. In an advanced lineup, the waves will require more skill to catch, and you will be competing against more advanced surfers.
An easy way to find beginner to intermediate waves in your area is to use the internet. If you want a more low tech solution, just watch the other surfers. If they are doing a lot of maneuvers you can't do, the waves are probably out of your league. While it's important to occasionally push yourself out of your comfort zone, you won't catch many waves if you're surfing above your experience level. The key is to watch skilled surfers like American phenom Izzi Gomez to pick up ointers, but to test them out surfing at your own level.
03
Analyze the Spot
If you get information from locals about where to surf, go to the exact stretch of beach they recommend. You should spend about an hour just watching waves before paddling out at a new spot. Some important aspects to note are: where people enter and exit the water, where people paddle to the lineup, how often the waves break, which direction the waves break, where the peak of the wave is, and any physical landmarks that can help you stay in line with the peak once you're in the ocean. Unlike pro surfer Eli Hanneman, whose dad taught him to surf at age four, if you are starting off watch other skilled surfers in the water. You should try to orient yourself just like they do.
04
Talk to Other Surfers
If you have friends who surf, they are a massive learning resource. If you don't have surfer friends, most surfers are willing to give tips as long as you follow etiquette in the water, especially at a beginner wave. Generally, the more advanced the wave, the less receptive people might be to a stranger asking for advice. Surfers can be protective of their waves, and if you ask in the wrong way, it can lead to some bad vibes. But, If you go about it the right way, they might even call you into a wave, or give you tips on less crowded places to surf.
If you are nervous about talking to the regulars, or you’re unsure of the etiquette, going to a surf shop is always an excellent place to start. Buy something and spend some time chatting with the shop workers. They'll tell you everything you need to know about the waves in the area and even make recommendations for new spots and equipment.
05
Don't Wait for the Perfect Wave
The best waves, also known as the "set waves," will be the most competitive no matter where you are. You should roughly know how often the set waves break, and if there are any waves between the sets. As a rule of thumb, focus on catching the waves right after the best waves. You'll likely have less competition because all the best surfers have already gone or have decided to wait for the next set.
06
Stay Active
Try to be paddling the whole time you are in the water and create space between yourself and the other surfers. This will create opportunities when unexpected waves appear. It can also help you maintain your position against current, which is common at beaches with surf.
07
Learn Proper Paddling Technique
Paddling accounts for more than half of the time spent in the water on a surfboard. One of the most common beginner injuries is bruised ribs from improper paddle technique. So before you commit to the hours required to improve your surfing, spend some time practicing the proper paddle technique. This will give you more power to propel yourself into waves and protect you from injury.
08
Increase Your Fitness
Paddle fitness is a term used to describe a type of strength that is very hard to develop outside of the water. The muscles used in surfing, both for balance and power, are particular. Some exercises can help build these muscles, but ultimately spending a lot of time in the water is the best way to increase your paddle fitness.
09
Make Sure You're Using the Right Board
The right board can be the difference between a fun and frustrating session. Advanced surfers generally have a variety of boards suited to various waves. Generally, the lower your ability and wave levels, the bigger board you’ll want. Often beginner surfers are eager to progress to small "shortboards," but doing this too soon can lead to frustration. It requires more strength and better timing to catch waves on a light board than on a heavy one.
10
Be Patient
Surfing is not a sport that is easy to learn or to master. Even professional surfers have frustrating sessions where they don't catch as many waves as they want.
It's essential to keep a positive attitude and be grateful for all the time spent in the ocean, whether or not its while riding a wave. Overall, you need to spend time in the water to learn how to read waves and develop your paddle strength. Time in the water is never time wasted. So, don’t forget to enjoy! As RedBull athlete and three time world champion Mick Fanning advises, “you’ll surf a whole lot better when you're having fun!”