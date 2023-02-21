This is how Tomáš Slavík prepares for an urban DH season
What's behind you teaming up with Adrien Loron for this training camp and video project?
How did filming for Stair Chase go?
When you shoot in a city it's quite challenging, because there are so many things that can go wrong. In some spots there were doors right next to where we rode and you were wondering whether people would open them or not when riding past. You can't influence that. I kept thinking, 'please don't let someone open the door, don't let a cat or a dog run out'. And among other things, of course, I tried to survive staying upright on the stairs.
During filming, we spent the most time jumping over two flights of 10-meter stairs. It was book-ended with a road at the top and at the bottom. Cars were drove there, people were climbing the stairs, and then someone sat down on those stairs. A cat also ran out, which I almost ran over. So this shot took us a really long time.
What was the most difficult part of the route you chose?
Adrien and I found some stairs on which we had to coordinate nicely for the shot, to ride side-by-side and at the same speed. This was quite challenging because we both ride differently. At the end of the stairs, a 13-meter triple jump awaited us, which we hit completely blindly. We did it so many times until we were completely in sync, which ended up happening about twice. I'm very happy about it, but it was pretty scary.
And the favourite?
I like the final shot the most, where we enter the jungle and the drone flies behind us as we fly down the stairs to the beach.
The whole project and being in Spain looked like a great warm-up for the Red Bull Cerro Abajo series.
I have never prepared for races like these in the city. It's very complicated to do that normally. Now, we're very well prepared after so many days of filming and I think it gives us a lot going into the races. Our form will be perfect.
Not only did we make a great video, but we also had a great workout. Both Adrien and I feel ready for the season like never before.
