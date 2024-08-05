Trials
Catch the magic! A trials rider's unforgettable French château adventure
Trials rider Tomomi Nishikubo seizes a unique moment to explore a hidden gem in the French countryside on his bike.
The tourists are away, so a rider comes to play: Japanese rider Tomomi Nishikubo arrived at Château de Chambord on his trials bike to explore the French architectural gem while the crowds are packing out Paris instead. The Japanese trials rider turns the gardens, canals and galleries of the historic residence into a playground his new edit in the player above.
The 32-year-old pulls out all the tricks as he turns the 16th-century masterpiece of French Renaissance architecture commissioned by François I into a thoroughly modern palette for his two-wheeled artistry, including a leap between two balconies, a Backflip atop the château's heights and a descent of the famed, Da Vinci-inspired, double helix staircase in reverse.
Nishikubo's performance isn't just a testament to his exceptional talent, but also a striking blend of historical elegance and contemporary athleticism. The château, usually filled with tourists marveling at its architectural splendor, now finds itself part of a new narrative.
Nishikubo has been doing pretty much everythingon his bike for over 15 years. The man who learned trials by gorging himself on videos of Fabio Wibmer and Danny MacAskill is now a star of his discipline. Double Japanese champion in 2016 and 2017, he's now focused on video content, which and that's no bad thing given what he's produced here in France.
What is trials?
Trials biking, often just called trials, is a discipline of cycling where riders navigate obstacles using their bike's balance and control rather than relying on speed or jumping.