10 top adventure photos from the past decade

© Christian Gisi/Red Bull Illume
By Will Gray
We’ve scoured the Red Bull archives and found some of the most incredible images of adventure taken over the past 10 years – check them out right here.
There’s no shortage of amazing images of adventure but what would your pick be for the best of the best?
We’ve dug deep into Red Bull Content Pool to find some of the most jaw-dropping shots taken over the last 10 years – from Jed Weingarten’s freeze frame of Luke Spencer tumbling over Outlet Falls to Christian Gisi’s other-worldy image of alpinists on the edge of the Eiger.
It took days to sift through the thousands of amazing adventure images which appeared on RedBull.com in the 2010s – but we made it through, and here are some of our favourites.

2010

Kayaker Luke Spencer drops into a waterfall at Outlet Falls, USA.
This shot got the adrenaline running for both athlete and photographer
© Jed Weingarten/Red Bull Illume
  • Photographer: Jed Weingarten
  • Athlete: Luke Spencer
  • Location: Outlet Falls, Washington State, USA
This incredible shot of kayaker Luke Spencer was taken at one of America’s most spectacular kayaking spots, Outlet Falls. The photographer had to rappel down to find the perfect spot.

2011

Hubert Schober and Kedley Oliveti BASE-jump onto a beach on Zakynthos in Greece.
Hubert Schober and Kedley Oliveti in BASE-jumping action
© Dimitrios Kontizas/Red Bull Illume
  • Photographer: Dimitrios Kontizas
  • Athletes: Hubert Schober, Kedley Oliveti
  • Location: Zakynthos Island, Greece
This aerial perspective of two base jumpers taking part in the ProBase Shipwreck Boogie event was captured from the edge of a cliff. The photographer zoomed down to frame the shot midway through the jump.

2012

David Lama climbs up the Nameless Tower in Pakistan on July 30, 2012.
One big wall and one great view
© Dedicam/Mammut Archiv/Red Bull Content Pool
  • Photographer: Dedicam/Mammut Arhciv
  • Athlete: David Lama
  • Location: Nameless Tower, Pakistan
This monster big wall shot shows legendary climber David Lama tackling the Eternal Flame route up 6,239m high Nameless Tower in Pakistan. It's one of the most demanding rock climbs above 5,000m.

2013

The Oracle Racing Team USA competes during the 34th Americas Cup in San Francisco, USA, on September 14, 2013.
The energy of Americas Cup racing is caught perfectly here
© Gilles Martin-Raget/America's Cup
  • Photographer: Gilles Martin-Raget
  • Team: Oracle Racing Team USA
  • Location: San Francisco, California, United States
This image captures the intensity of racing in the America’s Cup. Holder Oracle Racing Team USA was on the back foot but staged an incredible comeback, winning eight consecutive races to claim the trophy.

2014

Jarad Kohlar and Alex Hunt perform during Red Bull Defiance in Wanaka, NZ on October 25, 2014.
Wanaka's fjords provide a stunning backdrop to the athletes performing here
© Miles Holden/Red Bull Content Pool
  • Photographer: Miles Holden
  • Athletes: Jarad Kohlar and Alex Hunt
  • Location: Wanaka, New Zealand
The awe-inspiring fjords of New Zealand’s South Island are the backdrop for the long-running Red Bull Defiance adventure race. This shot shows adventure racer Jarad Kohlar and partner Alex Hunt high on the trail.

2015

Will Gadd ice climbs the first ascent of Niagara Falls in Niagara Falls, USA, on January 27, 2015.
Will Gadd frozen in time for a brief second as he climbs Niagara Falls
© Greg Mionske/Red Bull Content Pool File
Ice-climbing expert Will Gadd jumps at the chance to climb anything that freezes and in this shot his challenge was no less than Niagara Falls. It was the first ever ascent of the world famous landmark.

2016

Peter Rogers and Cheryl Bass particpate in a sinkhole dive in South Australia.
The light let in by a sinkhole provides the ideal spotlight for this photo
© Liz Rogers/Red Bull Illume
  • Photographer: Liz Rogers
  • Athlete: Peter Rogers and Cheryl Bass
  • Location: Kilsby's Sinkhole, South Australia
This beautiful shot shows two divers – the photographer’s parents – bathed in sunlight in the crystal-clear waters of one of the world’s top sinkhole dive sites.

2017

Participants compete at the Red Bull Heavy Water Stand Up Paddleboard Race in San Francisco, California, United States, on October 20, 2017.
The froth and foam of the sea
© Balazs Gardi/Red Bull Content Pool
  • Photographer: Balazs Gardi
  • Athletes: Various participants
  • Location: San Francisco, California, United States
This image captures the true might of nature as the world’s top SUP paddlers battle frothing wild seas in Red Bull Heavy Water. It shows stand-up paddle boarding isn’t always a relaxing ride.

2018

Nouria Newman paddles off Spirit Falls on Washington States Little White Salmon River on July 8 2018.
The photographer gets the timing right on the tipping point into the fall
© Erik Boomer/Red Bull Content Pool
This stunning freeze-frame captures what it’s like to be on the tipping point of a big-drop waterfall. It shows kayaker Nouria Newman heading over the 10m high Spirit Falls during her paddle of the Little White Salmon River.

2019

Caro North, Steph Davis, Thomas Senf and Jürg Ruf climb up the Eiger in Switzerland.
The clouds bring a dramatic edge to this photo
© Christian Gisi/Red Bull Illume
  • Photographer: Christian Gisi
  • Athletes: Caro North, Steph Davis, Thomas Senf and Juerg Ruf
  • Location: Mittellegi-Ridge, Eiger, Switzerland
The Eiger is one of the most formidable mountains in Europe. This shows its scale as four alpinists trek up its razor-sharp ridge, with clouds on the south wall, the exit ice field on the north wall and the Schilthorn in the distance.