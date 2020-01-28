10 top adventure photos from the past decade
© Christian Gisi/Red Bull Illume
We’ve scoured the Red Bull archives and found some of the most incredible images of adventure taken over the past 10 years – check them out right here.
There’s no shortage of amazing images of adventure but what would your pick be for the best of the best?
We’ve dug deep into Red Bull Content Pool to find some of the most jaw-dropping shots taken over the last 10 years – from Jed Weingarten’s freeze frame of Luke Spencer tumbling over Outlet Falls to Christian Gisi’s other-worldy image of alpinists on the edge of the Eiger.
It took days to sift through the thousands of amazing adventure images which appeared on RedBull.com in the 2010s – but we made it through, and here are some of our favourites.
2010
- Photographer: Jed Weingarten
- Athlete: Luke Spencer
- Location: Outlet Falls, Washington State, USA
This incredible shot of kayaker Luke Spencer was taken at one of America’s most spectacular kayaking spots, Outlet Falls. The photographer had to rappel down to find the perfect spot.
2011
- Photographer: Dimitrios Kontizas
- Athletes: Hubert Schober, Kedley Oliveti
- Location: Zakynthos Island, Greece
This aerial perspective of two base jumpers taking part in the ProBase Shipwreck Boogie event was captured from the edge of a cliff. The photographer zoomed down to frame the shot midway through the jump.
2012
- Photographer: Dedicam/Mammut Arhciv
- Athlete: David Lama
- Location: Nameless Tower, Pakistan
This monster big wall shot shows legendary climber David Lama tackling the Eternal Flame route up 6,239m high Nameless Tower in Pakistan. It's one of the most demanding rock climbs above 5,000m.
2013
- Photographer: Gilles Martin-Raget
- Team: Oracle Racing Team USA
- Location: San Francisco, California, United States
This image captures the intensity of racing in the America’s Cup. Holder Oracle Racing Team USA was on the back foot but staged an incredible comeback, winning eight consecutive races to claim the trophy.
2014
- Photographer: Miles Holden
- Athletes: Jarad Kohlar and Alex Hunt
- Location: Wanaka, New Zealand
The awe-inspiring fjords of New Zealand’s South Island are the backdrop for the long-running Red Bull Defiance adventure race. This shot shows adventure racer Jarad Kohlar and partner Alex Hunt high on the trail.
2015
- Photographer: Greg Mionske
- Athlete: Will Gadd
- Location: Niagara Falls, New York, United States
Ice-climbing expert Will Gadd jumps at the chance to climb anything that freezes and in this shot his challenge was no less than Niagara Falls. It was the first ever ascent of the world famous landmark.
2016
- Photographer: Liz Rogers
- Athlete: Peter Rogers and Cheryl Bass
- Location: Kilsby's Sinkhole, South Australia
This beautiful shot shows two divers – the photographer’s parents – bathed in sunlight in the crystal-clear waters of one of the world’s top sinkhole dive sites.
2017
- Photographer: Balazs Gardi
- Athletes: Various participants
- Location: San Francisco, California, United States
This image captures the true might of nature as the world’s top SUP paddlers battle frothing wild seas in Red Bull Heavy Water. It shows stand-up paddle boarding isn’t always a relaxing ride.
2018
- Photographer: Erik Boomer
- Athlete: Nouria Newman
- Location: Little White Salmon River, Washington State, USA
This stunning freeze-frame captures what it’s like to be on the tipping point of a big-drop waterfall. It shows kayaker Nouria Newman heading over the 10m high Spirit Falls during her paddle of the Little White Salmon River.
2019
- Photographer: Christian Gisi
- Athletes: Caro North, Steph Davis, Thomas Senf and Juerg Ruf
- Location: Mittellegi-Ridge, Eiger, Switzerland
The Eiger is one of the most formidable mountains in Europe. This shows its scale as four alpinists trek up its razor-sharp ridge, with clouds on the south wall, the exit ice field on the north wall and the Schilthorn in the distance.