There’s no shortage of amazing images of adventure but what would your pick be for the best of the best?

We’ve dug deep into Red Bull Content Pool to find some of the most jaw-dropping shots taken over the last 10 years – from Jed Weingarten’s freeze frame of Luke Spencer tumbling over Outlet Falls to Christian Gisi’s other-worldy image of alpinists on the edge of the Eiger.

It took days to sift through the thousands of amazing adventure images which appeared on RedBull.com in the 2010s – but we made it through, and here are some of our favourites.

2010

This shot got the adrenaline running for both athlete and photographer © Jed Weingarten/Red Bull Illume

Photographer: Jed Weingarten

Athlete: Luke Spencer

Location: Outlet Falls, Washington State, USA

This incredible shot of kayaker Luke Spencer was taken at one of America’s most spectacular kayaking spots, Outlet Falls. The photographer had to rappel down to find the perfect spot.

2011

Hubert Schober and Kedley Oliveti in BASE-jumping action © Dimitrios Kontizas/Red Bull Illume

Photographer: Dimitrios Kontizas

Athletes: Hubert Schober, Kedley Oliveti

Location: Zakynthos Island, Greece

This aerial perspective of two base jumpers taking part in the ProBase Shipwreck Boogie event was captured from the edge of a cliff. The photographer zoomed down to frame the shot midway through the jump.

2012

One big wall and one great view © Dedicam/Mammut Archiv/Red Bull Content Pool

Photographer: Dedicam/Mammut Arhciv

Athlete: David Lama

Location: Nameless Tower, Pakistan

This monster big wall shot shows legendary climber David Lama tackling the Eternal Flame route up 6,239m high Nameless Tower in Pakistan. It's one of the most demanding rock climbs above 5,000m.

2013

The energy of Americas Cup racing is caught perfectly here © Gilles Martin-Raget/America's Cup

Photographer: Gilles Martin-Raget

Team: Oracle Racing Team USA

Location: San Francisco, California, United States

This image captures the intensity of racing in the America’s Cup. Holder Oracle Racing Team USA was on the back foot but staged an incredible comeback, winning eight consecutive races to claim the trophy.

2014

Wanaka's fjords provide a stunning backdrop to the athletes performing here © Miles Holden/Red Bull Content Pool

Photographer: Miles Holden

Athletes: Jarad Kohlar and Alex Hunt

Location: Wanaka, New Zealand

The awe-inspiring fjords of New Zealand’s South Island are the backdrop for the long-running Red Bull Defiance adventure race. This shot shows adventure racer Jarad Kohlar and partner Alex Hunt high on the trail.

2015

Will Gadd frozen in time for a brief second as he climbs Niagara Falls © Greg Mionske/Red Bull Content Pool File

Photographer: Greg Mionske

Athlete: Will Gadd

Location: Niagara Falls, New York, United States

Ice-climbing expert Will Gadd jumps at the chance to climb anything that freezes and in this shot his challenge was no less than Niagara Falls. It was the first ever ascent of the world famous landmark.

2016

The light let in by a sinkhole provides the ideal spotlight for this photo © Liz Rogers/Red Bull Illume

Photographer: Liz Rogers

Athlete: Peter Rogers and Cheryl Bass

Location: Kilsby's Sinkhole, South Australia

This beautiful shot shows two divers – the photographer’s parents – bathed in sunlight in the crystal-clear waters of one of the world’s top sinkhole dive sites.

2017

The froth and foam of the sea © Balazs Gardi/Red Bull Content Pool

Photographer: Balazs Gardi

Athletes: Various participants

Location: San Francisco, California, United States

This image captures the true might of nature as the world’s top SUP paddlers battle frothing wild seas in Red Bull Heavy Water . It shows stand-up paddle boarding isn’t always a relaxing ride.

2018

The photographer gets the timing right on the tipping point into the fall © Erik Boomer/Red Bull Content Pool

Photographer: Erik Boomer

Athlete: Nouria Newman

Location: Little White Salmon River, Washington State, USA

This stunning freeze-frame captures what it’s like to be on the tipping point of a big-drop waterfall. It shows kayaker Nouria Newman heading over the 10m high Spirit Falls during her paddle of the Little White Salmon River.

2019

The clouds bring a dramatic edge to this photo © Christian Gisi/Red Bull Illume

Photographer: Christian Gisi

Athletes: Caro North, Steph Davis, Thomas Senf and Juerg Ruf

Location: Mittellegi-Ridge, Eiger, Switzerland