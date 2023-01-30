5 top climbing spots in Hood River, Oregon

“I had such an epic time with Sensi [Graves] in the beautiful wilderness of the Pacific Northwest,” says Sasha DiGiulian . She traveled to Hood River, Oregon , to try her hand at kiteboarding and to explore the local climbing scene in Season 1, Episode 5 of " No Days Off ."

An hour east of Portland and just a little north of Mt. Hood National Forest, Hood River is an amazing area for climbers of all levels and interests. The area is full of dense kelly green rain forests, large mountains—some of which are covered in snow and ice almost year-round—and sprawling grasslands. It is also home to volcanic rock and waterfalls to the south and east. It could be the perfect place for your next climbing holiday .

5 Top Climbing Spots in Hood River

Here are the top five climbing spots in Hood River to check out. We picked them based on difficulty, the type of climb, and the location.

01 Mt. Hood Summit

If you’ve ever seen a picture of Oregon , it was probably of Mt. Hood, the highest mountain in the state and one of the most climbed and hiked mountains in the world . Locals and tourists climb the mountain year-round, and all levels of experience can find something to do here. The north and south side offer Class 2, Class 3, and ice climbing routes that morph into Class 5s when warmer months roll in and expose the rock underneath. Expect plenty of technical terrain and, most likely, snow, which lingers on and near the summit most of the year.

Make it to the summit, and you’ll be 11,250 feet above sea level with a panoramic view of the pacific Northwest. It’s a breathtaking sight in any season.

Location: Mt. Hood National Forest; about 50 minutes south of Hood River; bus options are available.

02 Eliot Glacier

Also known as the Sunshine Route, Eliot Glacier sits on the northeast side of Mt. Hood. It’s another great spot to practice ice climbing in the winter. Ambitious climbers who summit the snowdome in this area can easily keep heading up along the saddle towards Mt. Hood if they wish.

Many feel the best months to climb Eliot Glacier are May through July. This is the sweet spot after avalanche season when many outdoor adventurers try the popular climb-up/ski-down option.

Location: Along the northeastern slopes of Mount Hood, 50 minutes from Hood River.

03 Cooper Spur Trail

Cooper Spur is a moraine, a mass of rock and soil left behind many years ago by a glacier. Climbing a section of geological history certainly sounds fun, but watch where you step if you decide to climb here. Loose rock, bare patches of gravel and sand, and 50-degree slopes make this a pretty challenging section down a saddle from Mt. Hood’s summit. The “Chimneys,” which are various sections near the top of the trail where the snow turns into slush on particularly vertical terrain, pose the biggest threat to climbers. Experience is recommended for this climb.

Location: On the southeast side of Eliot Glacier; off I-35 S, 70 minutes from Hood River.

04 Smith Rock State Park

Smith Rock, Oregon © Photo by Ben Kitching on Unsplash

With all this talk about ice climbing, it might surprise you to learn that you can climb in a warm, desert climate not all that far from Hood River. Home to more than 1,800 climbing routes, Smith Rock State Park is packed with high walls made from dry, very climbable volcanic basalt. This area defies the rainy stereotype about the PNW entirely, as it gets less than 9 inches of rain per year.

In the state where sport climbing was invented, it makes sense that one of America’s premier sport climbing destinations is only about an hour from Hood River. Classes range from 4 to 5.14, so beginners and pros can climb here. All the amenities you need to make a weekend out of your stay are available, too: a parking lot, well-kept hiking trails, and even bathrooms, a short journey from the main climbing routes. Check out the nearby Skull Hollow campground for overnight trips.

Location: Terrebonne, Oregon; the entrance is a few miles east of highway 97.

05 Beacon Rock

Just a short sojourn over the border into Washington (about 35 minutes by car) sits an 850’ basalt monolith that climbers from Hood River and Portland flock to regularly. Beacon rock offers 144 climbing routes, more than half of which are trad climbs, and easy access because it’s right next to the highway. The park is known for its beautiful waterfalls and hiking options, so you can easily make a day out of it when you go.

Check out Windsurfer and Free For All on the popular south face for some challenging but doable climbs. These 105 and 110-foot trad routes are tricky and interesting; some say they’re as good as some of the most-frequented routes inside Yosemite.

Location: Stevenson, WA; located on the park’s Washington side along Columbia Gorge.

Conclusion

The Pacific Northwest is home to lush forests, steep ice climbs, and, wouldn’t you know it, desert rock perfect for climbing. Whatever type of outdoor vertical adventure you’re looking for, it’s available at or around Hood River, Oregon.

Brush up on your climbing terminology before you go—and if you decide to head towards the coast, you can also take in some of surfing’s foggiest frontier.