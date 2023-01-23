In "No Days Off," Season 1, Episode 3, climber Sasha DiGiulian heads to Malibu, California, for the workout of a lifetime with legendary surfer Laird Hamilton. All in a day’s work for Sasha, whose physical and mental preparation has led to some truly spectacular accomplishments, such as being the first woman to ascend the North Face of the Eiger.
11 min
Malibu, USA
Sasha learns from other elite athletes in Malibu, California, as she trains for her next big wall challenge.
Malibu may be best known for its sandy beaches and standout surfing locations—but you shouldn’t overlook the top-tier climbing spots southern California has to offer. Sure, Joshua Tree can be a climber’s paradise, but Malibu’s got plenty of favorable volcanic rocks and warm, dry weather, too. Plus, it’s an hour closer to Los Angeles, and you can cool off in the ocean once you’re done!
The 5 Top Climbing Spots in Malibu
Check out our list of the top five climbing spots in Malibu, selected based on the terrain, location, and what makes it so unique.
01
Point Dume
Picture what climbing looks like in Malibu; Point Dume is close to whatever you imagined. Beautiful and historic, this popular climbing spot amongst locals sits on the beach just feet from the ocean. Eleven of the 13 climbing routes are designed for top rope climbing, with a few sport and bouldering routes available. They range from beginner grade to the aptly named Ocean’s Eleven route, which is a challenging 5.11c.
FYI, climbing in Point Dume is only allowed from sunrise to sunset and you’ll have to pay to park if you don’t want to walk a mile or two in. However you get there, it’ll be worth it.
- Location: About a mile off the PCH; street parking is available along Westward Beach Road
02
Malibu Creek State Park
Home to more than 8,200 acres of developed land, Malibu Creek State Park is basically the hub for climbing in this part of SoCal. There are 163 different climbing routes throughout the park, and every type of rock climbing you can think of—sport climbing, bouldering, etc.—is available. More than 100 routes are bolted, meaning sports climbing is probably the most popular choice for locals.
Boulders in the park are mostly composed of volcanic rock, which gets slippery after heavy rain, so save your climbing for dry days.
- Location: Inside the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area, off Malibu Canyon Road
03
The Power Station
The Power Station has plenty of deep pockets and natural grips carved into the rock that makes for a memorable climb—and a few rest points, if needed. There are bolts in place, and more routes are regularly added to this park section. When drought conditions aren’t present, The Power Station has a small pond of water below it, making for a scenic climb with great views at the top. Some more moderately rated climbs are steep, so it’s a great place to test and assess your skills.
- Location: The western side of Malibu Creek State Park
04
Stumbling Blocks
Stumbling Blocks is another popular location inside Malibu Creek. The area offers tons of short routes of varying difficulties; more advanced routes have plenty of steep cruxes to challenge your grip strength. Many choose (or avoid) this park section because it’s right next to the picturesque rock pools, which draw plenty of outdoor adventurers and tourists alike. Still, there are 21 climbs here, many of which are perfect for beginners.
This section of the park is known to get hot, hot, hot in the summer. Best to get your climbing in during the morning or evening when the shade sets in. Weekdays are ideal for avoiding the rush.
- Location: Find the swimming pools inside the park and look for signs directing you to Stumbling Blocks
05
Mount Gorgeous
If you favor endurance climbing, this is the spot inside Malibu Creek to check out. Home to slabby rocks with plenty of overhangs and dense greenery at ground level to observe from the top, Mount Gorgeous offers 36 climbs, all rated between 5.10 and 5.12d, so the climbing experience will be useful here. Be sure to check out Marauding Monkeys—at 90 feet with large portions in direct sunlight, it’ll be a fun but challenging grind to the top. Pack plenty of water!
- Location: South of the Malibu Creek pools; look for the 5.5 traverse signs
Conclusion
Malibu may be known for its beaches and gorgeous hikes, but it’s no slouch when it comes to rock climbing spots, either! Check out Point Dume for a memorable beach climb, or head to Malibu Creek for endless routes, cool scenery, and warm fun in the sun.
Some of the hardest climbs in the world are located in California; they aren’t in Malibu, specifically, but the epic landscapes in this part of SoCal may help you understand why.