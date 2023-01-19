“Climbing can be a positive addition to places all around the world,” says climber Sasha DiGuilian . “It’s the responsibility of all of us to treat these places with patience, compassion, and respect.”

That quote comes from " No Days Off ," when Sasha headed to a remote part of Greece to set up new climbing routes—partly, to alleviate the pressure placed on the most popular sections of Kalymnos.

Sasha DiGiulian climbs at Kalymnos, Greece © Alex Grymanis / Red Bull Content Pool

In recent years, more and more people are packing up their indoor gym equipment to try their hand at outdoor climbing. Whether you’re planning your next great adventure or just want to write out your bucket list, remember to research these areas and check out local governance first; this way, we can keep these climbing spots unique and beautiful for decades to come!

12 Top Climbing Spots in the World

In addition to Kalymnos, check out our list of the 12 top climbing spots in the world based on the elevation point and climb.

01 Yosemite

Tommy Caldwell climbs on the Dawn Wall in Yosemite Valley, CA © Brett Lowell / Red Bull Content Pool

Considered the epicenter of the United States climbing by many, Yosemite is truly a climber’s paradise. You’ll see why the moment you drive in: massive glacial polished granite rock faces are dispersed all over the park, and more than 350 established big wall climbing routes are available for all experience levels. Some of the most challenging climbs in the world, like El Capitan and Half Dome, are here, too.

Location: Yosemite National Park, California, U.S.; the closest town is Mariposa.

02 Red Rocks, Nevada

A gorgeous desert landscape, warm weather, and hundreds of bolted anchors make climbing in Red Rocks Canyon National Park both fast and fun. This Nevada hotspot has Yosemite climbers to thank (in part) for how well-developed it is. When California climbing took off in the 1970s, many outdoor adventurers sojourned to the southeast to develop the Red Rocks canyon. It’s 3,700 feet, meaning you should be fine flying in from any altitude, which is perfect, seeing as it’s a short drive from Sin City, which always has cheap flights in and out.

Location: Approximately 20 miles west of the Las Vegas Strip.

03 Rocklands, Cape Town

Ranging from 650 to 3,200 feet in elevation, Rocklands is the perfect excuse to check South Africa off your bucket list! Hundreds of sandstone boulders, challenging caves, and roof climbs make this a true bouldering paradise. Climbers say the rock here has a uniquely firm grip, unlike anything you’ll climb in North America. If you make the effort to get here, you’ll be rewarded with plenty of solitude. You could even get a chance to develop new routes if you’re interested.

Location: 3 hours north of Cape Town, 20 minutes from Clanwilliam.

04 Dolomites, Italy

Sasha DiGiulian climbs Bellavista of Tre Cime di Lavaredo in Dolomites © Jensen Walker / Red Bull Content Pool

For those who fancy technical alpine climbing, this remote part of northern Italy is almost unmatched. You’ll find thousands of volcanic and dolomitic rocks here—hence the name—and steep limestone peaks as high as 800 feet. Via ferrata is one of its most popular sections. It’s a protected area dating back to World War II, so you’re climbing a piece of history. The average height of the peaks in the Dolomites are about 10,000 feet, so maybe spend a day drinking Italian espresso in a nearby mountain town to adjust first.

Location: Just south of the Austrian border in the north of Italy.

05 Patagonia

Patagonia is known for its jagged peaks, low valleys, snow-covered mountains, and pristine, largely untouched-by-humans lakes and rivers. Climbers who make it this far south will be rewarded with plenty of technical multi-pitch crack climbs that are best tackled in the summer when snow/ice isn’t abundant. It’s a popular tourist spot, so there are dozens of climbing companies that can streamline your experience if you’re into that. Cerro Torre is the park’s highest peak, at 10,626 feet.

Location: The southern point of South America, in Argentina and bordering Chile.

06 Peak District, United Kingdom

Alex Megos climbs at the Raven Tor in the Peak District National Park, UK © Frank Kretschmann / Red Bull Content Pool

It’s no coincidence many of Europe’s best climbers call towns close to the Peak District home. Access to this marshy, misty, and hilly U.K. hotspot is simple—you can drive right up to some of the most popular sections—and there are over 10,000 recorded climbs. Locals will suggest experienced climbers check out Stanage Edge, a challenging gritstone climb with amazing payoff views of the Dark Peak moorlands. Peak District Is only about 700 feet above sea level on this island nation.

Location: 30 minutes from Sheffield in the central part of England.

07 Kalymnos, Greece

Sasha DiGiulian climbs at Kalymnos, Greece © Alex Grymanis / Red Bull Content Pool

A whopping 33 feet above sea level, sport climbers from all over the world travel to this remote Greek island for world-class climbing. It’s home to scattered rock, dry-climate shrubs, and gorgeous views of the Aegean Sea, with 65 crags and nearly 4,000 established single-pitch routes, most of which are 30 to 50 feet. It’s also a great bucket list climb for adventurers: there are four areas on the island to explore, including Telendos—which is home to rugged climbing and fewer established routes. You’ll need to take a short ferry to access it.

Location: An island near the Turkish border; plane rides are available from Kos airport in Greece.

08 Railay, Thailand

Another oceanic dream for many climbers, the pristine Railay beach boasts steep limestone cliffs posted right on the beach. Only 21 feet of elevation, you won’t be huffing and puffing—although hundreds of multi-pitch, sport climbing, bouldering, and even deep water soloing, could leave you breathless. There’s a climbing school on the beach, so friends of all levels can tag along to this southeast Asia hotspot.

Location: In the Krabi province of southern Thailand; cars can’t drive directly to the beach, so be prepared to walk in.

09 Zermatt, Switzerland

Mountaineering in the Swiss Alps is already a lifetime goal for many climbers. So why not climb the Matterhorn, the most famous peak in Switzerland (and, some say, the world)? Zermatt is home to 38 4,000m peaks—over 13,000 feet—so you’ll have plenty of options if you come here. Remember, the Matterhorn is a two-day big wall climbing experience at altitude. Rockfall does happen here, so it’s probably not for beginners.

Location: Cars aren’t allowed in town except for locals, so take a train into Zermatt from any of the major cities.

10 Mallorca, Spain

Daniel Fong climbs at Palma de Mallorca, Spain © Dan Krauss / Red Bull Content Pool

Mallorca is widely considered one of the premier beach destinations in all of Europe, but it’s also home to world-class climbing, too. Its bounty of limestone cliffs by the sea are spread throughout four small islands. Plenty of slabby walls and overhangs make for a challenging, memorable climbs, and lively beach life is never far away. You can even head in-land, where straighter limestone cuts are available for sports climbs. Altitude is moderate, coming in at 4,740 feet.

Location: On an island just east of Spain, close to Ibiza; planes from Madrid or Barcelona are frequent.

11 Squamish, Canada

Mike Foley climbs at Squamish, Canada © Christian Adam / Red Bull

People travel from all over to climb The Stawamus Chief, a giant granite dome with more than 500 established routes. You can see it from pretty much anywhere in town, and you won’t be disappointed when you pull up to climb it. Amazingly long and stable granite slabs are a thing of dreams for multi-pitch climbers on The Chief. There’s also some stimulating bouldering in the southern section. At only 200 to 700 feet, this might be your chance to sojourn to western Canada.

Location: In British Columbia, about 45 minutes from Vancouver.

12 Fontainebleau, France

Participants at Red Bull Font&Bleau in the Forest of Fontainebleau, France © Little Shao / Red Bull Content Pool

Two words: bouldering heaven. Tucked into the ancient forest of Fontainebleau—a scene of many famous French paintings—there are nearly 500 established bouldering routes in this European climbing hotbed. Fontainebleau is home to lots of beautiful wildlife (look out for elk) and even has sand on the floor of its peaceful forests, a phenomenon from natural geological evolution in the area. The altitude is only about 250 feet, and you’re a short drive from the French capital.

Location: About 50 minutes outside of Paris.

Conclusion

These are some of the best climbing destinations in the world, no doubt. If you are just getting started as a climber, there are some easier peaks you might consider first. True daredevils might want to consider the best free solo climbing spots in the world .