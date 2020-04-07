Top 10 Hip Hop Films and Series to Watch Now on Red Bull TV
© Ryan McMahill/Red Bull Content Pool
It might be impossible to know everything about hip hop, but our list of what to watch films and series on Red Bull TV is a great place to start.
Assembly Required: Teyana Taylor
Get a closer look at the talented Teyana Taylor and her team as they get ready for her big performance at the Red Bull Music Festival New York. Assembly Required shows what the creative process and all the hard work looks like for a show like House of Petunia to be a success.
Assembly Required: Teyana Taylor
Revolutions on Air
This short film is only 16 minutes long, but it is packed with knowledge. Revolutions on Air celebrates the golden era of New York radio from 1980-1988. Check out how DJs changed the game in hip hop music and why radio was so popular.
Revolutions on Air
Underdogs
Underdogs gives us a unique perspective on hip hop culture. The documentary follows a then 18-year-old aspiring French director named Téo Frank, as he travels to New York to learn more about the hip hop world and what it really means from local artists.
Underdogs
The Post Up
The Post Up is a series that gets deep into the world of hip hop music and the art surrounding it. We get to travel with street artist and hip hop fan Jason Shelowitz. better known as Jay Shells, as he goes around to important locations that impacted the hip hop scene.
The Post Up
Adventures in Odyssey
Every artist has their own journey when it comes to finding their sound. And that was no different for R&B duo Rosegold. The two brothers share their story of how their Christian upbringing shaped their youth and how making music helped them break free.
Adventures in Odyssey
No More Normal
Bringing together different sounds is all part of the music journey. In No More Normal, we get to follow the master of modern funk, Swindle, as he does just that. Creating a new normal, Swindle works on a project that includes many different genres from soul, to jazz and reggae.
No More Normal
Making of Raekwon’s “The Appetition”
One of hip hop’s most iconic group members let us go behind-the-scenes with him on his new adventure. Wu-Tang’s very own Raekwon was working on his new EP, The Appetition, and we got to see him in his element. Check out how magic happens when you put a handful of talented creatives together.
Making Raekwon's The Appetition
The Note
This series is made for anyone that wants to learn about the history of music. What moments defined certain genres? How was New York City’s nightlight in the 1970s? From dance revolutions in Chicago to Los Angeles’ early hip hop scene, The Note has a little something for everyone.
Shaping the Sound of NY
Red Bull Studio Sessions
This is the type of content you can only find on Red Bull TV. Red Bull Studios allows a group of young producers and songwriters to work with big name artists like Kelly Rowland and Twista. Red Bull Studio Sessions documents how individuals come together as a team to make hits.
The Kelly Rowland Edition
Academy Lectures
Knowledge never gets old. We have a large library of conversations between music artists where they shared about their lives, careers, and who has influenced them. Get past, but still informative insights from artists including Ice-T, Questlove, Erykah Badu and more.
Ice-T
Be sure to download the free Red Bull TV app and catch the hip hop action on all your devices! Get the app here.