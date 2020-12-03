Top 7 League of Legends teams of all time

If you've ever tuned in to watch the World Championship of the team-based strategy game League of Legends , then you've witnessed some of the best teams in the world compete. Only the top League of Legends teams are invited to participate in the two international tournaments: the Mid-Season Invitationals and the World Championship.

Gaining a top spot in the league isn't easy, and team rankings vary based on the region they compete for. Red Bull captures every exciting LoL play, so you can always check in on the best teams, but you first need to know who to keep your eye on. Here are some of the top LoL teams to watch in 2021 in no particular order.

1: T1

Formerly known as SK Telecom T1 and SKT T1, this South Korean team has played in many League of Legends tournaments and championships. One of T1's top players, Faker, is known as one of the world's most influential esports players.

Although this team did a complete overhaul of their roster for 2020, Faker is a name that will live on in League of Legends history as one of the best players of all time. You may not recognize the new guys now, but T1 has trained them, and most of the lineup shows promise when it comes to keeping this team at the top. We know they didn't make it to Worlds this year, but you can never count out Faker.

2: Team SoloMid

Team SoloMid is an LoL team in North American that plays for the U.S. They stand out among their competition because they're the only team that has qualified for all of the first 10 North American League of Legends Championship Series finals and all of the first seven World Championships. With a strong roster of players, including Soren “Bjergsen” Bjerg (who has now moved on to the coaching role) , Peter “Doublelift” Peng, and Vincent “Biofrost” Wang, this team is sure to remain in a top spot in the league.

3: Cloud9

Cloud9 is another North American team that has proven itself to be tough competition over the years. Players like Eric "Licorice" Ritchie, Yasin "Nisqy" Dincer, Robert "Blaber" Huang, and Rami "Inori" Charagh are strong competitors who have helped Cloud9 stay in the top rankings.

Every year since it was formed, this team has qualified for at least one League of Legends Championship Series playoff final. The players attribute their success to the fact that they're all good friends and can trust each other both in and out of the game. Cloud9 didn’t make Worlds this year, but keep an eye on them.

4: Fnatic

In the esports world, Fnatic isn't a team to go unnoticed. Representing the European region, they were the world champions in the very first League of Legends World Championship. Helping this team achieve their victory was legendary player xPeke, who later founded his own team, Origen.

Fnatic's current roster consists of players like Tim "Nemesis" Lipovsek, Oskar "Selfmade" Boderek, and Felix "MagiFelix" Bostrom. At one point, this team almost fell apart, but fortunately, they've managed to rebuild . They remain one of the top teams to watch year after year.

5: G2 Esports

Another exceptional team representing the European region is G2 Esports . This team has shown up at tournaments and world championships regularly since 2014. At their first Worlds competition, they were a strong opponent, only taken out in the finals.

In 2019, they took second place at the World Championship. This was due in part to a roster change where their mid laner was changed to Ramus “Caps” Winther, which proved to be a good switch for the team. They finished first in many of the 2020 spring tournaments, and they ended in the top four at the World Championship this year .

6: DRX

League of Legends team DRX has also been known as Kingzone DragonX. This Korean team uses a combination of veteran leadership and youthful innovation to make it onto the must-watch list. Thanks to their impressive team roster, they're set up to be one of the best LCK teams.

However, their recent switch to rookie jungler Hong "Pyosik" Chang-hyeon makes it a little tricky to predict the outcome of any upcoming matches. So far, he's proven himself to be a good addition to the team, which is made up of players like Jeong "Chovy" Ji-hoon, Kim "Deft" Hyuk-kyu, and Ryu "Keria" Min-seok.

7: FlyQuest

FlyQuest is the only North American team that can claim the victory of taking first place at a League of Legends World Championship. This win is just their first step toward their ultimate goal — they're looking to take over as the best team in the North American region, a title which is currently held by Cloud9. This amazing achievement was definitely a team effort, but it couldn't have happened without the skills and talent of the team's mid laner Tristan "PowerOfEvil" Schrage. Other key members of the team are Jason "WildTurtle" Tran and Colin "Solo" Earnest.

One of the teams missing from this list that you may be wondering about is the Flash Wolves. This team did not participate in the 2020 LoL World Championship because of a merger between teams. They were the most successful Taiwanese team of all time, and fans will be anxiously waiting to see what happens when things settle after the merger.