Top 10 music venues in Chicago

While Chicago may today be best known for launching famous hip-hop artists’ careers, the city’s history in blues and house music is just as storied. During the first half of the 20th century, The Windy City birthed Chicago blues, one of the first blues genres with electric guitars. In the 1980s, house music emerged from Chicago nightclubs around the same time as its more forceful cousin, techno, emerged in Detroit and Germany.

It only makes sense that Chicago’s music history is this rich — the city is, after all, the third-most populous in the country. The Windy City’s present-day music scen e is just as vibrant, and you can catch memorable live music on any night of the week. The same venues that host live musicians and DJs often host dance competitions too. In fact, the Salt Shed, one of Chicago’s best and newest venues, will host the Red Bull Dance Your Style National Finals on May 20.

Many of the top music venues in Chicago are easily accessible, lying within reach of the city’s robust public transit system. The below Chicago venues offer great shows all week whether you prefer a huge concert hall or a space with a more intimate feel.

01 The Metro

You can reach the 1,100-capacity Metro, located in Chicago’s Lake View neighborhood, from the Red or Brown Lines. Notable recent events include The Walkmen performing a sold-out four-night residency as part of their reunion tour. Even bigger names have previously played the venue, including Sonic Youth, R.E.M., and The Ramones. With ample standing room on the Metro main floor and a balcony for a broader view, you can enjoy live music however you prefer.

02 Salt Shed

Salt Shed in Chicago © Salt Shed

Located off the Blue Line between Pulaski Park and Goose Island, the Salt Shed is the newest of the top music venues in Chicago. Opened in 2022, the former Morton Salt complex often hosts prominent artists signed to independent labels. Artists to recently play this 3,600-capacity venue include MUNA, Tyler Childers, and The Flaming Lips.

Between the relatively high-profile artists and the Morton logos still visible nearby, shows at this concert venue always offer memorable experiences. So does the Salt Shed’s dance competitions, including the May 20 Red Bull Dance Your Style National Finals . It’s Chicago’s first time hosting the annual event, and the spacious, vast former Morton factory is perfect for large crowds to cheer on the dancers.

03 Aragon Ballroom

Khalid at 30 Days in Chicago at the Aragon Ballroom in Chicago in 2017 © Joe Gall / Red Bull Content Pool

The aesthetic of this Uptown venue next to the Red Line elevates the shows there — the space resembles the courtyard of a Spanish palace. Musicians adjacent to the mainstream typically headline this 5,000-capacity venue, with recent performers including Kali Uchis, Don Tolliver, and Logic. Big-name Chicago artists such as Lupe Fiasco, Fall Out Boy, and Muddy Waters — often called the “father of Chicago blues” — have played the venue too. Going to a show here can transport you to Spain while immersing you in Chicago’s deep musical history.

04 Park West

You’ll find this 1,000 capacity 1920s theater next to Lincoln Park, in the southeast corner of the Mid-North District. Just walk roughly four blocks north of the Brown and Purple Lines, then head east to enjoy live music in just about any genre. Past headliners at this venue formerly known as the Lane Court Theater include legends such as Aretha Franklin, Prince, and Adele. On the right night, you’ll have no trouble finding a seat, and you might encounter a comedy show in place of live music too.

05 Lincoln Hall

Hazel English at 30 Days in Chicago festival, at Lincoln Hall in 2017 © Jules Ameel / Red Bull Content Pool

This Sheffield & DePaul venue’s 500-person capacity means that its performers are primarily indie darlings with small but steadfast followings. The venue is located a short walk from the Brown, Red, and Purple Lines, ranking it among Chicago’s most accessible venues. Previous performers in the space include now-prominent indie artists such as Mitski and Japanese Breakfast, who played there before their big breaks. Though a small venue, you can choose between balcony or floor views to make the most of your night.

06 Thalia Hall

Smino at Thalia Hall during Red Bull Music Festival in Chicago in 2019 © Pooneh Ghana / Red Bull Content Pool

Located in Pilsen about five blocks east of the Pink Line, this top music venue in Chicago was previously an opera house. The 1,040-capacity space offers both standing room and seats, with indie rock artists among the typical headliners. These headliners include newer musicians such as Indigo de Souza and longtime genre leaders like Built to Spill. The venue is among the few to be designated as an official Chicago Landmark, making it a must-visit live music spot in the Windy City.

07 House of Blues

This 1,800-capacity venue lies smack-dab in the heart of downtown Chicago near places like the iconic Wrigley Building. It sits right on the Chicago River and is close to all the L lines except the Blue Line. It’s also one of the 11 House of Blues venues and restaurants throughout the U.S. You’re likely to find R&B musicians including Ella Mai and Emily King here, though pop musicians such as Hayley Kiyoko have recently headlined too. On any night at the House of Blues, you’re bound to enjoy a full menu of food and music, right in downtown Chicago.

08 Bottom Lounge

The Bottom Lounge in Chicago © Chad Wadsworth / Red Bull Content Pool

This 700-capacity venue in the West Loop is right near Union Park and the Green and Pink Lines. Emo and metal artists such as Cursive and Greg Puciato rank among the recent headliners, as does Rebecca Black of “Friday” fame. Chicago music lovers flock to Bottom Lounge for its rooftop deck, upstairs tiki bar, and — in an especially rare find among Chicago venues — free parking. You can get home after the show just as easily as you got immersed in the music in the first place.

09 Vic Theatre

This 1,400-capacity, Lake View venue next to the Purple, Brown, and Red Lines includes three separate bars. While comedy shows are somewhat more common at The Vic than music, you can easily catch shows by Chicago-bred national figures such as Jeff Tweedy. Internationally prominent artists have also played The Vic, where Ariana Grande headlined in 2018 and Soundgarden launched their reunion tour in 2010. Position yourself on any of the venue’s five stories for a striking perspective on the live music in front of you.

10 Beat Kitchen

This Roscoe Village venue is the smallest on this list, with a 300-person capacity. It’s a roughly 15-minute walk from the Brown Line, a worthwhile trek for new music discovery. More often than not, you might not yet be familiar with the night’s performers, so a truly unforgettable experience may well be in store. And if you need a break from the music, the attached restaurant has plenty of seats so you can eat and then dive back in.

Explore Chicago’s top music venues

A night at any of the top music venues in Chicago will remind you how life-affirming it is to experience music with others. Plus, these venues and so many other great music halls are beyond easy to reach given Chicago’s strong public transit. Open your ears, eyes, and mind, and head to a live show you’ll never forget.