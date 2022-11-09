When Angela 'Angyil' McNeal followed her heart from a world-renowned ballet studio in Kansas City to the streets and subways of New York City , she felt her soul come alive. As she trained herself up in the previously male-dominated world of popping, a talented crew caught her attention in the city.

"Soon I was performing with them and busking on the same subways, and yeah, I nearly got arrested for that. That wasn’t something I wanted to keep doing and I didn’t want to risk being behind bars every time I expressed myself and my artistic opinions. So that helped me make the decision to move on to other things, start performing internationally and move my dance from the street to new platforms,” she says.

Once upon a time, the stage felt like the only place to discover an uber-talented dancer or choreographer, but social media has flipped that idea on its head. Dance influencers can now gain millions of fans by posting their choreographed moves to TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram.

Top 10 NYC Dance Influencers

As the city gets ready for the Red Bull BC One World Final , let’s look at 10 of the top dance influencers shaping NYC’s dance scene today.

01 Lauren Gottlieb

Jazz, hip-hop, contemporary – Gottlieb’s fans get a taste of it all. And with over 3 million followers on Instagram alone, it feels a bit like she is in a league of her own. Born in Scottsdale, Arizona, she shot to fame on the third season of the reality competition "So You Think You Can Dance." Then she became a star in the Indian film industry with her Bollywood debut in ABCD: "Any Body Can Dance." She’s continued to dance and judge competition shows and has worked with some of the biggest names in the music industry.

02 Angyil

Since trading her ballerina bun and leotard in for popping, Red Bull dancer Angyil , has been building a fan base both at home in New York City and around the world. Born in Kansas City, Angyil posts clips of her perfecting popping and hip-hop dancing on the streets as well as in international competitions. She took home top honors at the Red Bull Dance Your Style National Finals USA in 2021.

03 Courtney Quinn

Courtney Quinn’s Instagram account claims she is “here to brighten your world & boost your confidence.” Born in Arizona, she was a dancer at San Diego State until an accident caused her to change course. Now, she is a style blogger that still showcases a fair amount of dancing, in addition to fashion and clever camera tricks! It’s a little like watching real-life versions of your favorite Disney songs through a rainbow prism, and her 725k followers (including fellow rainbow fans “The Home Edit”) are showing up for it.

04 Isabella Fonte

Professional ballerina Isabella Fonte, has managed to combine her incredible dance moves with her love for fashion, travel, and fitness for more than 700,000 fans on TikTok. She trained at the American School of Ballet before taking her arabesques and pirouettes on the road, and now appears to split her time between Los Angeles and New York City.

05 Dassy

Red Bull dancer Dassy Lee , was born in South Korea, but is now based in the US. She took every dance class she could get into as a young girl and her current style – a mix of popping, locking, hip-hop, and house – reflects that multifaceted training. She took home the title at the Red Bull Dance Your Style Miami competition in 2021 and has gained many fans with her dance and choreography work as part of the international dance group Femme Fatale.

06 Misty Copeland

No list of influential dancers is complete without the incomparable Misty Copeland . Since making history as the first African American female Principal Dancer with the illustrious American Ballet Theater, Copeland has continued to pave the way for young ballerinas looking to follow in her graceful footsteps. Her 1.8 million Instagram followers (including the likes of Katie Holmes, Jennifer Garner, and Jimmy Kimmel) get an equal dose of unparalleled beauty and tremendous inspiration.

07 JoJo Gomez

JoJo "Gomez" Okimura left the east coast after high school to pursue her dreams in Los Angeles, but her earliest inspiration came from the heart of New York City – Broadway. The highly respected choreographer, who is classically trained in all areas of dance, got her big break after she began posting videos to YouTube. Her followers there, and on Instagram total more than three million. She has worked with artists like Justin Bieber, Backstreet Boys, and Demi Lovato, and continues to run a successful dance class. Those highly coveted classes, and the choreography she teaches, are often shared on her YouTube account.

08 Kid Glyde

Victor “ Kid Glyde ” Alicea was born into breaking royalty. He learned his early moves from his father, B-Boy Glyde, and now presides over the historic group his dad once belonged to. The Dynamic Rockers are an iconic breaking group dating back to 1978. Kid Glyde coaches, mentors, and even owns his own studio. He will be sitting on the judges’ panel when the world’s best breakers unite at the Red Bull BC One World Final in New York City to crown their champion on November 12, 2022.

09 Isabella Boylston

Boylston was born in Sun Valley, Idaho, and trained at the Boulder Ballet, the Colorado Ballet, and the Harid Conservatory before joining the world-renowned American Ballet Theater in New York City in 2005. In 2011, she was promoted to Soloist and in 2014 she earned the highly coveted spot of Principal Dancer. Her one million-plus followers on social media are often treated to a behind-the-scenes look at one of the world’s most prestigious dance companies, along with fun dance videos and photos from all around the globe – as well as Boylston’s #ballerinabookclub picks.

10 Jessica Castro

Born and raised in Hartford, Connecticut, Castro who is both Puerto Rican and Peruvian, is a high-energy professional dancer. She got her start in the industry as a dancer for the New York Knicks. In addition to performing in two Super Bowl Halftime Shows, she has danced for huge artists including Jennifer Hudson, Rihanna, Mariah Carey, and Mary J Blige. Castro’s appearances also include "American Idol" and "Saturday Night Live," as well as the CBS show “Come Dance With Me.”

Dance influencers are clearly shaping the way the world views the art of dance. In the past, dancers from all over the globe had to jostle for a few select spots on the stage, or the occasional opportunity to tour as someone’s backup dancer. Now, many of them are writing their own rules at unique events like the Red Bull BC One World Final .

As Red Bull dancer Dassy points out , there can be pros and cons: “You need to learn how to make it work the most effective and honest way for your craft”, she says. But there is no denying the game has changed and the opportunity is there.