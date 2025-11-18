Top public golf courses in the US

Not everyone can tee off at legendary private golf courses like Pine Valley Golf Club, Augusta National Golf Club or Cypress Point Club, which are some of the most exclusive greens reserved for members and VIP guests. Luckily, the U.S. is full of stunning public golf courses that deliver world-class layouts, breathtaking views and challenging play for every golfer.

Whether you’re swinging a driver or an iron, or simply navigating the rules of golf, these public golf courses offer a full and memorable golfing outing. From dramatic coastal links to rolling inland fairways, public courses give everyone the chance to experience top-tier golf without the exclusivity. It doesn’t matter if you’re chasing a bucket-list round or just love the game, these accessible courses prove that incredible golf doesn’t have to be private. Just ask rising LPGA star Rose Zhang , who proved that talent and dedication can shine from any course when she became the first woman in over 70 years to win her professional debut.

Get ready to tee off! In no particular order, check out some of the best public golf courses you can find in the U.S. below.

Rose Zhang © Koury Angelo

Address: 1700 17 Mile Dr, Pebble Beach, CA 93953

Few places in the golf world can match Pebble Beach Golf Links. On the edge of California’s stunning Monterey Peninsula, this legendary public course is a perfect mix of beauty, challenge and history. Every hole has a view, from waves crashing against rugged cliffs to the Pacific Ocean shimmering beside you. Designed to test even the best golfers while still welcoming casual players, Pebble Beach is as breathtaking as it is playable. From hosting multiple U.S. Opens to providing everyday golfers the chance to walk in the footsteps of legends, it’s a course that defines the dream of golf on the West Coast.

02 Pacific Dunes – Bandon, OR

Address: 57744 Round Lake Road, Bandon, Oregon 97411

Tucked away on Oregon’s wild southern coast, Pacific Dunes at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort is pure golfing magic. Designed by Tom Doak, it blends nicely with the rugged seaside landscape, feeling like it’s always been part of the land. Windswept fairways, towering dunes and epic ocean sights turn every shot into an adventure. There are no fake hazards here, instead it’s just nature setting the stage, with tricky breezes and rolling terrain. From the first tee to the last green, Pacific Dunes has the true spirit of links golf. If you’re looking for a round that’s scenic and unforgettable, this is it.

03 Kiawah Island – Ocean Course – Kiawah Island, SC

Address: 1 Sanctuary Beach Dr Kiawah Island, SC 29455

The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island is where Southern charm meets serious golf. Set along South Carolina’s windswept shores, this Pete Dye masterpiece is as gorgeous as it is challenging. Almost every hole offers sweeping Atlantic views. The coastal breezes keep things interesting, so no two rounds feel the same. Having hosted the Ryder Cup and PGA Championship, it’s one of America’s top public courses. If you’re looking for a stunning and tough round, the Ocean Course delivers every time.

04 Whistling Straits (Straits Course) – Kohler, WI

Address: N8501 Lakeshore Rd, Sheboygan, WI 53083

Perched along the shores of Lake Michigan, Whistling Straits (Straits Course) feels like it could have been lifted straight from the Irish coast. This windswept and rugged course is full of rolling dunes, deep bunkers and breathtaking views that make every hole a challenge and a thrill. It’s hosted multiple PGA Championships and the Ryder Cup, so it’s no stranger to the big stage. With tricky lies and unpredictable lake breezes, the Straits Course keeps golfers on their toes. For anyone looking for a round that mixes championship mindset with raw beauty, they can count on Whistling Straits.

05 Pinehurst No. 2 – Pinehurst, NC

Address: 1 Carolina Vista Dr, Pinehurst, NC 28374

Pinehurst No. 2 is pure American golf. It’s classic, challenging and endlessly captivating. Designed by the legendary Donald Ross, this North Carolina masterpiece is known for its crowned, turtleback greens and strategic layout that rewards precision over power. Every hole demands creativity and finesse, offering a test that’s fair yet unforgiving for players of all levels. The course has hosted countless major championships, including multiple U.S. Opens, cementing its place in golf history. For those who crave timeless design, Southern hospitality and a true test of skill, Pinehurst No. 2 is a bucket list top addition.

06 Shadow Creek – North Las Vegas, NV

Address: 3 Shadow Creek Dr North Las Vegas, NV 89031

Shadow Creek is bold, dramatic and hard to forget. Hidden away in the Nevada desert, this Tom Fazio–designed masterpiece feels like a private oasis, where lush fairways wind through waterfalls, creeks and perfectly manicured greens. Every hole is crafted to surprise, blending natural beauty with an unmistakable sense of Vegas glamor. Originally built as an exclusive course for the elite, Shadow Creek now welcomes public play, if you’re staying at an MGM Resorts property. The golf course offers a once-in-a-lifetime round that combines world-class golf with top luxury.

07 Bandon Dunes – Bandon, OR

Address: 57744 Round Lake Road, Bandon, Oregon 97411

On the remote southern Oregon coast, Bandon Dunes is a gem that captures the true spirit of golf. The course flows effortlessly along windswept cliffs overlooking the Pacific Ocean, with firm fairways, rolling dunes and ocean breezes that keep every round a fresh. There’s no gimmick here: just golf in its most authentic form, shaped by nature. As the original course that started the now-iconic Bandon Dunes Golf Resort, it set the tone for one of the world’s most beloved golf destinations. If you crave a round that’s raw and scenic, Bandon Dunes delivers a coastal golf outing that’s as epic as it is pure.

08 Torrey Pines (South course) – San Diego, CA

Address: 11480 N Torrey Pines Rd, La Jolla, CA 92037

Torrey Pines South Course is an iconic test of golf with classic coastal vibes that make every round worth it. In sunny San Diego, this public golf course challenges players with its length, deep bunkers and fast, undulating greens, all while offering sweeping vistas of cliffs and waves below. Home to multiple U.S. Opens, including Tiger Woods’ legendary 2008 victory, it’s a course that combines championship pedigree with accessibility for everyday golfers. Torrey Pines South is a true California classic experience.

09 Bethpage State Park (Black Course) – Farmingdale, NY

Address: 99 Quaker Meeting House Rd, Farmingdale, NY 11735

Bethpage Black is the ultimate public golf location on the East Coast. It has tested pros and amateurs alike. Located on Long Island, this course is known for its length, punishing bunkers and earning its reputation as a true championship test. It has hosted U.S. Opens, including memorable victories by some of the game’s greatest players, proving that it can stand up to the very best. For golfers seeking a round that’s tough, rewarding and steeped in history, Bethpage Black offers that adventure.

10 TPC Sawgrass (Players Stadium Course) – Ponte Vedra Beach, FL

Address: 110 Championship Way, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082

​​TPC Sawgrass is one of the most iconic public golf courses in the U.S., famous for its jaw-dropping 17th “Island Green.” Located in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, this Pete Dye masterpiece combines challenging fairways, strategic bunkers and dramatic water hazards to test golfers of all levels. Home to The Players Championship, it’s where pros battle and amateurs get a taste of championship golf. For thrilling shots, extraordinary views and a course that demands precision, TPC Sawgrass won’t disappoint.

Rose Zhang practicing at The Westin Kierland Golf Club © Koury Angelo

From coast to coast

From Oregon’s windswept cliffs to California’s sunny shores and the East Coast’s historic fairways, the U.S. is packed with public golf courses that can go toe-to-toe with the world’s top private clubs. Each course on this list offers its own mix of challenge and unforgettable moments. Golfing at these spots aren’t just about the game—it’s about the scenery, the history and the design that makes every round one to remember. So grab your clubs, hit the road and see why these public golf courses are a must-play for every golfer.