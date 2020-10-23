Red Bull Rampage: Christian Pondella's top 10 photos
© Christian Pondella/Red Bull Content Pool
Lets take a look back at photographer Christian Pondella's favorite photos from Red Bull Rampage.
With Red Bull Rampage being canceled this year, we wanted to take a look back at some of the best moments from past years.
A lot of talented photographers capture awesome moments at Red Bull Rampage, but Christian Pondella has been the only staff photographer to be at every single Rampage event, and his portfolio definitely shows that. Take a look at Christian's top 10 photos that he's taken at Rampage below and learn why they're his favorites.
Jame Doerfling - Red Bull Rampage 2016
"This slope was around 45-50 degrees where James was dropping in. It was so steep and technical, it reminded me of something that was more like extreme skiing. It was truly mind blowing to see James drop this slope on his bike! Plus, in order for me to capture this image, I had to walk out on a little ledge of loose dirt with huge exposure below me. It was kind of cool that we both were committing ourselves to capture this image."
Cam Zink - Red Bull Rampage 2016
"I captured this image of Cam Zink from the helicopter and I just love how it showcases the terrain that Rampage is all about. Cam is so small amongst the radical exposure and cliffs these guys ride in."
Cedric Gracia - Red Bull Rampage 2004
"For me this is a fun shoot of one of the funniest and coolest guys to compete at Rampage, Cedric Gracia. This was taken in 2004 on Halloween day and Cedric dropped in on his final run in full costume as Captain America."
Brandon Semenuk - Red Bull Rampage 2013
"Of all the things I have seen over the years this might stand out as the single most technical drop of them all. Brandon Semenuk dropping this crazy canyon gap. He literally had to hit this perfect as he had about a 10-foot tranny for his landing. Over shooting or under shooting this landing would probably sent him straight to the hospital."
Cam Zink - Red Bull Rampage 2013
"Cam Zink just going huge off the Oakley Sender. I think still to this day that's the largest backflip ever completed on a mountain bike. I think it was close to 70 feet from takeoff to landing."
Kelly McGarry - Red Bull Rampage 2013
"A tribute to Kelly McGarry. Kelly always went huge and here he is sending the canyon gap during finals back when the spectators were allowed on the course. Seeing him backflip over the crowds of spectators was certainly a highlight of all the Rampage’s."
Tyler McCaul - Red Bull Rampage 2017
"I just like the simplicity of this image as Tyler McCaul sends a backflip into the desert. No people, no branding, no man-made structures, just Tyler and the desert flora."
Andreu Lacondeguy - Red Bull Rampage 2014
"Of all the images I have captured at Rampage, this might be my favorite. This particular venue had views towards Zion and the beautiful sandstone cliffs and this jump allowed us to capture that in the background. At the end of practice one day, the boys were sessioning this jump for about an hour. Fortunately, this gave me time to grab my strobe to add some extra punch to the rider. Andreau was sending this huge and stylish with his off-camber backflip. All the elements came together for this image!"
Kyle Strait - Red Bull Rampage 2004
"Flashback to the original venue and 2004. A young Kyle Strait sends it huge with his signature no handed trick en route to his winning run and first Rampage victory. Kyle is also the only rider to participate in every Rampage which is truly impressive, spanning almost twenty years!"
Dave Watson - Red Bull Rampage 2002
"Dave Watson dropping into the gnar! This set of images for me takes us back to the old Rampage before manicured lines. These guys were truly the pioneers of the sport and what they were riding was so raw. You can clearly see Dave is dropping into the side of the mountain, no raking, no cleaning the line and no practice run, just sending it during his finals run. Consequences are always high at Rampage and fortunately Dave walked away from this one."
